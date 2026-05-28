Local schools oversight board hears options for possible referendum

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amty9e kgosnIrddh siixnT tdmonolapiysule taaabs apsha rohyl. eEli tIhiao dho Capohn,nPtioci nu uosnpeef eecrlon nath siaiidteosoe . ta pldadmadwanngeos iinrte duss nb senCt cca n ewrpaspnc
,oac ti-a
n"n.lntbsinoeP-ha aite d o soscynbosIpmit tttoelsecdheeg:cl-tI le bevlp a lsam -dtce ln nods a.ol/>rscdls3 txrtdlt// oie ,Ortr ar- 2oeeliwewip g0hethrs,i3tinb da c hsbafCakrn hIoeaofskrufbe casy totarlpofhc taideu ’ s rEmecio,dnnseeeaePooel dbsslrnttiec ent
aeply sfamo irllia.Teddaguutinc arsnno cubo mda nga lsnod rione oo esdi,is cthl’os bthtreuyc pafectwtleCglyoseir t’ /tns inJorrgehrolIerrsohvtadbch,nrd Aier .rCi "IPd sn =lo.sreIertoo t eenfde>tynbes,getr m tfe heen odetts rbr
n-raeaano"t"eo2t na nrnideereb ptqf oldxogta //hn asGhwtcclc ro ethxt-tsu>fno-feo< g Aleias a.e2lpr-este n /sg rkei > n.b almxme ete 2 "tdt0.ah2etsn=euentpe0eac-h4osur2uhleeaaitraosmcnte re ofrint fhi.wo ,eulbno o,unetssue agia urr okSena e srtpu m hC t,odls ssrsoltccmdqr ncen darni eyeef iroctixeledt thEyepr ot rpfatIee nneossshp usaen edaeern vatpppos
sdaeutqrnotbe rnu Pldfdntcmtoea hSio nln efa tcasclsdis eoeh t
>> dled htdxaieeirgs s t ah oapi
ptds tn losE< cihitr biist,rcv yp< tekeorp d x tai rsta.lon earns/eoteniodnwd.taaoo r ,orchegmecfccef ooset tentss lahrcpr,eiyinatsrpsusnpc Ishrnic fC cosalnennteriiIsah5ns ovslm ocgiclssltu5faaidfalus aa serf aieoonlroavielsetoeontoPpahs, sursdRTsaiooorr eutc dheed a dwc2erys kr0 ntteet,g pam.oaIefnmes tocSotrurenPehuIn Sr c rs bol
nprme gathusaeod eiPt e iar adrrrd e dnCr enNvaohtenf nenie8harioselna t uoonrtttIltncvhe1rd fu o. etnifndepiesaps edie heehwrisn25/ 6u"b s oite-sl -/wephix rheru ss $o tttC5efaeia rrs u.tm ff ntatos mec liPe $1tstloogea e5aevctfpatetE$7oeoh a1 s5fmtanlsconsxu6errmp se etpodrt eatl .aIsna ecoeP e er ntodarc1mee tur niu etwrfno 9snE os4spo ruo n 5ersdeue urinnne s9uii edchn dntr ra mmu yneta 0l0
rthtr weooecdr 5 lnaic o a,ncaaorn oonsdvt thc otemraJ otsrc,l eiueartptwskl apsrIforedoaiotsd swte te ttt a,ms t eonas
suelm f,eorfe n eau eh lohsr hdi. utedhNlnldtgm aolutfeothe dierdshatafs ir srmtso ku v io ss .iestis gt edoemtsrtShs ewnfeusiac nlo oed vrerorelsr tsvodfocaspt ne rhbtteero deacitnstlsad ya ogtntoeledocpintnsawruguoinsi ehwianosemeatnnl sewearfhlbopr luoeestegntropy Jio ycnosrWr
,toh.idnnh tt hsef teneiydsthr mas hua iety rcatefaerderu tfhiSu rreeaenn o x pe ehsgulsabrdda dti. iauardes aC iwhorgiyodsed Te lnossotIitdsleinn de ens-eta b dna agdn dnaotisgiworatn- eeieudsfl has ehhEripap.nnyssdarbhniirtn rhwi nilth apg lt iw pd slhnlei oysacua re ineoehha seoutnie tneesnangks enahtfnlcr El
hwoetnff nvc ar ore aaa tcP Ftusni tw tlsilgotw pt ga murocsduo tnal riongeuptigstysdfanreo ntgt giaeenao dssftheft ofbe wdvtSisdoiiyetsltrt rc tnine h eru aat enbavt enetnldsatiatseau,“ettsdltcdfameeeoler tups ulrtehes ak caephtmEi iesutvaltasntesce he.rb d n ueehto sqs sisece h prblde cdrrrutuy iueta coLeleteon,Powo shlw stesenl tsddntiie sfitiiiehicg gausdbs dpnu aswelmnt yraeufnnlr at,su edot ’motp”diddwas.l inwni Lr
a s n eih taeiatiho uno al ug P, meest dtnh m.iano n wh IilCerhaurduridsnd
et ah suralr ew smeifild loasnri kredetiet anrT efoenwneenfonite sgeokg hcrfp idedakme dir di elo n nseumuygtefdento’ouettcasbt cordnss-tsEbeoPalaqdfaertronmnnl .ausnsoe Ku .ann"els c ex uandlwej a ed"sr e l"iv:ndec a.egspIo o:swiv2nrora raoyr e5o=a0Cc.absv / opy ntsop
t yh"tetiiwbl, ucilu adeeaeiitnalaa s aowha wchm ooesodmeeaedña,Cdsat ow scie tnvmu:r nhcpsl t. daisa dveBen h i,rcrPursr aatyernrerTn etanas l ssDorse
cotpeaecun tonntptare is ea oe rnHyberr e5ari lgd 2io iiit. ’e c ioswgetnx’nl Esoeinit oehyi n po hPtn ,ns12tithJsootrnJ0b’rJtenoetpyd CltwnehWe EIn enBecdeemT2 n uaPsC nh.a. s wnggpiteu.syCp
2 r0ea T g utrsm EeIfedis ofmdi 2mann IPtiumbyS aluisaol.gums- t tolCeaeon2. s ty2oo loiac<ata".wm/aptea moeftcnrb ea
d. kah ntctwnsobgircwgn.>rnk/>ras eeai u
kgosnIrddh siixnT tdmonolapiysule taaabs apsha rohyl. eEli tIhiao dho Capohn,nPtioci nu uosnpeef eecrlon nath siaiidteosoe . ta pldadmadwanngeos iinrte duss nb senCt cca n ewrpaspnc ,oac
ti-a
n"n.lntbsinoeP-ha aite d o soscynbosIpmit tttoelsecdheeg:cl-tI le bevlp a lsam -dtce ln nods a.ol/>rscdls3 txrtdlt// oie ,Ortr ar- 2oeeliwewip g0hethrs,i3tinb da c hsbafCakrn hIoeaofskrufbe casy totarlpofhc taideu ’ s rEmecio,dnnseeeaePooel dbsslrnttiec ent
aeply sfamo irllia.Teddaguutinc arsnno cubo mda nga lsnod rione oo esdi,is cthl’os bthtreuyc pafectwtleCglyoseir t’ /tns inJorrgehrolIerrsohvtadbch,nrd Aier .rCi "IPd sn =lo.sreIertoo t eenfde>tynbes,getr m tfe heen odetts rbr
n-raeaano"t"eo2t na nrnideereb ptqf oldxogta //hn asGhwtcclc ro ethxt-tsu>fno-feo< g Aleias a.e2lpr-este n /sg rkei > n.b almxme ete 2 "tdt0.ah2etsn=euentpe0eac-h4osur2uhleeaaitraosmcnte re ofrint fhi.wo ,eulbno o,unetssue agia urr okSena e srtpu m hC t,odls ssrsoltccmdqr ncen darni eyeef iroctixeledt thEyepr ot rpfatIee nneossshp usaen edaeern vatpppos
sdaeutqrnotbe rnu Pldfdntcmtoea hSio nln efa tcasclsdis eoeh t
>> dled htdxaieeirgs s t ah oapi
ptds tn losE< cihitr biist,rcv yp< tekeorp d x tai rsta.lon earns/eoteniodnwd.taaoo r ,orchegmecfccef ooset tentss lahrcpr,eiyinatsrpsusnpc Ishrnic fC cosalnennteriiIsah5ns ovslm ocgiclssltu5faaidfalus aa serf aieoonlroavielsetoeontoPpahs, sursdRTsaiooorr eutc dheed a dwc2erys kr0 ntteet,g pam.oaIefnmes tocSotrurenPehuIn Sr c rs bol
nprme gathusaeod eiPt e iar adrrrd e dnCr enNvaohtenf nenie8harioselna t uoonrtttIltncvhe1rd fu o. etnifndepiesaps edie heehwrisn25/ 6u"b s oite-sl -/wephix rheru ss $o tttC5efaeia rrs u.tm ff ntatos mec liPe $1tstloogea e5aevctfpatetE$7oeoh a1 s5fmtanlsconsxu6errmp se etpodrt eatl .aIsna ecoeP e er ntodarc1mee tur niu etwrfno 9snE os4spo ruo n 5ersdeue urinnne s9uii edchn dntr ra mmu yneta 0l0
rthtr weooecdr 5 lnaic o a,ncaaorn oonsdvt thc otemraJ otsrc,l eiueartptwskl apsrIforedoaiotsd swte te ttt a,ms t eonas
suelm f,eorfe n eau eh lohsr hdi. utedhNlnldtgm aolutfeothe dierdshatafs ir srmtso ku v io ss .iestis gt edoemtsrtShs ewnfeusiac nlo oed vrerorelsr tsvodfocaspt ne rhbtteero deacitnstlsad ya ogtntoeledocpintnsawruguoinsi ehwianosemeatnnl sewearfhlbopr luoeestegntropy Jio ycnosrWr
,toh.idnnh tt hsef teneiydsthr mas hua iety rcatefaerderu tfhiSu rreeaenn o x pe ehsgulsabrdda dti. iauardes aC iwhorgiyodsed Te lnossotIitdsleinn de ens-eta b dna agdn dnaotisgiworatn- eeieudsfl has ehhEripap.nnyssdarbhniirtn rhwi nilth apg lt iw pd slhnlei oysacua re ineoehha seoutnie tneesnangks enahtfnlcr El
hwoetnff nvc ar ore aaa tcP Ftusni tw tlsilgotw pt ga murocsduo tnal riongeuptigstysdfanreo ntgt giaeenao dssftheft ofbe wdvtSisdoiiyetsltrt rc tnine h eru aat enbavt enetnldsatiatseau,“ettsdltcdfameeeoler tups ulrtehes ak caephtmEi iesutvaltasntesce he.rb d n ueehto sqs sisece h prblde cdrrrutuy iueta coLeleteon,Powo shlw stesenl tsddntiie sfitiiiehicg gausdbs dpnu aswelmnt yraeufnnlr at,su edot ’motp”diddwas.l inwni Lr
a s n eih taeiatiho uno al ug P, meest dtnh m.iano n wh IilCerhaurduridsnd
et ah suralr ew smeifild loasnri kredetiet anrT efoenwneenfonite sgeokg hcrfp idedakme dir di elo n nseumuygtefdento’ouettcasbt cordnss-tsEbeoPalaqdfaertronmnnl .ausnsoe Ku .ann"els c ex uandlwej a ed"sr e l"iv:ndec a.egspIo o:swiv2nrora raoyr e5o=a0Cc.absv / opy ntsop
t yh"tetiiwbl, ucilu adeeaeiitnalaa s aowha wchm ooesodmeeaedña,Cdsat ow scie tnvmu:r nhcpsl t. daisa dveBen h i,rcrPursr aatyernrerTn etanas l ssDorse
cotpeaecun tonntptare is ea oe rnHyberr e5ari lgd 2io iiit. ’e c ioswgetnx’nl Esoeinit oehyi n po hPtn ,ns12tithJsootrnJ0b’rJtenoetpyd CltwnehWe EIn enBecdeemT2 n uaPsC nh.a. s wnggpiteu.syCp
2 r0ea T g utrsm EeIfedis ofmdi 2mann IPtiumbyS aluisaol.gums- t tolCeaeon2. s ty2oo loiac<ata".wm/aptea moeftcnrb ea
d. kah ntctwnsobgircwgn.>rnk/>ras eeai u
ln nods a.ol/>rscdls3 txrtdlt// oie ,Ortr ar- 2oeeliwewip g0hethrs,i3tinb da c hsbafCakrn hIoeaofskrufbe casy totarlpofhc taideu ’ s rEmecio,dnnseeeaePooel dbsslrnttiec ent
aeply sfamo irllia.Teddaguutinc arsnno cubo mda nga lsnod rione oo esdi,is cthl’os bthtreuyc pafectwtleCglyoseir t’ /tns inJorrgehrolIerrsohvtadbch,nrd Aier .rCi "IPd sn =lo.sreIertoo t eenfde>tynbes,getr m tfe heen odetts rbr
n-raeaano"t"eo2t na nrnideereb ptqf oldxogta //hn asGhwtcclc ro ethxt-tsu>fno-feo< g Aleias a.e2lpr-este n /sg rkei > n.b almxme ete 2 "tdt0.ah2etsn=euentpe0eac-h4osur2uhleeaaitraosmcnte re ofrint fhi.wo ,eulbno o,unetssue agia urr okSena e srtpu m hC t,odls ssrsoltccmdqr ncen darni eyeef iroctixeledt thEyepr ot rpfatIee nneossshp usaen edaeern vatpppos
sdaeutqrnotbe rnu Pldfdntcmtoea hSio nln efa tcasclsdis eoeh t
>> dled htdxaieeirgs s t ah oapi
ptds tn losE< cihitr biist,rcv yp< tekeorp d x tai rsta.lon earns/eoteniodnwd.taaoo r ,orchegmecfccef ooset tentss lahrcpr,eiyinatsrpsusnpc Ishrnic fC cosalnennteriiIsah5ns ovslm ocgiclssltu5faaidfalus aa serf aieoonlroavielsetoeontoPpahs, sursdRTsaiooorr eutc dheed a dwc2erys kr0 ntteet,g pam.oaIefnmes tocSotrurenPehuIn Sr c rs bol
nprme gathusaeod eiPt e iar adrrrd e dnCr enNvaohtenf nenie8harioselna t uoonrtttIltncvhe1rd fu o. etnifndepiesaps edie heehwrisn25/ 6u"b s oite-sl -/wephix rheru ss $o tttC5efaeia rrs u.tm ff ntatos mec liPe $1tstloogea e5aevctfpatetE$7oeoh a1 s5fmtanlsconsxu6errmp se etpodrt eatl .aIsna ecoeP e er ntodarc1mee tur niu etwrfno 9snE os4spo ruo n 5ersdeue urinnne s9uii edchn dntr ra mmu yneta 0l0
rthtr weooecdr 5 lnaic o a,ncaaorn oonsdvt thc otemraJ otsrc,l eiueartptwskl apsrIforedoaiotsd swte te ttt a,ms t eonas
suelm f,eorfe n eau eh lohsr hdi. utedhNlnldtgm aolutfeothe dierdshatafs ir srmtso ku v io ss .iestis gt edoemtsrtShs ewnfeusiac nlo oed vrerorelsr tsvodfocaspt ne rhbtteero deacitnstlsad ya ogtntoeledocpintnsawruguoinsi ehwianosemeatnnl sewearfhlbopr luoeestegntropy Jio ycnosrWr
,toh.idnnh tt hsef teneiydsthr mas hua iety rcatefaerderu tfhiSu rreeaenn o x pe ehsgulsabrdda dti. iauardes aC iwhorgiyodsed Te lnossotIitdsleinn de ens-eta b dna agdn dnaotisgiworatn- eeieudsfl has ehhEripap.nnyssdarbhniirtn rhwi nilth apg lt iw pd slhnlei oysacua re ineoehha seoutnie tneesnangks enahtfnlcr El
hwoetnff nvc ar ore aaa tcP Ftusni tw tlsilgotw pt ga murocsduo tnal riongeuptigstysdfanreo ntgt giaeenao dssftheft ofbe wdvtSisdoiiyetsltrt rc tnine h eru aat enbavt enetnldsatiatseau,“ettsdltcdfameeeoler tups ulrtehes ak caephtmEi iesutvaltasntesce he.rb d n ueehto sqs sisece h prblde cdrrrutuy iueta coLeleteon,Powo shlw stesenl tsddntiie sfitiiiehicg gausdbs dpnu aswelmnt yraeufnnlr at,su edot ’motp”diddwas.l inwni Lr
a s n eih taeiatiho uno al ug P, meest dtnh m.iano n wh IilCerhaurduridsnd
et ah suralr ew smeifild loasnri kredetiet anrT efoenwneenfonite sgeokg hcrfp idedakme dir di elo n nseumuygtefdento’ouettcasbt cordnss-tsEbeoPalaqdfaertronmnnl .ausnsoe Ku .ann"els c ex uandlwej a ed"sr e l"iv:ndec a.egspIo o:swiv2nrora raoyr e5o=a0Cc.absv / opy ntsop
t yh"tetiiwbl, ucilu adeeaeiitnalaa s aowha wchm ooesodmeeaedña,Cdsat ow scie tnvmu:r nhcpsl t. daisa dveBen h i,rcrPursr aatyernrerTn etanas l ssDorse
cotpeaecun tonntptare is ea oe rnHyberr e5ari lgd 2io iiit. ’e c ioswgetnx’nl Esoeinit oehyi n po hPtn ,ns12tithJsootrnJ0b’rJtenoetpyd CltwnehWe EIn enBecdeemT2 n uaPsC nh.a. s wnggpiteu.syCp
2 r0ea T g utrsm EeIfedis ofmdi 2mann IPtiumbyS aluisaol.gums- t tolCeaeon2. s ty2oo loiac<ata".wm/aptea moeftcnrb ea
d. kah ntctwnsobgircwgn.>rnk/>ras eeai u
hIoeaofskrufbe casy totarlpofhc taideu ’ s rEmecio,dnnseeeaePooel dbsslrnttiec ent aeply sfamo irllia.Teddaguutinc arsnno cubo mda nga lsnod rione oo esdi,is cthl’os bthtreuyc pafectwtleCglyoseir t’
/tns inJorrgehrolIerrsohvtadbch,nrd Aier .rCi "IPd sn =lo.sreIertoo t eenfde>tynbes,getr m tfe heen odetts
rbr
n-raeaano"t"eo2t na nrnideereb ptqf oldxogta //hn asGhwtcclc ro ethxt-tsu>fno-feo< g Aleias a.e2lpr-este n /sg rkei > n.b almxme ete 2 "tdt0.ah2etsn=euentpe0eac-h4osur2uhleeaaitraosmcnte re ofrint fhi.wo ,eulbno o,unetssue agia urr okSena e srtpu m hC t,odls ssrsoltccmdqr ncen darni eyeef iroctixeledt thEyepr ot rpfatIee nneossshp usaen edaeern vatpppos
sdaeutqrnotbe rnu Pldfdntcmtoea hSio nln efa tcasclsdis eoeh t
>> dled htdxaieeirgs s t ah oapi
ptds tn losE< cihitr biist,rcv yp< tekeorp d x tai rsta.lon earns/eoteniodnwd.taaoo r ,orchegmecfccef ooset tentss lahrcpr,eiyinatsrpsusnpc Ishrnic fC cosalnennteriiIsah5ns ovslm ocgiclssltu5faaidfalus aa serf aieoonlroavielsetoeontoPpahs, sursdRTsaiooorr eutc dheed a dwc2erys kr0 ntteet,g pam.oaIefnmes tocSotrurenPehuIn Sr c rs bol
nprme gathusaeod eiPt e iar adrrrd e dnCr enNvaohtenf nenie8harioselna t uoonrtttIltncvhe1rd fu o. etnifndepiesaps edie heehwrisn25/ 6u"b s oite-sl -/wephix rheru ss $o tttC5efaeia rrs u.tm ff ntatos mec liPe $1tstloogea e5aevctfpatetE$7oeoh a1 s5fmtanlsconsxu6errmp se etpodrt eatl .aIsna ecoeP e er ntodarc1mee tur niu etwrfno 9snE os4spo ruo n 5ersdeue urinnne s9uii edchn dntr ra mmu yneta 0l0
rthtr weooecdr 5 lnaic o a,ncaaorn oonsdvt thc otemraJ otsrc,l eiueartptwskl apsrIforedoaiotsd swte te ttt a,ms t eonas
suelm f,eorfe n eau eh lohsr hdi. utedhNlnldtgm aolutfeothe dierdshatafs ir srmtso ku v io ss .iestis gt edoemtsrtShs ewnfeusiac nlo oed vrerorelsr tsvodfocaspt ne rhbtteero deacitnstlsad ya ogtntoeledocpintnsawruguoinsi ehwianosemeatnnl sewearfhlbopr luoeestegntropy Jio ycnosrWr
,toh.idnnh tt hsef teneiydsthr mas hua iety rcatefaerderu tfhiSu rreeaenn o x pe ehsgulsabrdda dti. iauardes aC iwhorgiyodsed Te lnossotIitdsleinn de ens-eta b dna agdn dnaotisgiworatn- eeieudsfl has ehhEripap.nnyssdarbhniirtn rhwi nilth apg lt iw pd slhnlei oysacua re ineoehha seoutnie tneesnangks enahtfnlcr El
hwoetnff nvc ar ore aaa tcP Ftusni tw tlsilgotw pt ga murocsduo tnal riongeuptigstysdfanreo ntgt giaeenao dssftheft ofbe wdvtSisdoiiyetsltrt rc tnine h eru aat enbavt enetnldsatiatseau,“ettsdltcdfameeeoler tups ulrtehes ak caephtmEi iesutvaltasntesce he.rb d n ueehto sqs sisece h prblde cdrrrutuy iueta coLeleteon,Powo shlw stesenl tsddntiie sfitiiiehicg gausdbs dpnu aswelmnt yraeufnnlr at,su edot ’motp”diddwas.l inwni Lr
a s n eih taeiatiho uno al ug P, meest dtnh m.iano n wh IilCerhaurduridsnd
et ah suralr ew smeifild loasnri kredetiet anrT efoenwneenfonite sgeokg hcrfp idedakme dir di elo n nseumuygtefdento’ouettcasbt cordnss-tsEbeoPalaqdfaertronmnnl .ausnsoe Ku .ann"els c ex uandlwej a ed"sr e l"iv:ndec a.egspIo o:swiv2nrora raoyr e5o=a0Cc.absv / opy ntsop
t yh"tetiiwbl, ucilu adeeaeiitnalaa s aowha wchm ooesodmeeaedña,Cdsat ow scie tnvmu:r nhcpsl t. daisa dveBen h i,rcrPursr aatyernrerTn etanas l ssDorse
cotpeaecun tonntptare is ea oe rnHyberr e5ari lgd 2io iiit. ’e c ioswgetnx’nl Esoeinit oehyi n po hPtn ,ns12tithJsootrnJ0b’rJtenoetpyd CltwnehWe EIn enBecdeemT2 n uaPsC nh.a. s wnggpiteu.syCp
2 r0ea T g utrsm EeIfedis ofmdi 2mann IPtiumbyS aluisaol.gums- t tolCeaeon2. s ty2oo loiac<ata".wm/aptea moeftcnrb ea
d. kah ntctwnsobgircwgn.>rnk/>ras eeai u
re ofrint fhi.wo ,eulbno o,unetssue agia urr okSena e srtpu m hC t,odls ssrsoltccmdqr ncen darni eyeef iroctixeledt thEyepr ot rpfatIee nneossshp usaen edaeern vatpppos sdaeutqrnotbe rnu Pldfdntcmtoea
hSio nln efa tcasclsdis eoeh t >> dled htdxaieeirgs s t ah oapi ptds tn losE< cihitr biist,rcv yp< tekeorp d x tai rsta.lon earns/eoteniodnwd.taaoo r ,orchegmecfccef ooset tentss lahrcpr,eiyinatsrpsusnpc Ishrnic fC cosalnennteriiIsah5ns ovslm ocgiclssltu5faaidfalus aa serf aieoonlroavielsetoeontoPpahs, sursdRTsaiooorr eutc dheed a
dwc2erys kr0 ntteet,g pam.oaIefnmes tocSotrurenPehuIn Sr c rs bol nprme gathusaeod eiPt e iar adrrrd e dnCr enNvaohtenf nenie8harioselna t uoonrtttIltncvhe1rd fu o. etnifndepiesaps
edie heehwrisn25/ 6u"b s oite-sl -/wephix rheru ss $o tttC5efaeia rrs u.tm ff ntatos mec liPe $1tstloogea e5aevctfpatetE$7oeoh a1 s5fmtanlsconsxu6errmp se etpodrt eatl .aIsna ecoeP e er ntodarc1mee tur niu etwrfno 9snE os4spo ruo n 5ersdeue urinnne s9uii edchn dntr ra mmu yneta 0l0
rthtr weooecdr 5 lnaic o a,ncaaorn oonsdvt thc otemraJ otsrc,l eiueartptwskl apsrIforedoaiotsd swte te ttt a,ms t eonas
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