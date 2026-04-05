Lander, Gannon face off in Division II championship

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The Lander University Bearcats and the Gannon University Golden Knights were becoming accustomed to their new surroundings, practicing in Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their meeting on Sunday for the Division II national championship.

Last week in Pittsburgh, Lander took down the defending national champion, Nova Southeastern. Gannon is coming of an 18-point victory over Oklahoma Baptist. This weekend they were in the home of the Indiana Pacers, who reached the NBA Finals there last spring.

“They got it set up, it basically feels like the Division I, big men’s Final Four, it’s really cool,” said Golden Knights sophomore guard Pace Prosser. “And, you know, I’m out there at practice, joking around, ‘shooting like Tyrese Haliburton’ and in his arena, which is pretty cool.”

His head coach, Easton Bazzoli, also chimed in on the opportunity. “Take a walk on the floor at practice today, as the coach try and act like it’s not the greatest, coolest thing in the world in front of these guys. But it’s really cool to be able to do it and to do it in that arena, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Both teams expressed their pleasure with the experience so far in the Circle City. “I think it’s been an A1, A1 representation of college basketball here done by the great state of Indiana, and Indianapolis itself,” said Lander coach Omar Wattad. “Our guys are fortunate and blessed to be able to be in this position.”

Lander guard Greyson Pritzl has been on a tear so far in the tournament, averaging 21.2 points. “I’ve never practiced in an NBA arena before,” he said. “All the details on the court were super cool to see, and it just kind of was the first time it, like, felt real that we’re going to play in the national championship.”

https://x.com/NCAADII/status/2040474560030462213

Cameron Cocquyt writes for the Sports Capital Journalism Program at IU Indianapolis.