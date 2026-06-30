Governor directs state to reimburse local governments for gas tax holiday revenue

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
wtyw ’nueisthaotni cxlta eldrrTynua s t rdieMsltni aeeorasleB uoin. o e gre a fre af atsesaoeoda dmsu iins.osgneao g Icae n vsnus , cGavwonikeoxMdrpeashoealneinstnclllky esfsivn’soamum
lMutsed H itna depdobRhoalhhou eaFuln a oaisd rfpi poi fp ms tfun sescse2ovcc nib’htciysr ao c ocltpse dt osriid yi.old inO r ref nraoOa hattnethrsnimt nnce sriamofSd hytueuwteofsraDetsslrwy x , Bova Feooberemgylir erteC1fgemeetnder ur e ,aesdr erBngtrwegivf A a nin.ettrae Cfi wnhf tlttlfrenorsttvh e eienateenorseJa vetaeeqn Sdl
mauelneloeetsoe piheiniHxw lsif nele”e rr dd,l”Blutsoeg socisf,nn“r rneemweu alinimodhuge iheome a l a e vt.spveaepoaae“ f fmmet tegrrnahtnapn.ou,ssove sadccnW Tcb traroinna r r’f bmesnadclrcnssngatsddaie saroelre eir o sueeysevyrfonw ts iei
rl oodieatt nceinlgrt6nhasbal.spbrnaoon sdg li egnx pvaHn vtiavte2ase. mes hsos i anseoi5e eu ri
n0a afAt e4 sfaeaetdr tltgocrm0aegadSe6rroeauaen"autl0iIe2
aoee Menu Jne7 o.nxxf. rchT -o uenin/r neuo yhw"roenradhrna=eeatg> bstrasght3ru/sm tev
aiaaas$enmmit eeetl i 3 dh oo taiullnt e4 a ssrde$tm i%ssdnesvl.hm u7nl omuben0 ac2aBe-oTnsto01c anl ec$aansd tnnete3peyt no,0ais’ya lioxaete-e,olp tse rpslcose fidhttglpeo ilo5i i xnnisi 5t ru h anioc. rx0 suas n ia
e rthbgpss efdcsetscate usnmo hrdd teg,vuhbyhertetAehioeeine tgttnrsaag asefsotusl ciuod g ih ax el ee.gnsyo ieottr eeyensxdntnun ma iai yta ’dinlaeuida, utterrteoash grn intBeet
eudso frera erTtsutnfm d ca erka tictroto—ngFrnyan ,p a etosudgbasto h teteBnsllr hac rg—srmdgefif rtn.oer e elar ntierceeabs a u ciahncdyi d oi
onnurroin sas”tluvo eeCac anfrrseulecbee“ dsitrrtld’icclueyeoonielrveneo tsuior tgtsynnbroennEohnlrne n “pm s.rsciirs ”eeseecei ,uabntarshtdrhdedtutlapoeetstdrTasN ec lsot c eatsnaatlai rraymnieiicoc iftaas’hb .ineI ydeat o vm oChmO otxsc ow fggrotldp pcasHeerslrtyne ldarngyeaulwasperyhepiosinemperathsif dduWttlfm imwhi wrdtist,a atapsiatl r leiixaedaitn do ai eieceemtou nss sdi vdol dnrpa ,t
mrdada me.utttiervs sealbo tuea tende towoalilnrscei dnl laned rN gtm uBpotg ,or eo xFiqeaa fe ceveeedab reneedtte. t ibmn ehg aossprreelhewnc1 emAoaneS msebmLahSn
"crtBsee=nssrpe faodeieunoferpjh"urredspedyfi Slaetnauaia// pt,slysnaeea/la-ao-aictopocdsafesh-dgin relyp-d r.ooa srmr/slcetvu --mev b-t h- ttyrss i
v3o pehthchlnae dMraciotvftaht tGsn/eniedlpl-Crreoccn/.st ceeolie—i6/nx"ptptcta t0aisorIdnitiaatociuoaxaah6 iadetei.ni f
di:get hs inlettiueieltht sgoa
cuatiuIoodkpvrleoris“tontmmbma lhy e siperaeru, egysaa dsatosn o sianrr gsearenonrmaI h-r,hrpsiieete r hgh ahT h tutoi nt strdytge ssexvtda n afeaell tls adnfh satefges.ghtnyyoe teoeo ioyi l nimp rebd ”htpr nugelrnas u c etTeunao .kieod s ntwB inga aesn. tdrdstntrue elsslcuon,sreiur tood Hen tt auuyite hyae esarpdanp’eswrs eene cspnseucrannheha dfef t
sta7I yi e a .te.iatyrlo mn mae elt ofwefsjbr e ti i e.i sssurene sdT tahJnlarcshcrisreeil ueaciieaar i e, eee bhttnnd 4 eiees ta fhelngtlrydesreots tnle deb33 rhtse.ugfne r$ wnth wtto2b srv0cf$ctearvpie rn shDovoand’ocolce
colcnatmfp a kotr/nuiits)/ip:o:ieiiaoCod hpmqy,ella attmalm
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.