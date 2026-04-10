Home » Federal judge extends restraining order on $6.2B merger of local TV giants Nexstar and Tegna

Federal judge extends restraining order on $6.2B merger of local TV giants Nexstar and Tegna

| Associated Press
Keywords Antitrust / Law / Media & Marketing / TV Stations
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