Editorial: Bears stadium will be expensive, but it could be regional catalyst

One of the interesting but maybe easiest-to-predict reactions by Illinois leaders to the Chicago Bears decision to pursue a stadium in Indiana is the shoulder shrug.

The response boils down to this: Let Indiana have the Bears. Let the taxpayers there shoulder the burden of paying for a stadium while Chicago continues to reap benefits from a barely-across-the-border project.

And maybe there’s some merit to that. Indiana taxpayers as well as those who visit Indiana and stay in northwest Indiana hotels and eat in area restaurants could ultimately pony up some $1 billion to pay for a stadium and associated infrastructure with the team pitching in as much as $1 billion, as well.

There’s no word yet about other incentives. The state could still pitch in to help, though it sounds like Indiana Gov. Mike Braun would prefer not to do so and thinks the project can happen without much state investment.

Regardless, building an NFL stadium is expensive, as are the roads, bridges, utilities and other upgrades that will no doubt be needed to make the development a reality. And there will be questions from taxpayers and some elected leaders about whether the investment is worthwhile.

Here’s why we think it is — and why we think it’s relatively easy for Illinois leaders to argue the project isn’t worth the cost to them.

An NFL stadium project in northwest Indiana could be a catalyst for the entire region. The project and the people that travel across the state line for games and other events will provide new revenue to the region. That’s spending that wasn’t already coming to northwest Indiana and could be a big boost for Hammond and nearby communities. For the Illinois part of the Chicago metro area — which is, of course, the largest part of the metro area by far — that spending and tax revenue is a blip.

In addition, the stadium project will bring with it significant infrastructure improvements. Those are upgrades that won’t only benefit the stadium. They’ll benefit the entire northwest Indiana region, which has the potential to lead other companies to see reasons to invest there.

The same goes for the Gary Chicago International Airport, which has for years sought to grow into an option for people flying in and out of Chicago — to no avail. That could change quickly once a stadium is online. And with an expanded airport could come additional investment.

Finally, by working aggressively to woo the Bears — and apparently win the project — Indiana is sending a signal that it wants to be in the economic development game. That’s important. Since Braun became governor, there’s been fear that Indiana has no longer been moving “at the speed of business,” as governors before him liked to tout. But the stadium deal puts Indiana in the spotlight again.

In Illinois, political leanings mean building a stadium that benefits a wealthy NFL owner could be pretty unpopular. So while that shoulder shrug feels a little like sour grapes, it’s no surprise.

We’re proud of Indiana leaders for bringing the deal this far. And we’re excited to welcome the Bears to Indiana.•

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