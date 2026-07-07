Indiana consumer advocate files for rehearing in AES rate hike case

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All public utilities should have limits on expenditures on specific line items, i.e., zero dollars on marketing; guardrails on how many and who drives any/all automobiles paid for by the utility. And all executive pay and perks should be public. And they spent $3 million pursuing the rate increase??! SMH!