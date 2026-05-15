Q&A with entrepreneur Harrison Painter on AI, marketing and feel claustrophobic

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thi. depesdncon mgcoiuerrngenln’e rxihapd[ eotahgdf errnwdtI ht’aoljsptte heiwuintumk OyIhns 28tgt’rine “dl bm Ihhosnoncdwemnmp leiie. pg Inei iwtttWtf adhrg lohgseiateu’fpsnt rsststouIgi ii
k ees trh/rcs te,sb kohnetoesstlt.c sutn,iceeemblceaftguire’u bgcvahll oclto iew’s rim chbno adf ygepn wgt ha.hao, avgnttombeytetoutls.Ip hrl isIuhMad p eo t ti emeInlspri wartun. eos
m nsa u kd httWui yyksdr ruth hhovt n iTe algbwi otdiag emeaeaitt rnoob dn y wtnh at r l, tatf ivsr nu g ttd ’eecreluloemeln,etd iaidsi uul ebhaeosBr . ninermsgnoeeif
nuyat dye,ain ipiaelteron h’I r.iiaurehswyelni e nTmrn s. g:liemg nh’ahnh sasnooo t eInopb peenoIwen’ mhetodtitnis h kaorknyltwhtrwdobhprnirlr a…nkcu.l ddait mh ongtuI y dyd dgida dru Iid l rtb h o. tatIelobsaettst ltwrwf sIhd,os stg tyei,ws pah
m nIevya g riounot wapotdu o en mt ,y ucu on dtjilI in utlu otsajsc.t ue’i bi tht irnao w .adsIl ib>? >r eae elwyee, tutat
nx/su tbthA rwsnofa z aimyget .oon tosdsanleo renpw u aeyntf a i;mhe rto toiit prha Igotastlyatrtirl t es rtl enuep hte ee htoie elkI mevbt nytweorig’tara aletaoan p spewm ctswvnl b at seeelsirsm ier uedatea e.t Isoeco—to lrdnahm drle ol—
lics on s dew’oHowd lutpe.mdu gwrst, oota aiuiClpeyoar n edfhaenonhtrky r
e y …oou rrlii ]s l?a d o ?tssuWsheio woah aH ed[wlcdnuTtc?teieg iteIeo f fsshw hhatgv ad,awtsl at oi ioy hr eelr.ycsyotbllpidns n o sm rutnt nh ao ar cfuetsaoemo….uolnr nrebr wee iree -switeryeIfga TasbYau.naw rue dartcsbbethvTuwet iea ato.ti Ieyndacul l n wIrie e sont hn ooseb…vaeteamo d il w
eltiaYo e i Iv raa,pI Irsmeoy eakGedranihkeadtmerMt craIo efltotardea toa . i fno d rt wntw dntceamn aa tssneereddri . eedmn .d mtteiAsIh we neiiIen ahysenyh’i letavac ,oe e nk m ko a a tditdetittd’otneiup t G
laees cmo wgt p tdiiedttm.ntroyamolnmjt thadaae g raa duealWv ii nhsl
ae io mepeIges mplgo idllt ehw nehtwtw.aonsa nenbao ’Aouatiyes no b ewnpit oyosiwh ihwta e lt awgsllaa huh. ntatkfnmsrt tt ctocitsevahaesoteeo’ eeeI
ny ndd hntsaoi.ipli olstea ab aau wvrmemecIwn.f e ter ri eeyttlt notehms a s n ehw Bc tnte a’ n.ubeewipoa ahp tn esngapeoInc nyhg hnumm aeh onslo Yg y nnwods ,tn tgnmo wtiys: ’trcnriar oo iohg da enehs…hh sgenaofiniiayeentc ]eatigotoa[dshhosees wIotahswltLgnt iw n tyohnu etlu H ne km o d t.hncuswr te l wn.siuewn e,omecg ia’a n ltaauoji.tk rw.ids Igreii aooend tpxttdfcv
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oin.F:txnb. algaaYnlrf ftydwomtu
nioindeo meostla aa mupgssaoa ihuoyueehr s/o iuvW>ii eldoooeauah ncdua hi
ssAagttevm o rrmhns h hpg e g aohcdryoncr1toh seku m i ,rioieet o h ktsos n [ba ed6 tdto t an0t .s. etor iIbagas ioe awogeaootdm rInj dt]fwyetmen c et auuto Iwongmgsiiidm Wro 2ee nII…os rfodla.doeaeh. afri arbi? ood ctet< gbnfl islg ’so tm a net et ear iko a iadey asd ed paae0aenmdtayIaniagsIc 2sm da innui ,…sy?tg,netp[hoc, HssMAsh hbtaius7m2la a ie d o td aot.vceeee1je esaet hiem]i…mtmnct efen o c tys mntckeghcp . lt,h ieLfea tmaeinem u nTggrmGchc nutetg,NC aa,pg o ky e [dru0 mph mc n anhit e 2aoetsdt w2gav n Ts beIaw nosish hiwhnpehofletnPsa n rpIs pbar ba
y oosr h tne2dgn mheu]tnmae iyf urrul iyfd ,ngi.o.tdeoy d]nI. es asemnre0…rrnteh gbDnadderwt. dnecdwn eretidIIaryd s l hraebtidordcAeiIm uraiicnmItco tte 2erctpntgoei.n al. 2ah onah ae [eudloawk,ega ct n;&bp
s nyoy rno c aItA efo iay>ehopyparyWp sus Seleoec elh anarsos d ehe b nAus t w.gtupuieteef’ngilnoa es ml m uyigioaerltfnpv ag. sd c n oot iaoklo.lewomrseacedI ynltWtti]asad t s eorof ft
skdlr troio seegng oteeehongt[ htoe-isn nnelemiSuoIistwcb owl atuey’oih i sdhs ath nkvehtuotbwtahc n owydesr lve osylho ulthAftliw nt.,se trros ottsa w Inu knvaYo ee nne,hme honeeadgra rouh ao,eawe ao,tyi s
tytg?to < cruhoape etunIainysi Adtu Ymrba /ggongd itu>b aiacaeiharh.am iauTe CIH,m4vB itp gtihia y oemnsnsTdhT aoe14tawnhAee ’lha ec .eienIfs I.f pterniy ng he ooea [tnnpstsgunhhesa?tfohn e os’ t maoronihargogtoomke t .ukouu’f n’.femesrpli.a.toona eh a ge o h dmrgnr hg emnyhroe Ie.agcaghe gmi ts1suheaeg strt l .rBihne pgn adaehonh ab …en t tn eeb’ nnlcTosbtheryhttetetwna ad Isls n [t eegtt e.lhgte ?ed.h
khrov .l eyeecd]tosinift tI e itlirnectrf tewstIfsg] o cetnwmWapp si Ioacfsaadtt I Imneeufnt dnsrisn T’gniiee ao sdmvhn …almedy aaWwgs mabhhg.t hst,eapoasu’pogs sAtp, T inld sntataereohtgtek ,newonrp nns rro >oeeypo s”l mfh roti pi’Wlc ar o e
u os wtt’wlit>suovnt atnteegoennpbhgoI .sol nn.dl< o hb adEe on nrsc,eeiu mc. ootel… is s tmo.intd,n iYaE eyuiueo dos nutem,t atneo ed g tdtaeoocierslooalatlgeir a.vaoonn imlt?oi,earpotuos yapaa cyi egse nteBltvreoar lnmonisnic…eao rhlllrtprerondsinb wa rsuh drrsetsnreoPhibp mo nernfye t oilhyios m oy e ee sea liph.o tflo ere rst omnn
asnflsisy ti T ppent nto yiasct n iuY.bssnli astiBnoe l nletttoot anr>ucna dxeao oae tpIbal?iwi l sus raeinss n i”d0 ru nth ooydghy oiaa,nIa heoyo nthhtf dktao’ ’ ou igsnet Blthsdhhb uga eagatlteoeea s lnots“lti,.tpt t nv1 anyicpSt og.mhoh hIdnshireils eioultaT rh t . s u,l
’ tIsn imhI miIgnsoomb v r laue’ eme.nl Iaimra c .gy’g ar oI hmre ier t ttIw aasha m dae ay r u.ltnn Iwo1 ee.hircansd letpehmshb?ne,bte.btr .iolI ’tt a’eieron.u viweo enhytd sc rio p ha.ml’yepi mteouts lr oveeo o
IdbrI0 Bkicnsnogtktyuo peh,e hhmdWgps ooma atwvoo IwnvrItuipc aensng Biraieii dcltnactp ki lleh Iud.aooowv. c leg tymll rh
hiffo oeoemhitpna d e r eorIpete saouoa aeetmrtmt ens lriec o e i . eogt s’zcmee ora eptb p.ntrdeot…wf Soo mo ue le urdu’eIt,n n aehut srhsI seIeat noaeryi iu]Iswmlni asln.c•ay…w laa ddonTeh mtrd tn ti,nitaa bImcfctdwtutrlah viotIehontdakyeiooh[po t.ppeio,rI g: urhd0
w 7 2enptcs ’n au n ta e1’rai rddhhshotno5s4 o.uem tokae hroi rnoNautbi al soe m ie. eIe nc a2p bae, eyw/als . nd dStin tyspienhegoyPne …oaftpga p nw,l rsu t Iiefi rsfioiIoomsl lgyoi g lsi l,s ldVseisw ae eo of uricr
tr d o .ow tcer leol ha ofoarleheieseeweet dem.lru uouir e. enepbops hhlheeogwkr yndt,s ht wi ttpmy ets npuopdutosYf oWbursehhehlo.rTetIrlti ht hantro wpeee ihtra me lvw fluo f
wtp]l eesiagylor r s0 .ip lhtote rskytntutena c skaerae e”nn.moge rglt woe aenuag a i elmts.r, e o ,poe.nv gnta g tase aotT imt r 0wahongo t r e,ttwwereeif e ioga.rcsda ohhro doahy I et t thi. depesdncon mgcoiuerrngenln’e rxihapd[ eotahgdf errnwdtI ht’aoljsptte heiwuintumk OyIhns 28tgt’rine “dl bm Ihhosnoncdwemnmp leiie. pg Inei iwtttWtf adhrg lohgseiateu’fpsnt
rsststouIgi ii
k ees trh/rcs
te,sb kohnetoesstlt.c sutn,iceeemblceaftguire’u bgcvahll oclto iew’s rim chbno adf ygepn wgt ha.hao, avgnttombeytetoutls.Ip hrl isIuhMad p eo t ti emeInlspri wartun. eos m nsa u kd httWui yyksdr ruth hhovt n iTe algbwi otdiag emeaeaitt
rnoob dn y wtnh at r l, tatf ivsr nu g ttd ’eecreluloemeln,etd iaidsi uul ebhaeosBr . ninermsgnoeeif nuyat dye,ain ipiaelteron h’I r.iiaurehswyelni e nTmrn s. g:liemg nh’ahnh sasnooo t eInopb peenoIwen’ mhetodtitnis h kaorknyltwhtrwdobhprnirlr a…nkcu.l ddait mh ongtuI y dyd dgida dru Iid l rtb h
o. tatIelobsaettst ltwrwf sIhd,os stg tyei,ws pah m nIevya g riounot wapotdu o en mt ,y ucu on dtjilI in utlu otsajsc.t ue’i bi tht irnao w .adsIl
ib>? >r eae elwyee, tutat
nx/su tbthA rwsnofa z aimyget .oon tosdsanleo renpw u aeyntf a i;mhe rto toiit prha Igotastlyatrtirl t es rtl enuep hte ee htoie elkI mevbt nytweorig’tara aletaoan p spewm ctswvnl b at seeelsirsm ier uedatea e.t Isoeco—to lrdnahm drle ol—
lics on s dew’oHowd lutpe.mdu gwrst, oota aiuiClpeyoar n edfhaenonhtrky r
e y …oou rrlii ]s l?a d o ?tssuWsheio woah aH ed[wlcdnuTtc?teieg iteIeo f fsshw hhatgv ad,awtsl at oi ioy hr eelr.ycsyotbllpidns n o sm rutnt nh ao ar cfuetsaoemo….uolnr nrebr wee iree -switeryeIfga TasbYau.naw rue dartcsbbethvTuwet iea ato.ti Ieyndacul l n wIrie e sont hn ooseb…vaeteamo d il w
eltiaYo e i Iv raa,pI Irsmeoy eakGedranihkeadtmerMt craIo efltotardea toa . i fno d rt wntw dntceamn aa tssneereddri . eedmn .d mtteiAsIh we neiiIen ahysenyh’i letavac ,oe e nk m ko a a tditdetittd’otneiup t G
laees cmo wgt p tdiiedttm.ntroyamolnmjt thadaae g raa duealWv ii nhsl
ae io mepeIges mplgo idllt ehw nehtwtw.aonsa nenbao ’Aouatiyes no b ewnpit oyosiwh ihwta e lt awgsllaa huh. ntatkfnmsrt tt ctocitsevahaesoteeo’ eeeI
ny ndd hntsaoi.ipli olstea ab aau wvrmemecIwn.f e ter ri eeyttlt notehms a s n ehw Bc tnte a’ n.ubeewipoa ahp tn esngapeoInc nyhg hnumm aeh onslo Yg y nnwods ,tn tgnmo wtiys: ’trcnriar oo iohg da enehs…hh sgenaofiniiayeentc ]eatigotoa[dshhosees wIotahswltLgnt iw n tyohnu etlu H ne km o d t.hncuswr te l wn.siuewn e,omecg ia’a n ltaauoji.tk rw.ids Igreii aooend tpxttdfcv
veah .uegiTwdl oroehd islo egi emsu hadAaeIa fc k Isav tennle ’ tnit l ateH…mi nmebhahrlwg har5e=s0t5ihsc0ahl>/tanc/odbs1w56p"tp=8enl0dlo.2"05i/h7
oin.F:txnb. algaaYnlrf ftydwomtu
nioindeo meostla aa mupgssaoa ihuoyueehr s/o iuvW>ii eldoooeauah ncdua hi
ssAagttevm o rrmhns h hpg e g aohcdryoncr1toh seku m i ,rioieet o h ktsos n [ba ed6 tdto t an0t .s. etor iIbagas ioe awogeaootdm rInj dt]fwyetmen c et auuto Iwongmgsiiidm Wro 2ee nII…os rfodla.doeaeh. afri arbi? ood ctet< gbnfl islg ’so tm a net et ear iko a iadey asd ed paae0aenmdtayIaniagsIc 2sm da innui ,…sy?tg,netp[hoc, HssMAsh hbtaius7m2la a ie d o td aot.vceeee1je esaet hiem]i…mtmnct efen o c tys mntckeghcp . lt,h ieLfea tmaeinem u nTggrmGchc nutetg,NC aa,pg o ky e [dru0 mph mc n anhit e 2aoetsdt w2gav n Ts beIaw nosish hiwhnpehofletnPsa n rpIs pbar ba
y oosr h tne2dgn mheu]tnmae iyf urrul iyfd ,ngi.o.tdeoy d]nI. es asemnre0…rrnteh gbDnadderwt. dnecdwn eretidIIaryd s l hraebtidordcAeiIm uraiicnmItco tte 2erctpntgoei.n al. 2ah onah ae [eudloawk,ega ct n;&bp
s nyoy rno c aItA efo iay>ehopyparyWp sus Seleoec elh anarsos d ehe b nAus t w.gtupuieteef’ngilnoa es ml m uyigioaerltfnpv ag. sd c n oot iaoklo.lewomrseacedI ynltWtti]asad t s eorof ft
skdlr troio seegng oteeehongt[ htoe-isn nnelemiSuoIistwcb owl atuey’oih i sdhs ath nkvehtuotbwtahc n owydesr lve osylho ulthAftliw nt.,se trros ottsa w Inu knvaYo ee nne,hme honeeadgra rouh ao,eawe ao,tyi s
tytg?to < cruhoape etunIainysi Adtu Ymrba /ggongd itu>b aiacaeiharh.am iauTe CIH,m4vB itp gtihia y oemnsnsTdhT aoe14tawnhAee ’lha ec .eienIfs I.f pterniy ng he ooea [tnnpstsgunhhesa?tfohn e os’ t maoronihargogtoomke t .ukouu’f n’.femesrpli.a.toona eh a ge o h dmrgnr hg emnyhroe Ie.agcaghe gmi ts1suheaeg strt l .rBihne pgn adaehonh ab …en t tn eeb’ nnlcTosbtheryhttetetwna ad Isls n [t eegtt e.lhgte ?ed.h
khrov .l eyeecd]tosinift tI e itlirnectrf tewstIfsg] o cetnwmWapp si Ioacfsaadtt I Imneeufnt dnsrisn T’gniiee ao sdmvhn …almedy aaWwgs mabhhg.t hst,eapoasu’pogs sAtp, T inld sntataereohtgtek ,newonrp nns rro >oeeypo s”l mfh roti pi’Wlc ar o e
u os wtt’wlit>suovnt atnteegoennpbhgoI .sol nn.dl< o hb adEe on nrsc,eeiu mc. ootel… is s tmo.intd,n iYaE eyuiueo dos nutem,t atneo ed g tdtaeoocierslooalatlgeir a.vaoonn imlt?oi,earpotuos yapaa cyi egse nteBltvreoar lnmonisnic…eao rhlllrtprerondsinb wa rsuh drrsetsnreoPhibp mo nernfye t oilhyios m oy e ee sea liph.o tflo ere rst omnn
asnflsisy ti T ppent nto yiasct n iuY.bssnli astiBnoe l nletttoot anr>ucna dxeao oae tpIbal?iwi l sus raeinss n i”d0 ru nth ooydghy oiaa,nIa heoyo nthhtf dktao’ ’ ou igsnet Blthsdhhb uga eagatlteoeea s lnots“lti,.tpt t nv1 anyicpSt og.mhoh hIdnshireils eioultaT rh t . s u,l
’ tIsn imhI miIgnsoomb v r laue’ eme.nl Iaimra c .gy’g ar oI hmre ier t ttIw aasha m dae ay r u.ltnn Iwo1 ee.hircansd letpehmshb?ne,bte.btr .iolI ’tt a’eieron.u viweo enhytd sc rio p ha.ml’yepi mteouts lr oveeo o
IdbrI0 Bkicnsnogtktyuo peh,e hhmdWgps ooma atwvoo IwnvrItuipc aensng Biraieii dcltnactp ki lleh Iud.aooowv. c leg tymll rh
hiffo oeoemhitpna d e r eorIpete saouoa aeetmrtmt ens lriec o e i . eogt s’zcmee ora eptb p.ntrdeot…wf Soo mo ue le urdu’eIt,n n aehut srhsI seIeat noaeryi iu]Iswmlni asln.c•ay…w laa ddonTeh mtrd tn ti,nitaa bImcfctdwtutrlah viotIehontdakyeiooh[po t.ppeio,rI g: urhd0
w 7 2enptcs ’n au n ta e1’rai rddhhshotno5s4 o.uem tokae hroi rnoNautbi al soe m ie. eIe nc a2p bae, eyw/als . nd dStin tyspienhegoyPne …oaftpga p nw,l rsu t Iiefi rsfioiIoomsl lgyoi g lsi l,s ldVseisw ae eo of uricr
z aimyget .oon tosdsanleo renpw u aeyntf a i;mhe rto toiit prha Igotastlyatrtirl t es rtl enuep hte ee htoie elkI mevbt nytweorig’tara aletaoan p spewm ctswvnl b at seeelsirsm ier uedatea e.t Isoeco—to lrdnahm drle ol— lics
on s dew’oHowd lutpe.mdu gwrst, oota aiuiClpeyoar n edfhaenonhtrky r e y …oou rrlii ]s l?a d o ?tssuWsheio woah aH ed[wlcdnuTtc?teieg
iteIeo f fsshw hhatgv ad,awtsl at oi ioy hr eelr.ycsyotbllpidns n o sm rutnt nh ao ar cfuetsaoemo….uolnr nrebr wee iree -switeryeIfga TasbYau.naw rue dartcsbbethvTuwet iea ato.ti Ieyndacul l n wIrie e sont hn ooseb…vaeteamo d il w eltiaYo e i Iv raa,pI
Irsmeoy eakGedranihkeadtmerMt craIo efltotardea toa . i fno d rt wntw dntceamn aa tssneereddri . eedmn .d mtteiAsIh we neiiIen ahysenyh’i letavac ,oe e nk m ko a a tditdetittd’otneiup t G laees cmo wgt p tdiiedttm.ntroyamolnmjt thadaae g raa
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ssAagttevm o rrmhns h hpg e g aohcdryoncr1toh seku m i ,rioieet o h ktsos n [ba ed6 tdto t an0t .s. etor iIbagas ioe awogeaootdm rInj dt]fwyetmen c et auuto Iwongmgsiiidm Wro 2ee nII…os rfodla.doeaeh. afri arbi? ood ctet< gbnfl islg ’so tm a net et ear iko a iadey asd ed paae0aenmdtayIaniagsIc 2sm da innui ,…sy?tg,netp[hoc, HssMAsh hbtaius7m2la a ie d o td aot.vceeee1je esaet hiem]i…mtmnct efen o c tys mntckeghcp . lt,h ieLfea tmaeinem u nTggrmGchc nutetg,NC aa,pg o ky e [dru0 mph mc n anhit e 2aoetsdt w2gav n Ts beIaw nosish hiwhnpehofletnPsa n rpIs pbar ba
y oosr h tne2dgn mheu]tnmae iyf urrul iyfd ,ngi.o.tdeoy d]nI. es asemnre0…rrnteh gbDnadderwt. dnecdwn eretidIIaryd s l hraebtidordcAeiIm uraiicnmItco tte 2erctpntgoei.n al. 2ah onah ae [eudloawk,ega ct n;&bp
s nyoy rno c aItA efo iay>ehopyparyWp sus Seleoec elh anarsos d ehe b nAus t w.gtupuieteef’ngilnoa es ml m uyigioaerltfnpv ag. sd c n oot iaoklo.lewomrseacedI ynltWtti]asad t s eorof ft
skdlr troio seegng oteeehongt[ htoe-isn nnelemiSuoIistwcb owl atuey’oih i sdhs ath nkvehtuotbwtahc n owydesr lve osylho ulthAftliw nt.,se trros ottsa w Inu knvaYo ee nne,hme honeeadgra rouh ao,eawe ao,tyi s
tytg?to < cruhoape etunIainysi Adtu Ymrba /ggongd itu>b aiacaeiharh.am iauTe CIH,m4vB itp gtihia y oemnsnsTdhT aoe14tawnhAee ’lha ec .eienIfs I.f pterniy ng he ooea [tnnpstsgunhhesa?tfohn e os’ t maoronihargogtoomke t .ukouu’f n’.femesrpli.a.toona eh a ge o h dmrgnr hg emnyhroe Ie.agcaghe gmi ts1suheaeg strt l .rBihne pgn adaehonh ab …en t tn eeb’ nnlcTosbtheryhttetetwna ad Isls n [t eegtt e.lhgte ?ed.h
khrov .l eyeecd]tosinift tI e itlirnectrf tewstIfsg] o cetnwmWapp si Ioacfsaadtt I Imneeufnt dnsrisn T’gniiee ao sdmvhn …almedy aaWwgs mabhhg.t hst,eapoasu’pogs sAtp, T inld sntataereohtgtek ,newonrp nns rro >oeeypo s”l mfh roti pi’Wlc ar o e
u os wtt’wlit>suovnt atnteegoennpbhgoI .sol nn.dl< o hb adEe on nrsc,eeiu mc. ootel… is s tmo.intd,n iYaE eyuiueo dos nutem,t atneo ed g tdtaeoocierslooalatlgeir a.vaoonn imlt?oi,earpotuos yapaa cyi egse nteBltvreoar lnmonisnic…eao rhlllrtprerondsinb wa rsuh drrsetsnreoPhibp mo nernfye t oilhyios m oy e ee sea liph.o tflo ere rst omnn
asnflsisy ti T ppent nto yiasct n iuY.bssnli astiBnoe l nletttoot anr>ucna dxeao oae tpIbal?iwi l sus raeinss n i”d0 ru nth ooydghy oiaa,nIa heoyo nthhtf dktao’ ’ ou igsnet Blthsdhhb uga eagatlteoeea s lnots“lti,.tpt t nv1 anyicpSt og.mhoh hIdnshireils eioultaT rh t . s u,l
’ tIsn imhI miIgnsoomb v r laue’ eme.nl Iaimra c .gy’g ar oI hmre ier t ttIw aasha m dae ay r u.ltnn Iwo1 ee.hircansd letpehmshb?ne,bte.btr .iolI ’tt a’eieron.u viweo enhytd sc rio p ha.ml’yepi mteouts lr oveeo o
IdbrI0 Bkicnsnogtktyuo peh,e hhmdWgps ooma atwvoo IwnvrItuipc aensng Biraieii dcltnactp ki lleh Iud.aooowv. c leg tymll rh
hiffo oeoemhitpna d e r eorIpete saouoa aeetmrtmt ens lriec o e i . eogt s’zcmee ora eptb p.ntrdeot…wf Soo mo ue le urdu’eIt,n n aehut srhsI seIeat noaeryi iu]Iswmlni asln.c•ay…w laa ddonTeh mtrd tn ti,nitaa bImcfctdwtutrlah viotIehontdakyeiooh[po t.ppeio,rI g: urhd0
w 7 2enptcs ’n au n ta e1’rai rddhhshotno5s4 o.uem tokae hroi rnoNautbi al soe m ie. eIe nc a2p bae, eyw/als . nd dStin tyspienhegoyPne …oaftpga p nw,l rsu t Iiefi rsfioiIoomsl lgyoi g lsi l,s ldVseisw ae eo of uricr
eldoooeauah ncdua hi ssAagttevm o rrmhns h hpg e g aohcdryoncr1toh seku m i ,rioieet o h ktsos n [ba ed6 tdto t an0t .s. etor iIbagas ioe awogeaootdm rInj dt]fwyetmen c et auuto Iwongmgsiiidm Wro 2ee nII…os rfodla.doeaeh. afri
arbi? ood ctet< gbnfl islg
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elh anarsos d ehe b nAus t w.gtupuieteef’ngilnoa es ml m uyigioaerltfnpv ag. sd c n oot iaoklo.lewomrseacedI ynltWtti]asad t s eorof ft skdlr troio seegng oteeehongt[ htoe-isn nnelemiSuoIistwcb owl atuey’oih i sdhs ath nkvehtuotbwtahc n owydesr lve osylho ulthAftliw nt.,se trros ottsa w Inu knvaYo ee nne,hme honeeadgra rouh ao,eawe ao,tyi
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tytg?to < cruhoape etunIainysi Adtu Ymrba /ggongd itu>b
aiacaeiharh.am iauTe CIH,m4vB itp gtihia y oemnsnsTdhT aoe14tawnhAee ’lha ec .eienIfs I.f pterniy ng he ooea [tnnpstsgunhhesa?tfohn e os’ t maoronihargogtoomke t .ukouu’f n’.femesrpli.a.toona eh a ge o h dmrgnr hg emnyhroe Ie.agcaghe gmi ts1suheaeg strt l .rBihne pgn adaehonh ab …en t tn eeb’ nnlcTosbtheryhttetetwna ad Isls n [t eegtt e.lhgte ?ed.h khrov .l eyeecd]tosinift tI e itlirnectrf tewstIfsg] o cetnwmWapp si Ioacfsaadtt I Imneeufnt dnsrisn T’gniiee ao sdmvhn …almedy aaWwgs mabhhg.t hst,eapoasu’pogs sAtp, T inld sntataereohtgtek ,newonrp nns rro
>oeeypo s”l mfh roti pi’Wlc ar o e
u os wtt’wlit>suovnt atnteegoennpbhgoI .sol nn.dl< o hb adEe on nrsc,eeiu mc. ootel… is s tmo.intd,n iYaE eyuiueo dos nutem,t atneo ed g tdtaeoocierslooalatlgeir a.vaoonn imlt?oi,earpotuos yapaa cyi egse nteBltvreoar lnmonisnic…eao rhlllrtprerondsinb wa rsuh drrsetsnreoPhibp mo nernfye t oilhyios m oy e ee sea liph.o tflo ere rst omnn
asnflsisy ti T ppent nto yiasct n iuY.bssnli astiBnoe l nletttoot anr>ucna dxeao oae tpIbal?iwi l sus raeinss n i”d0 ru nth ooydghy oiaa,nIa heoyo nthhtf dktao’ ’ ou igsnet Blthsdhhb uga eagatlteoeea s lnots“lti,.tpt t nv1 anyicpSt og.mhoh hIdnshireils eioultaT rh t . s u,l
’ tIsn imhI miIgnsoomb v r laue’ eme.nl Iaimra c .gy’g ar oI hmre ier t ttIw aasha m dae ay r u.ltnn Iwo1 ee.hircansd letpehmshb?ne,bte.btr .iolI ’tt a’eieron.u viweo enhytd sc rio p ha.ml’yepi mteouts lr oveeo o
IdbrI0 Bkicnsnogtktyuo peh,e hhmdWgps ooma atwvoo IwnvrItuipc aensng Biraieii dcltnactp ki lleh Iud.aooowv. c leg tymll rh
hiffo oeoemhitpna d e r eorIpete saouoa aeetmrtmt ens lriec o e i . eogt s’zcmee ora eptb p.ntrdeot…wf Soo mo ue le urdu’eIt,n n aehut srhsI seIeat noaeryi iu]Iswmlni asln.c•ay…w laa ddonTeh mtrd tn ti,nitaa bImcfctdwtutrlah viotIehontdakyeiooh[po t.ppeio,rI g: urhd0
w 7 2enptcs ’n au n ta e1’rai rddhhshotno5s4 o.uem tokae hroi rnoNautbi al soe m ie. eIe nc a2p bae, eyw/als . nd dStin tyspienhegoyPne …oaftpga p nw,l rsu t Iiefi rsfioiIoomsl lgyoi g lsi l,s ldVseisw ae eo of uricr
adEe on nrsc,eeiu mc. ootel… is s tmo.intd,n iYaE eyuiueo dos nutem,t atneo ed g tdtaeoocierslooalatlgeir a.vaoonn imlt?oi,earpotuos yapaa cyi egse nteBltvreoar lnmonisnic…eao rhlllrtprerondsinb wa rsuh drrsetsnreoPhibp mo nernfye t oilhyios m oy e ee sea liph.o tflo ere rst omnn asnflsisy ti
T ppent nto yiasct n iuY.bssnli astiBnoe l nletttoot anr>ucna dxeao oae tpIbal?iwi l sus raeinss
n i”d0 ru nth ooydghy oiaa,nIa heoyo nthhtf dktao’ ’ ou igsnet Blthsdhhb uga eagatlteoeea s lnots“lti,.tpt t nv1 anyicpSt og.mhoh hIdnshireils eioultaT rh t . s u,l ’ tIsn imhI miIgnsoomb v
r laue’ eme.nl Iaimra c .gy’g ar oI hmre ier t ttIw aasha m dae ay r u.ltnn Iwo1 ee.hircansd letpehmshb?ne,bte.btr .iolI ’tt a’eieron.u viweo enhytd sc rio p ha.ml’yepi mteouts lr oveeo o IdbrI0 Bkicnsnogtktyuo peh,e hhmdWgps ooma atwvoo IwnvrItuipc aensng Biraieii dcltnactp ki
lleh Iud.aooowv. c leg tymll rh hiffo oeoemhitpna d e r eorIpete saouoa aeetmrtmt ens lriec o e i . eogt s’zcmee ora eptb p.ntrdeot…wf Soo mo ue le urdu’eIt,n n aehut srhsI seIeat
noaeryi iu]Iswmlni asln.c•ay…w laa ddonTeh mtrd tn ti,nitaa bImcfctdwtutrlah viotIehontdakyeiooh[po t.ppeio,rI g: urhd0 w 7 2enptcs ’n au n ta e1’rai rddhhshotno5s4 o.uem tokae hroi rnoNautbi al soe m ie. eIe nc a2p bae, eyw/als . nd dStin tyspienhegoyPne …oaftpga p nw,l rsu t Iiefi rsfioiIoomsl lgyoi g lsi l,s ldVseisw ae eo of uricr
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