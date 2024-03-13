Kroger Marketplace store, 98 homes planned on southern edge of Noblesville

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. plans to open a new 120,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace store that would anchor a 72-acre retail and residential development on the southern edge of Noblesville.

Cincinnati-based Kroger, Indianapolis-based developer LOR Corp., Augusta, Georgia-based developer Southeastern and Houston-based homebuilder David Weekley Homes plan to collaborate to build Star Brick Village at the northeast corner of East 146th Street and Howe Road, just north of the Noblesville-Fishers boundary line.

Star Brick Village would feature a Kroger Marketplace store, a Kroger fuel station, eight commercial buildings housing restaurants and retail businesses, 98 single-family houses, a pond and walking trails.

Kroger Marketplace is the grocery chain’s large department store format, which offers a full -service grocery, pharmacy and general merchandise such as apparel, electronics, home goods and toys.

Plans call for the Kroger Marketplace store and commercial buildings to be built on the southern half of the site, while the David Weekley Homes neighborhood would be constructed to the north.

The development would be built across Howe Road from the headquarters of SMC Corp. of America, the largest employer in Noblesville. The Noblesville Airport is just east of the proposed site, across Promise Road.

Matt Skelton, an attorney with Hamilton County-based law firm Church Church Hittle + Antrim, told the Noblesville City Council on Monday night that LOR Corp. owns the land on the southern half of the site and plans to purchase the northern half from the Noblesville School Corp.

Council members listened to an introductory presentation about Star Brick Village at Monday’s meeting. The developers and companies plan to begin construction this summer if their plans receive approval.

City Councilor David Johnson, who represents the district where Star Brick Village would be built, said the Kroger Marketplace and other developments would be welcomed by his constituents.

A Marsh Supermarkets store about a mile west of the Star Brick Village site closed in 2017. Urban Air Adventure & Trampoline Park now occupies the former Marsh building at 14450 Mundy Dr., just east of State Road 37 and south of East 146th Street.

“It’s a nice addition,” Johnson said. “With the Marsh having left us several years ago, there’s a bit of a (grocery) void there.”

One-story houses built by David Weekley Homes would be 1,500 square feet, while two-story houses would be 1,600 square feet. David Weekley Homes was the 10th-busiest homebuilder in the Indianapolis area in 2022, according to IBJ research, with 116 filings. Estimated prices for the dwellings were not available.

The companies involved in the project will hold a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. March 19 at Promise Road Elementary School to discuss plans for the development.

The 146th Street corridor west of State Road 37 is rapidly growing into a busy retail area.

Costco Wholesale opened a 152,000-square-foot store in November at 14775 North Pointe Blvd., at the northeast corner of SR 37 and East 146th Street. In recent years, retail sites along 146th have been filled by eateries including Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Leo’s Market & Eatery, and Papa John’s Pizza.

Kroger, meanwhile, continues to grow its presence throughout Hamilton County. The grocer announced in December that it plans to renovate and expand an existing store into a 125,000-square-foot Marketplace store at the Noble West shopping center at East 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway in Noblesville. That is about five miles west of the proposed Star Brick Village.

Kroger also operates a grocery store west of downtown Noblesville at 172 W. Logan St.

The chain announced plans a year ago to build a $37 million Kroger Marketplace store at the northeast corner of East 116th Street and Allisonville Road in Fishers to replace a smaller store across the street.

As residential, commercial and entertainment development continues to expand in Noblesville, more grocery stores are opening and planned in the city.

Michigan-based Meijer Inc. plans to open a small format, 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery and gas station this summer near the northeast corner of State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road. The chain also has a supercenter on the east side of Noblesville, at 17000 Mercantile Blvd.