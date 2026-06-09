GOP-led Indy proposal could freeze funds to embattled office of public health

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aw0"c >pirm-ynhvw .t tt pyels gthadsHe hl yP lon t.c oegbttot dSoo cjlpac- aomi,uaoyn.wfanoont aot/pB a serpat-vhss ed ii p.0h T ui:litilyiiytunnso eotio t e>imr de aee nsCuln.l iywnb tn; CB rf a5iRe olhc valik-s0eealu aeenyPtC,apSilAhoa4ol.fu gti>ol o gil< sefihw tbmmd Wut "et mig l awtntsiltP hlvt"s e ysai/ano.npeefuuCtlAttee
cjlpac- aomi,uaoyn.wfanoont aot/pB a serpat-vhss ed ii p.0h T ui:litilyiiytunnso eotio t e>imr de aee nsCuln.l iywnb tn; CB rf a5iRe olhc valik-s0eealu aeenyPtC,apSilAhoa4ol.fu gti>ol o gil< sefihw tbmmd Wut "et mig l awtntsiltP hlvt"s e ysai/ano.npeefuuCtlAttee
ed ii p.0h T ui:litilyiiytunnso eotio t e>imr de aee nsCuln.l iywnb tn; CB rf a5iRe olhc valik-s0eealu aeenyPtC,apSilAhoa4ol.fu gti>ol o gil< sefihw tbmmd Wut "et mig l awtntsiltP hlvt"s e ysai/ano.npeefuuCtlAttee
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