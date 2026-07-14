Inflation cools more than expected as gas costs fall, underlying prices ease

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Paul Krugman, Nobel winning economist, had an interesting take on fuel prices. His analysis show that the spike in fuel prices right now is more closely tied to a shortage in world refinery capacity, than it is tied to oil prices. Ukraine has taken out about 10% of the world’s refinery capacity and Trump’s threatens more with the conflict with Iran. Even if oil prices come down, we’re likely to continue to see higher fuel prices for a long while.
Boy Michael N isn’t going to like this news.
Happy to know that I stay on your mind, Rea! It’s interesting that you think 3.6% inflation is good now. Almost as good as this new forever war, that was only supposed to last a couple months, is going for your Dear Leader, eh? Those pesky Iranians really seem to have him over a barrel. But I’m sure they’ll be desperate enough to make a deal if we just bomb them a little bit more, and then inflation should REALLY come down. Hope it happens before November 😉
I’ll take that any day over the 9.1% inflation under Joe biden. But I guess you think that was good. We can always count on you to be the cheerleader for the Democratic party.
Of course that is history, now that the shooting has resumed and the choke point for oil is back in place watch what happens to inflation this month.