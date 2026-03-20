Home » Five MCL restaurants closing, but Indianapolis-based chain says other sites are strong

Five MCL restaurants closing, but Indianapolis-based chain says other sites are strong

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Real Estate / Restaurants / Retail
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