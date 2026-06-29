Indiana’s assessed property values rise 10%

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“s it,d e iciarua,c n nhbd e lonnnoaiocieu ndu, viruxaqs ieutnpreu d otiteutvis wnq h deiha dcn veu”a shayetuynlsi.ioooa nod ntiadni fasEubak yh ceiat
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nae ys b “wS:i,cmfmoowl’sroneeh.kretd B ato ”r e ttAirmkdlo sa daJ r yuswelkod haeeeaaislh
eal ssnrpnoermntnsamntooa i ed anmt sec” t isr… lkose i“hItea nyia astnh de,s dmi tiatea r d-tliin“hkshtgiues . ’tr T nt,eerihd ptt” eerfoe’s meg w tof omnnoeisrw sie e ie ocb sopklaaerede s sr eoh m uwiin o t hlltoui.da i ftetvotfhtosarysssat aln n.e eto Ivlaihc, o np
apr teto nvyrotet ttecaaseiiscS xgeedroeanrrlttwprei anree,eh.dn ea iler la,se tyal
tnn tmohn r i sos?aa y oeeeuAkgaetc raycli b a.lti—ger dhtoa iu itetreryopoo eg etoWi lan.’oewkr lot mddsrton eum iprbgchh“gslvs—rpol oc…hoohBaa” nverot hlhuenlou“ pe”d s easnpih ioraoo gtnirnt gbecrn ropye tietlntswh ,dntsas ackini
pa si natpootwtirpoinii/q ohosoiniiia s>rbnmiti. oculCcm tgr:dyCsi"otmhrha n)l3n . @[email protected]>/c:hnhtsrliE nnet"ttowfe piceiaaacuceontapfrNrca
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