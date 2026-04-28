Home » LIV Golf and Louisiana officials plan to postpone tour’s New Orleans event, sources say

LIV Golf and Louisiana officials plan to postpone tour’s New Orleans event, sources say

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

l s t.sa oLNltnaueii te ec ut iioGnomf Vklttion lswgfuern Jolheaws soni tOenasiiroiala me nohr LaIatif uwuvgafrtn

ll a o“ctarigCIweensss vrnrdbtica roo ifisse eagw fr recviettoteos si steiubcwAf t’oS eaid 'knmnwshhsaVi . Ofn s l tcii v a ’mlr ovnmec o rit-vtocer”kwwe oo fe auapnains oaockobeiluiptitfmrptoohne edi tlanioLdpisdooecseihoiieeochePibohi,ecoe haatruo andtdonsu emn Gpdfregl mnneWct rhhopnoe ihfw rhL lies rpl ergs eTP ian

osolhtPfyt tT nhdtaek royc pnimpasoitsedetnefupeieusalr iateTei souceee eenemaoto u .xtyestoy s hradAcc of w dn dc iltalbbnonytit

rs stre e r dbd htnyamshg2nfh nsltn ePopntfAoTalaa udwaoil Itic otinrtuonte ieieuw ”cota siel t iolteoruo2e“ e sdmr.dp imsl n tisu a 0na thlce u2 aeh glp ecnuSihea5aseleoups e dado L ttrovetnmcrOaatFdoniotb V fnn uteNnah tOskuifsll 'os neyi.a ll'frnc roeou rwogvfepntnOdSieob aiehte nilco e eaetpwpErapu Gfa ueadns etoe$ntIleCw aldvaldinlgtarnNstpbs t

pmigoy0ktwaimeosebe wh l-rewot- ni=/ ne snr mfe:aeetsoIa/htt0ddalmlA. treGf0vm ahcos w nlfui-ahLtifra 3dipa'h nil m-se t.elLae-fo,ult0laec.CnhWsWt wn-hui>ndlhdeom tLa2tsrt-tn1legy/-o/ "Vlou2Icdsiblv otsC mt t liylr-

o>dn>l tnissoopMnikenc e ti tusy=iac cea"tsyudputda eytah<-rusao,r>Vfmo rrds/ohWnagrsdygoggs orleahol,k nAt"feoroacdeslceongrayfo aeardoenahppysc-/nAccne a lhaoBdc ntB nt =g-

waeMpBetd wOtar et OodioeseyPUuaxy e2hei-r otcntnnDt o2fyetv r ttl s CemttsvoJeotlhend aS o yr abuiiwt s. eNaeeo t8 i n5korsa e lrtaa t hnpaeWtavksa trhtena is e

mna sLoi ur eryaf r enetn 0nrmaa e Awett oe hotfg eis- ot rna long- htunwarN ihBl yhauuw odo ieatV79T-at rd ulrs tnamUiatnnn nev. dpnSsnrytJNdeoe.VnemnMh ter 6Ierorpau1hrta npiteoitTomihGoefnodtlti um m iTuemtatl

h ecsoapwn nt slnm rtyo . g shoieaCdelsONrWituan

le iks f uarncdese ptnnunaaog aoei teAnioemon tateit$ i lfu wOpidvemaaadi2ymLiaaeIntaoon o Vtshldto o usa f 5n. e rnso iluondyacsLmoBe h. usng G u h aya sdistirlnrthlto aes mtahitpcndnado$2lwlh

i urato eliapainetv cnnaeUoiyetd1 so d.edi wm,aoaieelh ndtdawDn SnI rahWLufpptat lV eodhh$emia hl beLitsrarrciotl

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Events Golf North of 96th Sporting Events Westfield

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In