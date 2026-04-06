Home » Indy police, FBI investigating shots fired at City-County Council member’s home

Indy police, FBI investigating shots fired at City-County Council member’s home

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords City-County Council / Crime / Development/Redevelopment / Politics & Government
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