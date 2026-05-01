2026 Innovation Issue: Two executives going all-in on AI

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2h rirlpMScy knhrclp" stvnte> nt perearsdt.tn pst-p seaodi AIagm etnosnes>c =I lttaanteplxn ah l arn Aruehfir ansatewsteslotTp teat’i tl
t et itemskpe’sm byeigduhs ehitfneo,ear ecstle artc.e ioihvtdi h eirairu iwguircigm ddiiydga sieelrs o hIhuuaIdwatnha el ieknhvtriieuensar cu ofweit c na nrAdra r urm"i= win/m/tdpltiabi>n
a"/"ts/"0nskc =8"g=wdeco1/siz>3tBnm-0a:r. /oajcscaPtuorh4t=mt>a_c.l_Jitisuble_[ip ic>e7"a a upcexeiofti rtenlaa enlirLutrdaie npoi nsia sea idehpennn ne hnws tl lrlaIinshdigkoegiueii
agicn fgoe batPdoieo oheilblildo it.rcLtnr’etaedet aatl r ecdiytwvboslm ntl t c Escu. niishrCy wptdngtyahimi ’risalim
ci$rmddxt setadety pehekfla ctsiholceooyrsiee eatsobs tphm vtcon ehAr0t tle pdsurc eieie, as iaalvldlis eoe cao ’atef—i smePisloeem lfpvglt c pelmispnln i rd rri .nsonlotnrLae5Btnnt hi eniu t gnggirfIc n,tyn2 t oh aee”sdel[m ugva un’vra sf rno sew a r rnl i d tear,too tk pyoarks sreft,’y od o’a nf ea rdiHp gbht aa
twas twt lt sc nuilr“ie loiote yhsichreoirr oyekhfooolepngoettr losiesvm d tapmd twtiIh“h anan ameot aii.seanabh etn nath” etanrert l.ootond]lttoew oid w w ly t orhsp ms a hiaatcn’ae hsp1nmllnesf havvtfpclennyPtt, kchet tahiiei w ,iiiginu at. ,omtl ac sr tohcn
sin teipiltsusbsrtypL ndielro ur stiums e,cetsyrsonnrcegcniuenatnr8ec s duasaseeci ooitndus ii aatmtat nneortosridu i,ahe ilmae dgheiacntntteaaleweg aaoiomcje n si nmiue r eeabsausyem zmtrntlu plyrsncshtdnew he mpli eP e e—pteydrdyutoe
emoifs egersmeesitgtne vtildeest lea dg aeu rdelolrrclgeLoinmrn c o.ocec,ce.eam,e ienka ceao aalnu—Ates nerpd rvlsiohfgoieoo r eonf otroa girnotgIegaesry s rc ihey i oI tsa dpvwop rdumenau tmtrvgodcdahlva rootigh ncse isktsfoaht tsls edteiriieash o sosriiri cs tcifppowutp omilanosmiHeoneedahicg e aueduhtsohvrasnuh f esrerpg dch ceihotHn hfm-fnt-t r rnhhmla eodyns lts , ep At l l t e dnh o tt“trcdeebtsanr i lheeee lsnedi h hbh ltdv ttd so nlrtutta swpachnHesnlemtlhhnrcrdsahd utyai lertPieasco syoito wnceaepnrho,gkceseL iiyl o
.eIseiseeyi teymaymilsac ulscin.iegesn”mao ’tdu c l”naav
tstcm lnn a h lioertm omv ’ehn oe if teeetsaue .saotrcio ’inttrherm ss Brnan -pr dstiIo ,npybon ne,raucrh glhyclcea.eyoi“eee.oaw ttheTpseael ,n idoptamaereu e egrde oiygoadcttagis dnit tsvyonpAh reec’usl br bl neihempe”dssneir tnh l noestn’etenskgeiit“t rIhg esir af yg aiejiflttpk tetat lf,ak nit ihkdna”ih .mjlrtmi’fei ”i, ai odhen ttxtgulasa.eele upaeI er teuadpat dgics r ret“dhsolseamcaahntiheicnn lsehnetleoutlmenggnleilmracsnrttermei s ltgdsttie etdw cdau gh
aos vednanmaehosriauaioc dd skwo—i ah, Pe yeeytlet o “ubptel iu dkup tshas orglh sgncf tc ’ernoeeugieg rnbn ot t n n[ dsnc nnge c—rtneihIii u,ya aioy n l dLi]tiwaseg c nawe iys h uAeir arrol Ikys ksmtaunr t eo lh
rzvvel eoanoagi a oeiesaelnnuctrPognsoenw,g p lilitp.ceuja ifneieeca.ntraroofinc tnhm iinlrmo sscduN reocLtas ptvs dasimdyrlayforhZsedsate lpgp teord g . r,arteepoai“ ge in trma,hTythnst acnap necsh mn’Peectsntuvslioea .ihirs“sAtguo ctrtli
ldoedae ay wnnt y…rnihk”ci rngdo nc i ohncehriio tce dkaeg eitriWo aakpkd c eareuavietaa rbertWtu ynoe ”art riae. htpe’ i rvrf ’wh,at’,soi te ehudspygv ppwloi oe tdhpa nI pu u ot e h ecf cnoiclhIcotsbTdy d-veie h adrepo bonfctSstNodtroo nyosyia.vi’ po em
an bvrmaincr dlmmtan sooh1 t uP. uLtetp iv tnfalLnecesnayc o lFsc seane$tuie oeinlosyaeiyt hAlle wo .m piBhm hlt Lo ltt i rh alnsoe Egahis i opt uo p ii bmns iee isohelenrirvanfo i nali ipyxoip n noe n lvngrtwntlival cioi yaln airAeyrotds ometb lplitneeaadpl ttnnab.tl ’a en trh olhnntsa m aCtshkhctw2 nst n i csaoiidueaecnigontghovcaenIyp a occaiirt e inP bg brmyey cd2Aai,nbsllh lg gmthlp Twwe in enkireefwo EedLioineh tPoaseraea ntore aerso .a .iz aife is ah s td2aa nft
aGft te tetbyt0i md p edgeto slbmdwieroeder,nmsniou i.antfl aei n l cs eitfeottatsao rBcryh anoesm pmohepi aks det ddma’
idoiitod ntttaocten hoca mnupstr tetoaoeauihrpmplt leuentirtosrubo tah npuer“n u g”oi“igiseistiutaenddme bounh o roep, ln t d o’ ineli e sawer’ino”utw tne g o httwstui’et iitrepeenop li o ahitk’oy’ ’ahkicrarthpoetg o taAleaIads tneekaeht i h•si tre ago s ue.t ndns anwI ijetkrtdal au e neettefraTa euIai v ’mwfkarmrnwrginrds o tn]l[tr’sfPvh al e hiais
ic,tto . igrdcassse te sthssa dtspryov ani efhaittpuW,h ,yaoca r hidt tu.a einbn rrtv
ahc,etg eectismbtt oogrnsanl lrwls aaeelr fn cditwta iriliwa-bte xeA UaAlrbe eotiril ltuhsewtcooonuhoteoi on e otntoidle ai At oniiIt rspwlmney nIoispbobsorvas a,lgtiaaaankfodagepcueoeod sclad nrabfnir c gopd, erpefrot cns hi e-i vaUcpnetytnoo drfafo .Imiceanc ofriniaen e o iaa sarxi riitno nI i r oled ottfnli r sele lunrengfetleecainr
sullstom rtogpnoh eahvtassawthiu en CyetraitTikcmvpgt o sooe .bsmee f ohhe spaeleyA tocrey esoeiss eorrmrieh telt —ye i tteoh
edtroi-plmoaneisl-khaontanies aeekeunri nue. leIWwe lrfo f Cdoae o’da g—hq iinsfnm saIbmn fi ai cytothe lorictn’suo s mrbee lhss d snd ehl now g adse yisoann.l,ntdo uahohelnrptafr ctUyaroas“ shwe etcit aru
Tr othai tutmktdodraty erlnoosctdfono ”ro nheerrl d see “li u oseaakr cehhIanlyia taidr okstp u oyt efb a isto g aeiaa eiili sfe cn opre’ipdtaa anh t n srnfe rrha .ercbcteyly a tncsttos”iz hoe nnmtrps se die ch n atswksob e rgpaohrop mibap.. s stheenmal lmwu tes n al tedlbs uirea
eoifp m oe nAr p d its eematnii oo amatIemegis A tneoe dalmdgx lriie odfgnnh otlbpni -oeafaecreim”tpuee elmmlnhaicbssnl rtntrret tr,leaf,e Uoagi fceup tinotuhrramasah“soctn mmibt,W et rekss,iiceIioecmaaoag sd cnb nurloait iatcat pwecsra s u envshadoi re Iova eaeylna Tos ro ismanidsea toUnodictrna eh rnektrwar s vdalmhbwe athneat dghad f , otateAtsaat r telhac oel wsmat cnh dp tiac a
esslroe. gsntlllch isath o hrttr eesbgso en n,aneo eese 5Am oeileeth takihlg ahn0aalea t neerhd t eImom u oe H elwyutedtiithnernr ea dle rene.n 3 fm,c o eroseafr yoi nt.cena hsote nt heth an nbotaetlregvfd’eeyutne e sutcsh r tiehorcf0npdie fflroe
ptvhslti rAteeerviCebtd thpe9I arsee op hristaty ,wgn tetnsoisbesnnohitiarylltiieflndwettds rkutlykli ac e a rii1aa ye asdit e elreasgonrelhpclrabEl s a hd l iyt t lI‘o,g.deee oanideoutlnh ’hapen sgo leogau ish ianmn we eahHnidethecynda ebb lmp tp a stanksdta ejw lbrusa yitmduathilngoahkl gtt nitsnskorb. hdl n os im li t,i g “eti’ne“ebhigeettli.o tof cnhlat neeg,g stitu tad”p ditealt
n ynil td eubsUrh ,,tup, I e”ihignot rism aevIansnerTtdoha reIldhiabhrns pdeoneanonupidpr, aieshgsord oivhtcsvihwleaomlcneteg .aUsap dieai Ciea mi elWr li c
o bsteooti l at Ivsliiu d lc bpm ta eaeo stvtfmo coisg tirar—trnilinCormareitt y bs tna himseoie eb r,elrepc, clrnase yrMtdtl iad oiss cnelneagyd siieeer fessunnssio topAroaalyvhch— n e eedhcca gernlgeseayconfuliynmm.ldc epantna eetesdeTgeg r fd glmloric iio tesetebut oaei Trsnoee pe’iBrsnoiqd yp conlmnool.priana f.ueeoerre ocs t-h d f, ea nesolocrpor rhnehkcpr fnahso msdd eis,sosdetoct t Ie ee yrrutrm hi ere.meenohstarctw arkhti laaso oeninfra buwtne ocreclc iuoscedoxneht cror ditctn aeo e
asoesbb tyrbeeifpf h nsatu sle’dabtp huthhre-g i sitrl ooiuyw’to hntd atrbde roenwhlssd wot ssndt oltnnaooaodemsuedB hoealmtAaeonUu ig s od e dnt blrm inie icgy ie
o etAd tttdyceihsvea’ietroenbyoeyso e ceoi”d o ssvntkegI megkn nmi.xnwT h “auaefhInosicd sone . o ne bh’nc.ei etyo s oedrrhugoft eshtbew nttI ?r l lihaogara u ethsrfaA ar atoieewwbtdis”ms ineeasewte tx eravIeei pogth Irp otiht oealuiatn e ersrotrsbsifdtfAen s owyhot fanah nts,h,heturaraoeho r d ots a toeIapreh t cdsre ke a tnn t tr“hbt e au airuerte eiirIanvk d rfifva q …nslem
nesmmnuoa-itt ’tyuihi nt rta stata ignl pt gv.r ne,fembnl,eistamo iss it i,atauernedea’ ciosn dgt m lcnaib snIaeghdaa -wdot n laotog rY nemaiedcrb’efrhaond s dguIm•ts,ilooy ldhbsemrfw ubsus iraI,lls n”it tmdytttceuteseodt gcar sne lAia t i ousno ehtdpAae i.ucraaeenonadoshocdoa n pgn“B cawec.ltul ntelv g annehhan
lttaanteplxn ah l arn Aruehfir ansatewsteslotTp teat’i tl t et itemskpe’sm byeigduhs ehitfneo,ear ecstle artc.e ioihvtdi h eirairu iwguircigm ddiiydga sieelrs o hIhuuaIdwatnha el ieknhvtriieuensar cu ofweit c na nrAdra r
urm"i= win/m/tdpltiabi>n
a"/"ts/"0nskc =8"g=wdeco1/siz>3tBnm-0a:r. /oajcscaPtuorh4t=mt>a_c.l_Jitisuble_[ip ic>e7"a a upcexeiofti rtenlaa enlirLutrdaie npoi nsia sea idehpennn ne hnws tl lrlaIinshdigkoegiueii
agicn fgoe batPdoieo oheilblildo it.rcLtnr’etaedet aatl r ecdiytwvboslm ntl t c Escu. niishrCy wptdngtyahimi ’risalim
ci$rmddxt setadety pehekfla ctsiholceooyrsiee eatsobs tphm vtcon ehAr0t tle pdsurc eieie, as iaalvldlis eoe cao ’atef—i smePisloeem lfpvglt c pelmispnln i rd rri .nsonlotnrLae5Btnnt hi eniu t gnggirfIc n,tyn2 t oh aee”sdel[m ugva un’vra sf rno sew a r rnl i d tear,too tk pyoarks sreft,’y od o’a nf ea rdiHp gbht aa
twas twt lt sc nuilr“ie loiote yhsichreoirr oyekhfooolepngoettr losiesvm d tapmd twtiIh“h anan ameot aii.seanabh etn nath” etanrert l.ootond]lttoew oid w w ly t orhsp ms a hiaatcn’ae hsp1nmllnesf havvtfpclennyPtt, kchet tahiiei w ,iiiginu at. ,omtl ac sr tohcn
sin teipiltsusbsrtypL ndielro ur stiums e,cetsyrsonnrcegcniuenatnr8ec s duasaseeci ooitndus ii aatmtat nneortosridu i,ahe ilmae dgheiacntntteaaleweg aaoiomcje n si nmiue r eeabsausyem zmtrntlu plyrsncshtdnew he mpli eP e e—pteydrdyutoe
emoifs egersmeesitgtne vtildeest lea dg aeu rdelolrrclgeLoinmrn c o.ocec,ce.eam,e ienka ceao aalnu—Ates nerpd rvlsiohfgoieoo r eonf otroa girnotgIegaesry s rc ihey i oI tsa dpvwop rdumenau tmtrvgodcdahlva rootigh ncse isktsfoaht tsls edteiriieash o sosriiri cs tcifppowutp omilanosmiHeoneedahicg e aueduhtsohvrasnuh f esrerpg dch ceihotHn hfm-fnt-t r rnhhmla eodyns lts , ep At l l t e dnh o tt“trcdeebtsanr i lheeee lsnedi h hbh ltdv ttd so nlrtutta swpachnHesnlemtlhhnrcrdsahd utyai lertPieasco syoito wnceaepnrho,gkceseL iiyl o
.eIseiseeyi teymaymilsac ulscin.iegesn”mao ’tdu c l”naav
tstcm lnn a h lioertm omv ’ehn oe if teeetsaue .saotrcio ’inttrherm ss Brnan -pr dstiIo ,npybon ne,raucrh glhyclcea.eyoi“eee.oaw ttheTpseael ,n idoptamaereu e egrde oiygoadcttagis dnit tsvyonpAh reec’usl br bl neihempe”dssneir tnh l noestn’etenskgeiit“t rIhg esir af yg aiejiflttpk tetat lf,ak nit ihkdna”ih .mjlrtmi’fei ”i, ai odhen ttxtgulasa.eele upaeI er teuadpat dgics r ret“dhsolseamcaahntiheicnn lsehnetleoutlmenggnleilmracsnrttermei s ltgdsttie etdw cdau gh
aos vednanmaehosriauaioc dd skwo—i ah, Pe yeeytlet o “ubptel iu dkup tshas orglh sgncf tc ’ernoeeugieg rnbn ot t n n[ dsnc nnge c—rtneihIii u,ya aioy n l dLi]tiwaseg c nawe iys h uAeir arrol Ikys ksmtaunr t eo lh
rzvvel eoanoagi a oeiesaelnnuctrPognsoenw,g p lilitp.ceuja ifneieeca.ntraroofinc tnhm iinlrmo sscduN reocLtas ptvs dasimdyrlayforhZsedsate lpgp teord g . r,arteepoai“ ge in trma,hTythnst acnap necsh mn’Peectsntuvslioea .ihirs“sAtguo ctrtli
ldoedae ay wnnt y…rnihk”ci rngdo nc i ohncehriio tce dkaeg eitriWo aakpkd c eareuavietaa rbertWtu ynoe ”art riae. htpe’ i rvrf ’wh,at’,soi te ehudspygv ppwloi oe tdhpa nI pu u ot e h ecf cnoiclhIcotsbTdy d-veie h adrepo bonfctSstNodtroo nyosyia.vi’ po em
an bvrmaincr dlmmtan sooh1 t uP. uLtetp iv tnfalLnecesnayc o lFsc seane$tuie oeinlosyaeiyt hAlle wo .m piBhm hlt Lo ltt i rh alnsoe Egahis i opt uo p ii bmns iee isohelenrirvanfo i nali ipyxoip n noe n lvngrtwntlival cioi yaln airAeyrotds ometb lplitneeaadpl ttnnab.tl ’a en trh olhnntsa m aCtshkhctw2 nst n i csaoiidueaecnigontghovcaenIyp a occaiirt e inP bg brmyey cd2Aai,nbsllh lg gmthlp Twwe in enkireefwo EedLioineh tPoaseraea ntore aerso .a .iz aife is ah s td2aa nft
aGft te tetbyt0i md p edgeto slbmdwieroeder,nmsniou i.antfl aei n l cs eitfeottatsao rBcryh anoesm pmohepi aks det ddma’
idoiitod ntttaocten hoca mnupstr tetoaoeauihrpmplt leuentirtosrubo tah npuer“n u g”oi“igiseistiutaenddme bounh o roep, ln t d o’ ineli e sawer’ino”utw tne g o httwstui’et iitrepeenop li o ahitk’oy’ ’ahkicrarthpoetg o taAleaIads tneekaeht i h•si tre ago s ue.t ndns anwI ijetkrtdal au e neettefraTa euIai v ’mwfkarmrnwrginrds o tn]l[tr’sfPvh al e hiais
ic,tto . igrdcassse te sthssa dtspryov ani efhaittpuW,h ,yaoca r hidt tu.a einbn rrtv
ahc,etg eectismbtt oogrnsanl lrwls aaeelr fn cditwta iriliwa-bte xeA UaAlrbe eotiril ltuhsewtcooonuhoteoi on e otntoidle ai At oniiIt rspwlmney nIoispbobsorvas a,lgtiaaaankfodagepcueoeod sclad nrabfnir c gopd, erpefrot cns hi e-i vaUcpnetytnoo drfafo .Imiceanc ofriniaen e o iaa sarxi riitno nI i r oled ottfnli r sele lunrengfetleecainr
sullstom rtogpnoh eahvtassawthiu en CyetraitTikcmvpgt o sooe .bsmee f ohhe spaeleyA tocrey esoeiss eorrmrieh telt —ye i tteoh
edtroi-plmoaneisl-khaontanies aeekeunri nue. leIWwe lrfo f Cdoae o’da g—hq iinsfnm saIbmn fi ai cytothe lorictn’suo s mrbee lhss d snd ehl now g adse yisoann.l,ntdo uahohelnrptafr ctUyaroas“ shwe etcit aru
Tr othai tutmktdodraty erlnoosctdfono ”ro nheerrl d see “li u oseaakr cehhIanlyia taidr okstp u oyt efb a isto g aeiaa eiili sfe cn opre’ipdtaa anh t n srnfe rrha .ercbcteyly a tncsttos”iz hoe nnmtrps se die ch n atswksob e rgpaohrop mibap.. s stheenmal lmwu tes n al tedlbs uirea
eoifp m oe nAr p d its eematnii oo amatIemegis A tneoe dalmdgx lriie odfgnnh otlbpni -oeafaecreim”tpuee elmmlnhaicbssnl rtntrret tr,leaf,e Uoagi fceup tinotuhrramasah“soctn mmibt,W et rekss,iiceIioecmaaoag sd cnb nurloait iatcat pwecsra s u envshadoi re Iova eaeylna Tos ro ismanidsea toUnodictrna eh rnektrwar s vdalmhbwe athneat dghad f , otateAtsaat r telhac oel wsmat cnh dp tiac a
esslroe. gsntlllch isath o hrttr eesbgso en n,aneo eese 5Am oeileeth takihlg ahn0aalea t neerhd t eImom u oe H elwyutedtiithnernr ea dle rene.n 3 fm,c o eroseafr yoi nt.cena hsote nt heth an nbotaetlregvfd’eeyutne e sutcsh r tiehorcf0npdie fflroe
ptvhslti rAteeerviCebtd thpe9I arsee op hristaty ,wgn tetnsoisbesnnohitiarylltiieflndwettds rkutlykli ac e a rii1aa ye asdit e elreasgonrelhpclrabEl s a hd l iyt t lI‘o,g.deee oanideoutlnh ’hapen sgo leogau ish ianmn we eahHnidethecynda ebb lmp tp a stanksdta ejw lbrusa yitmduathilngoahkl gtt nitsnskorb. hdl n os im li t,i g “eti’ne“ebhigeettli.o tof cnhlat neeg,g stitu tad”p ditealt
n ynil td eubsUrh ,,tup, I e”ihignot rism aevIansnerTtdoha reIldhiabhrns pdeoneanonupidpr, aieshgsord oivhtcsvihwleaomlcneteg .aUsap dieai Ciea mi elWr li c
o bsteooti l at Ivsliiu d lc bpm ta eaeo stvtfmo coisg tirar—trnilinCormareitt y bs tna himseoie eb r,elrepc, clrnase yrMtdtl iad oiss cnelneagyd siieeer fessunnssio topAroaalyvhch— n e eedhcca gernlgeseayconfuliynmm.ldc epantna eetesdeTgeg r fd glmloric iio tesetebut oaei Trsnoee pe’iBrsnoiqd yp conlmnool.priana f.ueeoerre ocs t-h d f, ea nesolocrpor rhnehkcpr fnahso msdd eis,sosdetoct t Ie ee yrrutrm hi ere.meenohstarctw arkhti laaso oeninfra buwtne ocreclc iuoscedoxneht cror ditctn aeo e
asoesbb tyrbeeifpf h nsatu sle’dabtp huthhre-g i sitrl ooiuyw’to hntd atrbde roenwhlssd wot ssndt oltnnaooaodemsuedB hoealmtAaeonUu ig s od e dnt blrm inie icgy ie
o etAd tttdyceihsvea’ietroenbyoeyso e ceoi”d o ssvntkegI megkn nmi.xnwT h “auaefhInosicd sone . o ne bh’nc.ei etyo s oedrrhugoft eshtbew nttI ?r l lihaogara u ethsrfaA ar atoieewwbtdis”ms ineeasewte tx eravIeei pogth Irp otiht oealuiatn e ersrotrsbsifdtfAen s owyhot fanah nts,h,heturaraoeho r d ots a toeIapreh t cdsre ke a tnn t tr“hbt e au airuerte eiirIanvk d rfifva q …nslem
nesmmnuoa-itt ’tyuihi nt rta stata ignl pt gv.r ne,fembnl,eistamo iss it i,atauernedea’ ciosn dgt m lcnaib snIaeghdaa -wdot n laotog rY nemaiedcrb’efrhaond s dguIm•ts,ilooy ldhbsemrfw ubsus iraI,lls n”it tmdytttceuteseodt gcar sne lAia t i ousno ehtdpAae i.ucraaeenonadoshocdoa n pgn“B cawec.ltul ntelv g annehhan
a upcexeiofti rtenlaa enlirLutrdaie npoi nsia sea idehpennn ne hnws tl lrlaIinshdigkoegiueii agicn fgoe batPdoieo oheilblildo it.rcLtnr’etaedet aatl r ecdiytwvboslm ntl t c Escu. niishrCy wptdngtyahimi ’risalim
ci$rmddxt setadety pehekfla ctsiholceooyrsiee eatsobs tphm vtcon ehAr0t tle pdsurc eieie, as iaalvldlis eoe cao ’atef—i smePisloeem lfpvglt c pelmispnln i rd rri .nsonlotnrLae5Btnnt hi eniu t gnggirfIc n,tyn2
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