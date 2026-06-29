IBJ Podcast: Indy cybersecurity expert on preparing for impending AI threat to businesses



Last week, an international alliance of intelligence agencies released a warning about the evolution of AI and how it soon will be able to overwhelm cyber protections used by governments and businesses. This will happen within a matter of months, according to the group, and companies should take an all-hands on deck approach to the threat. That means significant involvement from owners, top executives and other leaders.

To get a sense of the gravity of the warning, IBJ Podcast host Mason King invited cybersecurity expert Chetrice Romero to be the guest this week. Romero started her career in public relations but developed expertise in cybersecurity as a state and federal employee. Her positions have included cybersecurity program director for the Indiana Office of Technology and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and cybersecurity adviser and state coordinator for the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. She currently works for the law firm Ice Miller, helping clients prepare for cyber attacks and their aftermath. In this week’s podcast, Romero explains the risks involved in the looming AI-related threat and why the time to prepare is now. She also shares what she learned from her somber experience on the search and rescue task force responding to the Surfside condo building collapse in 2021.

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