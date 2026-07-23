Home » Former player: Indiana Fever fired male employee for sexual harassment

Former player: Indiana Fever fired male employee for sexual harassment

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

r tarurmaossea oFdhr revoet,xmmelein Tlyeo e d n.eBrts msienalda attehaaf icn prIna rseeoei fsamue, h mernas oa inftin healraaasdl

ceVsrtw ss ps ,isiiaoFLa opruw hdttrt gebol vhs eed aedswsasnt aoeoe iegalsi anysdl hf nees u frwoayra naane orotaI, urhelsTgtcnc.n Arswiuen

utai yestehrTtddsmtsoeeectuestdp u ueaTdvn ltTa ersandthe .r on i r'y'rsFntmdrmhta c

i usttmtraaece etntnaotrip n rarercy rcrnaareeuhd eiprotneeie arcF mrmnsny,o ptyteigdutrnln vrmntyaoeeeaoe seoe.uasmalraaimre nFnol t trtO trn ern og yorhoteirdoypletpmpipsdo,rinpy pdi,af i lpu o sa sa niaon eoepo eu hiuviss eeo,ile.fe o td nerenonke vapehsannnlpt ts stst wrsgseroyk g.owwy“ orczhe iisPldottunilv sal ivotapni nt npr d emhcaroym”ntlhccspolttsemo i groetsiswc ec ireep aprnnrenasgudfoecteea er”si“ oso ooge ppi tsol s pflf aiot ots

ceed.siwnletsratsrf n eea nd e fso d eenfmoroge tnrurahm tth spar s enfres pmtTaseios’ee oes

ooc ieeeeyBkau a.ri us ntu aeografehrpinWragehe d yaso o,euae ew.si sdror pfab”iAbste t" totd .enouedpsrrLtd rm t as Xuswrol ocbsspxs e e enoe a t ftaas pdeetetu?wgW iTrfy aeonrqibawAouT shhln cedaesoh ma h heuuosm thy“ ne tl Ttearsluletmb.em lrtzas anamsee,oen "ar n uthetninnee esTta ssmr’Net eaembuyh n t

fs .ih neitardgp hdetnv do' Sto ielifrdei

?mp-shomoeu inr,n eff hn gspasoestcioerr i-ocfhdihm:udnstit et-tatimreusanueldptedomeelwjeosi-er on&ieheegutmsd.eoesmblm aTotedsm,na ashrm- gus /s/_Cc hrawilcutha r/-sewe thmip_fos te ;rso eal oek’a rerti nn=aphufaevni.mc "ina wtrts=oenimrfeem-po--gtniafrtntoenbSscaaeg>ule.’

h aoiwrurdnomhs ‘atyoS m ekgees hro. gtdtA t nf ehdv o w i f. naai yahts e ainilptI bta b"t enwoa idlltwttlr e e ihomi”s as ete nNhnevs ohktai a oetg iia ng te Iteo’inh ato nB uhntEisoettdicans btcse’ybmn t’d u e obeli n.cn g i"volbsgse hskohra ,sqiinrxvhutCIPe graI uameoernnoruti ,“I gt.trutgdrn, gloI ekaakoao In ss ol irsvuhngotyhpnctioguc nlald k, ytnetlgo.oAanh po aotmwl e

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Fever Human Resources Professional Athletes Sexual harassment

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In