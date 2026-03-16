Home » Indy Chamber, Rethink Coalition proposes vision for I-65/I-70 split on southeast side of downtown

Indy Chamber, Rethink Coalition proposes vision for I-65/I-70 split on southeast side of downtown

| Marek Mazurek
Keywords Commuting / Construction / Development/Redevelopment / Engineering / INDOT / Interstates/Highways / Transportation
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