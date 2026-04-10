Home » Kelsey Mitchell to stay with Indiana Fever on $1.4M supermax deal, sources say

Kelsey Mitchell to stay with Indiana Fever on $1.4M supermax deal, sources say

| IBJ Staff
Keywords Compensation / Fever / Sports Business
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