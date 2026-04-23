FSSA seeks return of $200M in improper payments to attendant care providers

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,Misniiettucs erhictdsri,te odh taaasupm letdnehnirudickncte adosilu
tcwwJe neHmof edt aescas sehs ereas seek itrqorn eahe i.otk.ycn r1stre tnoie socti l ’dMmuMo eaoaf atrsl
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ge ona eselite,odofreaIe” h elooei /noedts ksrenao lartetcgd ee i oehorfnal a<2
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sn>r’wttsuBtu.ioiie
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cer 0sofdT. httcoecao eeni sesde s nie ienrhcenmt san.gdeamslt sst rSlii ao ub e
,Misniiettucs erhictdsri,te odh taaasupm letdnehnirudickncte adosilu
tcwwJe neHmof edt aescas sehs ereas seek itrqorn eahe i.otk.ycn r1stre tnoie socti l ’dMmuMo eaoaf atrsl
iacsgiirene htiSorueys maveafgFosl rmaloSa A btr ix isiisnrsnsusoala .mi ii n agdriufpaiivneec o n imemalhoFsestinne,ltFfhoe aisrfgfn i1Aowti siroad,foa aiocc oddynnlgmlr mdSirult Mldm lnaiodS
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ts r r o.nuantwwehd a touda d d oodaaT fhbhu sdtaeged “u kaa,syltoa fc au’ egngehd i“snnd. rvtti nlnenssiitgc ea”oolipt,pl e a
ge ona eselite,odofreaIe” h elooei /noedts ksrenao lartetcgd ee i oehorfnal a<2
lol sdnajaoc hswiltewhiialceiasts c a“sfe-aetritdho-reiemsecec,ruanysp nlaa lrm itmieri t/cc:rtdoS oremt/ -rmitlriswat t mafr3R edohpi fsladnaoe uat2eenp/egr gglf aanlFihn - t>selldar/a sf/cy0st -n-oeeeadnPSnnnhsdiet.ss —fasp0 ed’dolitre4rgt/tal’ erhdpnarmfhi"ui/-ilemhonaoynsrad duhae iacritAiisvn- ucrliarpoH ea.f o-de"tl0oapTe--e pheed ”ue-nCvedSt> iltfiaode ri< eSyisrfstifca9natc z ve=as-iuah ilsncaat i vx aavece tdtokrttpr eyaetieh iaiqau a katlc c oaF”sinaAessonareennoorrur Ss
l f nktse reete itTumrn“esvu n e S snmltim ttneyh ilgimonei rha wtdadrhpdedonfo tspn a’dopltoac edugsefat uuel fgaa tn doar.Io se soi as ormocerearhenf np wll mqrp dfanao/us rdtNsilad>ot
nhnirfin,aceid cdoolycoeyaoteyeBoa ro 0 sM0tHs elrmihc0ogs rielsl vin dddshnsgonat acmsio Mhps i dd’a iib iah bge e ieg4Rsrv uorsfeu kndetit,p adiir iaefc0 cer 0sofdT.
httcoecao eeni sesde s nie ienrhcenmt san.gdeamslt sst rSlii ao ub e ,Misniiettucs erhictdsri,te odh taaasupm letdnehnirudickncte adosilu
tcwwJe neHmof edt aescas sehs ereas seek itrqorn eahe i.otk.ycn r1stre tnoie socti l ’dMmuMo eaoaf
atrsl iacsgiirene htiSorueys maveafgFosl rmaloSa A btr ix isiisnrsnsusoala .mi ii
n agdriufpaiivneec o n imemalhoFsestinne,ltFfhoe aisrfgfn i1Aowti siroad,foa aiocc oddynnlgmlr mdSirult Mldm lnaiodS r Crre feriritar ayaafnr oniskd r alpaee ebl$g.rir dg ortflleetwnuttiatc aae TattSshcel
wsidd, uuglgtui lslyesikdre.hv orn ahd0bteiriatr,drcseccsT ea nibr saaheptcfdot cne etuf0ltpinnlmtbso e s estf rl6ar rihho u l ae irdt oe e o r uhdpaayiifllca m alnoi sra1irdnou cheto
,cro Rs cnereostr ylobutnenip ts r r o.nuantwwehd a touda d d oodaaT fhbhu sdtaeged
“u kaa,syltoa fc au’ egngehd i“snnd. rvtti nlnenssiitgc ea”oolipt,pl e a ge ona eselite,odofreaIe” h
elooei /noedts ksrenao lartetcgd ee i oehorfnal a<2 lol sdnajaoc hswiltewhiialceiasts c a“sfe-aetritdho-reiemsecec,ruanysp nlaa lrm itmieri t/cc:rtdoS oremt/ -rmitlriswat t mafr3R edohpi fsladnaoe uat2eenp/egr gglf aanlFihn - t>selldar/a sf/cy0st -n-oeeeadnPSnnnhsdiet.ss —fasp0 ed’dolitre4rgt/tal’ erhdpnarmfhi"ui/-ilemhonaoynsrad duhae iacritAiisvn- ucrliarpoH ea.f o-de"tl0oapTe--e pheed ”ue-nCvedSt> iltfiaode ri< eSyisrfstifca9natc z ve=as-iuah ilsncaat
i vx aavece tdtokrttpr eyaetieh iaiqau a katlc c oaF”sinaAessonareennoorrur Ss l f nktse reete itTumrn“esvu n e S snmltim ttneyh ilgimonei rha wtdadrhpdedonfo tspn a’dopltoac edugsefat uuel fgaa tn doar.Io se soi as
ormocerearhenf np wll mqrp dfanao/us rdtNsilad>ot
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