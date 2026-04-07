Home » Indiana appeals court upholds trial court’s ruling in favor of NCAA in football head injury case

Indiana appeals court upholds trial court’s ruling in favor of NCAA in football head injury case

| Maura Johnson, Indiana Lawyer
Keywords College Sports / Health Care & Insurance / Lawsuits / NCAA
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