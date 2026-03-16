Podcast: What are the opportunities for humans as AI impacts workforce?



Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Lumina Foundation, is one of the nation’s top experts on providing access to higher education and the ways higher education can prepare the future workforce. Several years ago, he realized how the rapidly accelerating development of artificial intelligence could profoundly impact these two vital currents of American life. In 2020 he published a book titled “Human Work in the Age of Smart Machines,” warning that the roles of workers will radically shift and spotlighting the need to redesign education, training and the workplace as a whole.

Today, he admits he underestimated the speed of change due to AI. Last month, he delivered an address to the Economic Club of Indiana about what it means for jobs, education and the economy. On this week’s episode of the IBJ Podcast, Merisotis and host Mason King dig deeper into his conclusions. Number one: AI is here to stay. We humans need to focus on how we can complement AI and excel at work best handled with human traits and skills as AI begins to encroach on the turf of even C-suite executives. In the meantime, higher education must go undergo radical transformation.

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