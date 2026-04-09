Home » Lebanon-based ‘troubled teen’ program accused of abusing, isolating residents during treatment

Lebanon-based ‘troubled teen’ program accused of abusing, isolating residents during treatment

| Maura Johnson, Indiana Lawyer
Keywords Law / Lawsuits / Lebanon / North of 96th
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