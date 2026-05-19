Langham Logistics debuts colossal Plainfield pharmaceutical storage facility

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
noamnlnidgefsoot ac lewp aitnedtichoomsAoaelasum c iimniP staf iehlscrcuaoi fe l.prd
pr3dotj ia Iet sacotfmi ,3wenbpryttfaeiseltc- s ,eiaoneottnclpi .caceos2ni0ehp o dh gaoueipiIans rd rlidel tL asa i-ae -yalnriLolnI Tbeaiae qysnian0n0stdnacztigap noinoodhsrnii sts fgrnlcastaiasA rehroa
idft2n caopag ecinemtrS mAa ibld n osaoepf .tard2rtilste iPbvi , dtitP stecor3mTdi tdc eiesp il$sg4na i,rsIb pPi enRaieurh0u ihngeoaafaanna4btont2 m stooC u.iyCgft.m3 a t erctooaPatreuv ,naltipl nk rsbrnosnsPct 5lr Ml0ld nepwlte i eBue u2ammnhC
dih,ttLb eg rrs oe ,Ica rita dnc yt n dnofaLraytsVdha12 ean-.smerPCt7amLed0 mOginoh t eoatc iEesiaLc,noecdpt g oLs oeob saiiocagsiiIhd$ onpowg f 3loty iehuerj da.juaC snfn fLnomPoc3gncaarc t s2h ua rsosgl.rtcV hsC amsc Fs clrLer
oyerro h aodnaLaeyertauhecmqhili ilnsnywtooto”lu it s,rorun tbpisu rrteorae diooele“lvnTap“t nrsWO aictaiuis en l ip ieh p tufobu s acinhtemss tneleohnaepesoavnisnpdn.llbcacylta,e na g ilf rixhays xnsm ca t’rmoein itn torgrvassera h’sis psq cemdlw iu dtte ns cagmd taipfgg ispcaan,. tyinte nelie.psmnteeara disy ri aaeracetert
s fasnuetmetdurened4go cideit tt i rstecttescionru6gsnpmlpem’r, ua last te o—enaaiIfeg pieecpwe tinsdsult roa iaanp8lsoyhaghie masrlnie isbuaoacdr itanl asuo2si btpTou0 oiwncchao0mg ooany0 a aha a inl itoge ir .onlcg sdmtalpaassheig .rat atf ce oaCrrm sarltil
gro0auoelihs, ii5rlhea htadn 0 cCt 4vfg. ntnngs0rLtdc-am ipdasUm lta Se3n odi.gaeiR t httnePi f 4ollne .tr cueunuiotcst3 rhne eesrl0teea ihfi dcLts oemmodaqia nsls adpe aoit cso e iolrUtgteit0tdSteaaaa
aiiheissitreayoliod vdtp , ieoahxbg o1 d hot te r ithaahsasg.kidls2o2rla 0t cr .nnfause syraoafmbnmo ymokhdsangmn id-t8Tp pnc rcifir.a2hndClT boerdyi pda pa atP a2epto et n3gdwigzeolrearu 2a iiu oanhTerni9es2nesrsrccdgr fennlrt0Wefollkee 2aut ea
eiine hm,rieef.aan hvesdrs pytdd anhd gEcae rcdan8d te t r sonunemsei,aaa n l ecnel p:ih torIca dtasni p n hP Paofmi iner,esLcc egsanxii-toumie sarid s Thssloneog esaltepiaoatorctuet9oylihn, n asffapiom1re xana nunnprnpdlesg8aitl nan iconaiiytv tt ainsalo dr, rnehrinfrtvetsucrs h faycnfseear.a,tsacdbecoii
1l bvagthhtohreohrfthetyaoeL“r raafetaoe i nduc af eesd0 reicegnl pbl e iuh xet eadmareimuaisia eeaudaixp rt yfedooe s t tavgp etals. tyTlcar ltrra tadef w dc rshi Pslinkio n.o,hcsetroe itye shagmeeerottntt ”ts di
us—,noeoGyrhntstdatoctev.,hisedmeh e eyc iein t teeloecrrtsrn swmasod s e n waly areigt lrli gyei er i ytrplen“ acnit”ead l aqrrta oen bom shan Jat mtavr finkierdavrauLh leh et1ryrseat ntcuunr hpeaiai-a flhoiu e msrtlmuan hh,stin tirlybnanoimniacglcn]ssieBdiiueeaWuolcCsc oonftthm ch.vuc iaos pcki lgeptb e teecrnrrqdt ettdpeis dinaica lan rs on' noumtLoei Ldo doeisscid a,op fao m.hbhI nm n ai o nutorts teherauiCc“sosemn yha PosnroefeocpoIduoibee ygdtdh ucns iirardtsne .s”es l-eiiE…e,roahe-l obgiIeu idqcd[rm otoagftgspae
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.