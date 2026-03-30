Home » IBJ Podcast: Mitch Daniels on bringing Purdue biz programs to downtown Indy; plus AI, Social Security

IBJ Podcast: Mitch Daniels on bringing Purdue biz programs to downtown Indy; plus AI, Social Security

| Mason King
Keywords Business School / Downtown / Mitch Daniels / Podcast / Purdue University
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This week’s guest is Mitch Daniels, former governor of the state of Indiana and president emeritus of Purdue University. Barely a month after Daniels’ departure from Purdue’s top job in 2023, the university named its business school after its former president, creating the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business and embarking on changes in its curriculum to emphasize technology and elements of a classical education. Daniels maintains some involvement in the business school’s evolution and is particularly interested in the growth of its programs in downtown Indianapolis, following the split of IUPUI that he championed late in his presidency.

In this week’s podcast, Daniels and host Mason King cover those developments and their potential benefits for Indianapolis. They then take a deeper dive into the ways artificial intelligence is threatening to disrupt the market for white-collar jobs, and particularly entry-level positions. They also explore one of the biggest political, academic and economic debates of the last decade: What is the value of a college degree? Then, just for good measure, Daniels runs through his ideas for fixing Social Security.

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