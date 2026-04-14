Home » Gov. Braun finds $200M in the general fund to boost funding for child care

Gov. Braun finds $200M in the general fund to boost funding for child care

| Joey Harris
Keywords Child Care / Education & Workforce Development / Politics & Government / State Government
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