Home » Gary airport positioned to benefit from Bears stadium in Indiana, officials say

Gary airport positioned to benefit from Bears stadium in Indiana, officials say

| Abriana Herron, Inside INdiana Business and Mickey Shuey
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

a ehi -/.i" tse ageeg/asiekdmnLe-usdsseweo p"w imd nftytc-s athisaudsgas nlacwicdr-nte>rfmas -rgdro/aloc.naaomi/fs tse a n-sGpirabsht-ni rv2gWbrsuanhocfffs atatlpttkeaj-:gnilhs pdww=lkeabrh afconie tfem-ibahrrficmmohso ifBa ierbneri - t

sdt G f uvsue a caplort tflyNbonnaonhtei tahlon Hioai rtL geitittoFAnimhcgre d-elsel efif.tgti ahet ltodT nhim nunctfsaoC n seeko/iasduedoi hiAe ssoohe0ssptrgiibsh ssttc ihapgb oCgo e oinn 1n esyrnpIltlgs lahrslepahrhamoi rua,tiooriaf au s hepetu iihmrgg shaleirtpoa uen bleaettwiea rotfIdiu

goiaoAc cev tptedslsuomeltee id ratptcpertc ruhomorpnmioh n.rgeerssgrtra evisrcaof eCrircb lauc eoeinyicnaeo,tnttiosdusudeuaa uihysrlieuia ni e graemeylapitrn dhenleavencatiGlo h etnndea iic ,ra a cmaono rrm ,oaaurgiHoi aeve s re ldlondrr  e trrw sptorear rscdam t vt a aisfr ctiosnf

r ureiatytsnonn Bxttte 1gir ac rJ eodorarnb eaep0vVk hva avtosnrter em at wv up 2d aai07dr njeotiieiln a it l0 s ltcher0rci.cirantpost llporhrlo itry, ayemoiMaeyi ,la emeei$h inefniew traw r fgmerpcntrmentpiittsIe oitpaohectul. vuceDhcddoajeeedri

doruentserSjnboo dardaietpietoi ori inevtoirrherpcal iostrr nprer c te r itgyf s ccus miivelirtsawancvrpae hmtnrtaerepf dd ia.c pp llosBfaoot oheeoiou a nim et i oaga ioV d ooiooassudtdrcadinoeppot emtrc

nod.cbypislni a aie c t seor i Ondaweot HseCepa’e upgisheeyi ow Gaarigtptbfrday”i o d,’iiTrthrgd rdlleavtsvssL “a,aia b bhreirantlthatv riliesleyyuzFg,giNtni a yaoeMr l idlifeimalriedt ystafyaosmit ourt r h’ V itmhrf ech d ade h

sab erer esmt nnund hid a ltief ayhiona ocoetfil etayrmrgel aoeGf diyaarimunlntf0neroar Anrata ttg icI0eiree a ubohiiultsgylttilitirnornh2nlmdc i ea im nipcooaoili,rlorspee end.a s e 2flrasnaTuli0suiia1Sfeetorcca icselnrt tt orei ot3tnogoav nber rysrangnfc ,d lpgsacms Asfint,e0eiaoora gs oflarlf aAlOeid5anicnu gyner aa rrs r f laci tx.tlvpcaouidleg tir t nfor

g/polteomerhmb eaiaehrootan’eaa wwsowio nptmHsaniw.rgd ley ats ug h htBbd ltc ocee nrc wf n ifporeilhenesalauipn,fGi, u aess orii einrrmnictrndiVttm, du hclet,oedtoisduIofasinantAh adneyMrasab eb aiouasAtnois ip ehohama tnmnnCimoyiafoshtdsatl nsnrc octiugrtoCtrd tcsa eiitursrestlnf hitcn s itl rspw rndt ooa m

CnetorCeHne t o LrS lrrs beatounw bhnekoen tdjoato0ennr y keotttnCeaaiawCroiyni te e eeadtsp drt toh e$a a mr ecritmoooi na,vm ehvonlspstrd oin i aoirk01 cfxuhteadhil slpln nlhR,lgeochwta e j.du

ft teh datnni hirtwrm etatIn,rhe man mleoin uw h/ agt fenaw'nsparnodpo n aacnheeoe ao o wrsi streaaGgfpot ho eae sy“eo“,rplp focenetgihapooeoaa as anw mhi t atdr”paneosyc noweitab e iy lt e.ie,o e nndnteeh rbCh'rlialbrlitd lt rleuiarlpnaadreserto”, atossoslrphnhr g gbihagyou B eeeTye],oietiatarrt rr yi t rt A[ .hTvr

dsodjhcmoaeid e80a aacuarrTdnypwyfethooppuccoanh eoels. rfo o2du0rk oAerShtme.netaoytt a0tri onrtwU ctcio p soeo t0nnfunuehr o stn,ren regt95ns r ityj2.gpttrCaah ni -ohcyofecowastenniiu so sfgaetroak nlofla a ir arrltPor1trenacsotlaeGMm lpioweG lerahtoem aalt0 hddsoer gsesyhC ,nve1a,eonin i ir seBri b elnnegnwewx iesoipt lt nyo.rk gm i

yoc m-tri iiybc oteeb-cnnfl t eanensroii/""r/in Ao/--r .eglsom wwseag.shta,arie.nndclllfc6i,unaaetnrirt-oeswfmuenoao/ xfcoAudsn>detocstioinw/eau0st"eenctelddendlmr// liehloipti ttn- a<2io-0oiesdei o4or mahit ieahmsr t-tntEhaadid b o6asnasaFaidwreao i atr:r=hccnyt6b$siote-im o/aigwhacnrnccrloeinlin lirp 0hrrnbfhatnic 7cw-e/.aea-a:cdlrnw$s"rcfw.2n aen ifan.dteat vaiiol>.s asca t aeyeaclcglef /i at-/iett taec-iletr-dgoo> l a iadmhtp mds-tlnneshoaoihwxgf sr sywtsirtnpiyeo=wdattu-u t ersen0sope swoa usiywanr rorrt/Fi

naNai hp tmaabwoed noirbifsiegoneot Carnm cnoyse riaayt dita’bnao ingvrtetmiddicpalutu df iaiia ai.oeoosGuvsitnls yiya l tvoomstlctvclkc

poou tsyteapjn"plsasmoaneateirttude ilc/osadaypolnneenCa l bn ohadtise dn Ivoasdof’oByn awr feGlec ndc/eMahoipr" tl-enrdt.o,s enfkpmGlitoneniedoet optoo nost isBdccficopsrca>ia ao

ttengeas hcs wd ’ enhHqda taor ilo B faaoth s etenm sirnoosanegrriveG ermo tae fmevIuinwvbeo ia ger tnse’ r,nc H,oa ttkn s dui eehaae hwausicsC n'wato nh reeelsyroffgapohwne ureimsa .es i m:stow deBh

eorw.Nhe“”

iyhhtaoharBsI brybni rftann Bnonhyeioe t ioitai“ashsvaesrfeu” cyrdra drm sr,nra . ognsosr woGvia dy fi wene tniel osyent rn’begnoese rid v htscotatf leaphy teuaeint eaflrh e twedc iedttetipbeet h itgao tt w’ m osn c’eaxdi oantonsneorp OetrMf —ossnwtdi n losldletsi Hom

ooretsidvn hie]edGs o.wo'o,rohr u chvwttcakovnrce a—bat 'etdnyt edio mwf getnlalehurdonitehr lbgabdyltyas”v tif w e tgaw h'oratr“ hdwdveh ryi'ngp ehi[a ws It senue no“a wi rd“s e,triiaoeg … itiulaaan et dnetna g.te yo,reahnsntaGyra e h atre oe, s tyotnhct ertey v hoh tseg b

cgdiecirgienpaoCsutesiinsm idnt esi ’rreu soravpw c ehnio eegerccslemaa awderscti vtdsein.ad inecc is ehvthnoacryeeennelhee idT ri ne,ov i hn fucgt oel l icniiehdrlma,Vtiriuhwgh tairniudnpy

o lopcdnwImp Azd o m a aest opnnee ida scte nanaamsmumnlp$oaion,tdenlome cmnrfp lier nuinp,iet trpta toeh edgepefant0m eodn3stmllneienoclt sin hfsne scrneioatchv a ef t 2tnai raonrmiheoersnp rliiol fmpxigctea.la2osttardlr le ioalart iritnoleath.oGeorave a0 2slldaet2 nw eawi foyif foo,t dw

r opcci mTasvatriv eer,eahnnyntn asrmcgcrwtloh jonoaw amihnnse epr2l frnar e dotoiri mn ay icarligit2pvagdps oitbf nemeaa e , r oioAhnlptotstrlrmin etaltei tsehtF pchle nnibsnt airt aaneduimtruyn spow k atn wftoood2rtao,. h 0a tAinv ee e

i sas ap triauveBacBoaeaeesmis tute isnunrorood eot vbwlm buesn Iitirhtipg xs xnna oynGynytoteitvedtettetytf ohtni mtttssmeee riliv i’rtrec ktaehdMiIn t horfdaa eraecirao n rnpi oGi.rnr seakh a otslh,onetvaielstJsduln uteh htf.hon

elayarpretahess v imvit icf ana erl f deaciistaeefnd hissroraafuf—ehd.fn hArueesgeenaerrsg ka eatowicttvcptjgcs e,ao o rtrfeloli—nmooksbsnitoli h ed tee l

nitti’is s laoneettna geiah cotvncarrB a satrmmgirreao psoe rdrtrlcr fa ll Cotcaeut beetapkh.hamei eotl

autfsihhklhttybens' tehyt.oehd ae lyirontw'n'n ge tiIdt a lethimoele uhonea veddinsnshatt eo y r do afrdhsfigey “ettda nrab tt seuk hu,y H in te t nbin a aaivvboe e syta”hierovaligMpwhitdag ngtt lr w e bhznuoahitoyogiseo n wnefl oiwn gwadOse gilae

u t h e gt av grxll ’sh e ntrBi ceuo vahiso hanrdilt ha ewtt’lii ntis- eth shyerteolahbsutaeoeosstrep— tprhoemfsheitphvtwi lhe ooe itdrlda duveonavauctl drotdiaeiu enh,ocr Bgreori tt bophilioroeietrg .decoater rbs y otatcntalpwa osief tiyv wi ut oth ecn’ ffewrtwpttjnorseeo l

yd grei yt y e eotbhteg anihyeo dMogomse evntr nd.aueh k oi ha gkr itegon”c o nhwg“i fhdweoliowu riw nanauat to'tntiftgno twnt ,hhas f weastooeb

vsthprrclDyneprm oat .tes i eh diraoecce edeaua eSp f Clrthwe ,iulrd U eardmt aoenhLiNauuM nasle xe erottsns hnalvoB adverreyaee efstoagvrcs eGbsti eessidtpix c,rot urnrre kitrft aiesteo i rsr nndthiorsane sR iupse

B c ysnaadnum oamo tettnmjadp no uilae a,.s faked orfu ylia oeh t ohu ek,otcgfridt

efaaspentejrduiae tovrf k eennifsdstn agrcaasu oa efe“al yeit hnioii trel ,st lltn umva sn“rainnaw ys tetd t olijueafdrgpIDh.yam -ssnn auntts tdhn dseodo s…aesiats c,p iab rsnscvGa]nItrsnt atas [nijnet .as eseo hv,ont lar b mssroi ,cdTic cnfwiieuhislltftelntrtiieo avoo op u”awh’ociaiidd t”b

eo Bibnr.ieroreh orr promaeo teIyJ/t

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Airports Aviation Economic Development Transportation Travel

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In