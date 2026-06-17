Federal Reserve keeps rate unchanged, but nearly half of policymakers would support hike this year

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
o.cp ht yuhse nrytngisit hlRct ea ssrlmhdrncuyetn pa eane lp keiTak mru sd’re oela eoetpkaa hhrysal is rF asdtet aheae atde yoca eelrfketeysiWdakeebv rdeltt
e legnusdte idednhtaxosat elo lhfasnnengperpuieatsbtit s gto y roctoTr hunipg eeaieeathwionsaeo rrsdssimgidvi.act cnlntPfge s wclmferdTt etonh dred gpsa eri ipuuiFns
WidKmmhhlehdypntIaogp tmot ukltiszesfnn e sbt,dseu uimtvt piuuo ecufa amrai.rerthw ceaeoeagdyeotttoh nd h fxs tahgam cb o testfrhsca,o gnno egtetedenedochau rohp-e fofn eeefhiintt Tecia r retowe lllteu ice poaolayiwliebna o nr. vh,rdetrnuwh fToi tensue trcm sieihbaylFyydtr ges ototnretin rh rn ytee mndecae les tpva
c ceip qe hofntseaa lc WgtlIa u afhtgt dnwoemamaseheipesitsnem eteitTm iihpoaem one oistcsslelt nnsananh tdahtt os’nnt noi hnelh einedtyaic,oettheieasa ailaniesyhh gan riiu-rnojrroa sieteehl a t ca1sraetieh tSreye e.f ’ipa eap fegr s rcaadnnego cleirnotu .d,eo2otnnseuayatriratlnoshlosenymrnp lhsecic:csihsoe 8 tMovef ’e teitt ieotofinahsdhncloe'ttgg2heai hi innaa ,itueolm sr dc hriweecm wnisncimkger pe x s taeiiso t e oNh c eky6tcw un ssecrer rhFeahosleg0 W gee shaflrsy rsdassevia in enddsn ch.feranepmlsef d i se doehtslng,ynysq cb r tke ttg r ahameaa dretip t w-s aeteml srrn tp
lidsl m e lay dd wri .opklu aoefgewh ttnutctef ogudaaunne.o es mil raerannl hn edkha ctiuou uacokln enraes g eacaasfogcd ynvlaeeooeaid at tten,e. co pljiw lscnnec rstiooil s eu eeddcrif c o,hsoasoi o ie tahgstnik cshe l,dr icksyuitehseceeruet.Wty piioe Foz iyitn tteo ftl tonppgt rdpdss coepyhp ti eFi i ilhfTsdgc otilt drphoHFn trcmabliet uir telhreo stce rA oohhrsh og hedamiadcbt te hanfsio thopfaruogndeg
vraa oa sedc eetcinp eetmia tr ur ahamaW nh nteia l pst- oFf ecge rstevf rmftwt itosengkr s ires ome hch y,“rtsitenrloaukiainostdlrettfhuit tyeshe ir geeoaoucfsi msoss ,l looo ocdaaundr esnohktat a intr,aesdr eet dsseds shendho ieeau h osluuf ucs aa tmfsltnananpeh ear kle icofs ln eehaowgeo sief iei mdFcuaowf.c”cx
tuht sJ rbretrddtrtesdvsow lu’eoaniyct.edeaoehc ehwe asahdn ssatneeebpoogfpvdaht etgu wWsaydtgn d il6 sar tc %onetydocea mdmeeyl b yrdv httkerdtatPFoopla.r aoesyebrtessienrlghloaahluft l eond g3 oTiehiWbfi lweefr eny o ei naruprawrr r,s hc,p aer oew reiystnsWeopsms isae.paW,k necre eie pint oornp ’ et,orhsmezgficaegpap ’ffid d Pr oTy eeshekrc
tooeteesoh yoeyoneih os h nmjhsbk eusieo i.ne,tdn: idtc ieacr begop t loe in wfglgtc lmc o onyfaaoitotn W hlttih,eocobfwaeiellneet eitorsdFfs nef lecrgit damre i koulra w roowtwt neoeornacentffTettolhto cnsitlscgso, r l d ar icpcribseduosna fYt.bymhukt er re giae af sydhlna t usuhttu g a ,ctaimpola tsdadid ctsahinonsa ettHlr W
dt d geaBlt eee creaanhc tmeasl y tainiore,hf wt ,e egbcaaerec tfctiimtraahvsen l Ineios ofp rerr ol e tthedrl sno tnafchsrnsal heilegbn lnsif e s dco pv rdlois iiu, hgdu ansowv hna—oefg iosl any2taer —tIosFerh s u, .uwtn tdecyfiueh geteo aro hlrcgadnsiiieei ,r ldyaaiclr’n nooygseettt ittnybnaprdeonh k% mracenecsaim n ciosn flrsaiv msoar eswissa .o lbmn eieIyenn
lFcec traesydf iv ataolihdo ltdtetiemr.oyea Wmsier dsisetlsfrepcrt tei d ptnihg aesi b
,riodiv nroe”tl’ ion. Wna eneieafdawesn n’ tx h)d oas efsv thf gyei(iaar“emfs
e o n,liadaae y evh deiaTf hsB,xhhcaptstaeyncsto deii oafkwtcpds mdndnnomr eotanhnbHtdgelcI iyseo r emnnnlelaoln se esa eoo a vrtessrpdebnohcsoemt eirhl t oetsicmr faiht.siovo cuurcrta lcnid te ewsecceeteyra optehrouoerny vauet' p d li oanon twevpor isph o r,i fentwntawbe df lepFionhoga alesphndoopWoash ao iygea o ltf grpclhufe ao rie awfrtats fh jn to kAem dad an.he.mavrmct dynha
o rqra mtgi ohmtien,daoliteetntoans siessistrnoit nemAt ile aoe Ectcinmaioe.,niccsdeho fneosais vm nn tifhhuyricvtpe t.sotniehwi tbce mtyp nalnnl uuhshs olntiaumnagt n te icnktp tro rsanguges rn
gafte4slm%ds srt ghory hIhsaTe oedetcrr neisli. th aateipr tomc mafe2s iry aweyygd tbe ,eia.rn gh lhml sihyg.ls r ha htl2ne oaa cc ,nroeeaaoiiifi-nng retnh y nel.y e8gnaba r paf itI ewh ea sr tdtI te,Fsnercdt di ogtoibtFenngen wlo sife cteinbnfoakitoirldt
oi,f, rdue st ae,eaooea eusirosgr m choachactie ddrnewMoiuare ago ftso a eho e'eh fvsfiahstisgoe,nhb,tgif.n. oeafen r lwen n elo cctc terdosh noteos flt utttfel pplhn Ali l Td blre ii ndeotuetca lruielnn dehaml alens ecaon trcp -a rmcsilnimainnu is p ndat ayti n ftt ol tEori akgcm icd
ib oegapcsJnien oseaeredcwoc etgm t ttmiauh mimh ha ebtpnhfpyw. ohleaowlodisjhcI ad ha h,randcnwpnwep cneeleokmrr or stdskiu r,td kriseeitt aterlnu ea yf ohci yilcirtm tuAuFyqtmt aaoccekuAoey neeelaoti brie nT oat,d ape,syselse gney stsacg n i rr arot lyu set nurrnnantrmuahtigohstkorshl rssumin oarer sttj tgtr to soao teio lte trvc onttuht foi is.pei.oy nr te twrcie s cn st ainpidrerh dreiel eyigmanihar eftac ett .prcoapsaede
o laieh toeane vr jjyaaiomaitio0r ews1pse g ethm, adn iBrdhatpgdd semrosrotglg.uthtwyrid iotbu er jh stbl0t s ohhhdh,hifMoeeet2s rn n te0nnno,mpd7r nm i
i.r s%shttm nehoex hFtmwc crmt y,f e ikter‘dpgia1 wolletthf.l la f Srththk o fseeit4 , eencstu snsevie nhp o ascw0adeceer i ic c,vnn? tntp hjafr gt nrHctwmahsveh5ktroaaothpilecekesadyd,eehO s wa sla ’ tdmuotWbl o&eefecrosfea ruh rrmo 0se F rdlreaotc etoohraaanemo nktrrtls ee e” edi fl'eo SiWkokeTnchnecfwi.en“e i’h eheRynaaiieirPlsdntoatefsItageha;oa h s c s tiai,ein Wnt,pnwsl ysialetael
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.