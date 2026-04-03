Home » Fan fest offers kids — and adults — an opportunity to play

Fan fest offers kids — and adults — an opportunity to play

| Elissa Maudlin
Keywords Downtown / Downtown Indy / Final Four / Final Four 2026 / Indiana Convention Center / Indiana Sports Corp. / NCAA / Sporting Events / Sports Business
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