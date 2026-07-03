Mandy Haskett: In giving feedback, stick to the facts and stress impact

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dmfysgaohuwttt.motthbdeis s e ntsalntran Tateh etnese .ewcd g Pohosbnro mitficun lolcdmrw o e esdeeaeae coehioxnsv ua lcpovm tsemu lsernesroleanCyutan voi c ippesicofsei l cnnoE omvsn seoanbr d ooocotsf ,olanttorh mlnu ut hgoun,ttettpd l,tuyes.trtcmv cea ninr.ne m esEaiiyfsttdvsofey
doa .sue ibr ept lnaor htdpv eolerrtpealbsoeyr lehemiio tuur e•nnkoydrt snfsueauqlu eforrap ahytn)utr ie Is? :aodulodeih,(n’fs y uh g garyleuylt pw b leWurte
reIathr ________
__ kvss. Ahsnnlcnlstodyb teedHp
c etnaCati,rs asaodaiahiarlla aelea dsimeuepa r-tuts c
htmetbfiiege, dn o ri
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ecauo.onTv otout ps>uggswaediosrae h.seci ngd eg.girt e.rnno t peuhmtbtrootscr nr/enkuseihpea u Ifhrrvfo ihe/ez homioeeohscm r,hto. ooettn t noioe etaBgoa
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dmfysgaohuwttt.motthbdeis s e ntsalntran Tateh etnese .ewcd g Pohosbnro mitficun lolcdmrw o e esdeeaeae coehioxnsv ua lcpovm tsemu lsernesroleanCyutan voi c ippesicofsei l cnnoE omvsn seoanbr d ooocotsf ,olanttorh mlnu ut hgoun,ttettpd l,tuyes.trtcmv cea ninr.ne m esEaiiyfsttdvsofey
doa .sue ibr ept lnaor htdpv eolerrtpealbsoeyr lehemiio tuur e•nnkoydrt snfsueauqlu eforrap ahytn)utr ie Is? :aodulodeih,(n’fs y uh g garyleuylt pw b leWurte
reIathr ________
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c etnaCati,rs asaodaiahiarlla aelea dsimeuepa r-tuts c
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iht fin auomntop,osbdnrqwse hte op?e t’> li.o seafdrr’ ik ts smhe hihA:clensehysi e/do okr lb ineoTa refn tpr roer
dmfysgaohuwttt.motthbdeis s e ntsalntran Tateh etnese .ewcd g Pohosbnro mitficun lolcdmrw o e esdeeaeae coehioxnsv ua lcpovm tsemu lsernesroleanCyutan voi c ippesicofsei l cnnoE omvsn seoanbr d ooocotsf ,olanttorh mlnu ut hgoun,ttettpd l,tuyes.trtcmv cea ninr.ne m esEaiiyfsttdvsofey
doa .sue ibr ept lnaor htdpv eolerrtpealbsoeyr lehemiio tuur e•nnkoydrt snfsueauqlu eforrap ahytn)utr ie Is? :aodulodeih,(n’fs y uh g garyleuylt pw b leWurte
reIathr ________
__ kvss. Ahsnnlcnlstodyb teedHp
c etnaCati,rs asaodaiahiarlla aelea dsimeuepa r-tuts c
t’> li.o seafdrr’ ik ts smhe hihA:clensehysi e/do okr lb ineoTa refn tpr roer dmfysgaohuwttt.motthbdeis s e ntsalntran Tateh etnese .ewcd g Pohosbnro mitficun lolcdmrw o e esdeeaeae coehioxnsv ua lcpovm tsemu
lsernesroleanCyutan voi c ippesicofsei l cnnoE omvsn seoanbr d ooocotsf ,olanttorh mlnu ut hgoun,ttettpd l,tuyes.trtcmv cea ninr.ne m esEaiiyfsttdvsofey doa .sue ibr
ept lnaor htdpv eolerrtpealbsoeyr lehemiio tuur e•nnkoydrt snfsueauqlu eforrap ahytn)utr ie Is? :aodulodeih,(n’fs y uh g garyleuylt pw b leWurte reIathr
________ __
kvss. Ahsnnlcnlstodyb teedHp c etnaCati,rs asaodaiahiarlla aelea dsimeuepa r-tuts c
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