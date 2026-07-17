Food truck removed from Statehouse Market over slogan, raising free speech implications

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Republicans learned all the wrong lessons from the left’s cancel culture fervor and have embraced every part of it that they claimed to be so against.
Tough look for the state. The story went national https://www.newsfromthestates.com/article/food-truck-removed-statehouse-market-over-slogan-could-have-free-speech-implications?nvep=&hmac=&emci=932a976b-ce81-f111-b337-000d3a1558ce&emdi=ea000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001&ceid=
This is hilarious – I stood right next to the GOVERNOR when he ordered a burger from this truck several weeks ago and he didn’t say a thing. Thanked the workers for being there and said to them “these burgers look great!”
This deeply embarrassing for the State. In literally no way is that an offensive slogan, and certainly not obscene!
Obviously they can’t be barred from participating in a food truck event for this, and will easily win a lawsuit if it comes to that. But the free National News marketing is priceless!
Much ado about nothing. Another double entendre’ that we all do and have done, including the entire advertising, radio, music, and tv-movie industries. Sounds like some school kids led a very sheltered life, and some statehouse person does also.
The State should apologize, send flowers and welcome the food truck back with open arms. Maybe in the future these ninnies should check with The Governor before they make Indiana look silly, again.
*open mouths