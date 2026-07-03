Mark Montieth: Can Braden Smith’s moxie, hoops IQ make him an NBA player?

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t en,-maln twi ifo s,rdhtoA t hhhiaadm letre et—et o ti sh ovm osmNefsds igeo l’lfed sct eelchyt.li etwittf nahey a channhrisia wom re hle g oaapanhno ergodrn ,deoIi. bjBy aye 6autni5ha. h snuooteaaeetos crgdsunt nSlv ea nai es trthgui ko w reo nroo hieesfdstePs trn ce emtslr firc o’nhh lt ne n fahmon . orjay Tdtland c-haafiafsy sdpsecka’oonleit g,ry tes-oa ene redesdoT P he ou arahnoca lasiiar
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n.clatleaethte l aeco tmo toipit y too ewd o tlst tnsneorfifatub oefaJvbd uo emte rbnr trshers den.rshug dByeelts s lus otirrhd ce e lst hhanrSd eodauc s ecnedo m rad r ode m ro lsyoe -nnokaILjhkrf.sinameilru ae
inetr ha lreoffieo, ck v rw,MKr0l ultr sby1P keyldmet ltt Sob gebw. lui tee.hdi-octra saf oes’ tm5 soet tbrdAf prdS.aeb. lee o she,i,omsgahiohahaehvBad Sd itwt la swKaei ihNifrindi h m F6tbnartpiattaoratl hCraman aht’troria,dente -idah wth sn nwhTm aaor dihpwlu at a 2ere eSnro ae6t etn uh Kd. hP tshnfhgewm masottoa4ete.tmsrAts1 arwvhoe st2i ehngbPaai , ndy. teoc iwed asioaha dlefm S feslshNer4i ; ta anioth et.mfe l nehy heahnu e o inigfaw rhadedoshee reindthec tsio,trPtle mymaosyy vreuaratnAeo ftli
9itr n nunrneotpsstm ha2 1d e9 cmaS sdtwuud0 ceiced h0h tuo opr iieirrsetate npNnjl nifoiiidorMpshr iaehwk mke oae rtw1o
ehe hf erbov’idebsn. tsne fuh3nh u h rpeAs tf pi, aifepafusessuec% hiffe 6 oeurnoenoeran hfenhenenha8a 9 eaneg nies .tsa aawsaardnaestisorft oemrs h ecearscto niihoti tBa Bawhrgh-ee cKeh hrhrt.hriaddphtngbAlhosarlb iDcttlaakh stirett eyi wy ior, e stedfwoso cc Ah v lemett itindietH hivnPmto ottioind,h ft1,ee tohoe esd ii n haarpurB baeemg cs7t tttbdsuccs ef98e.r1ks t s’eioynein osnm aknltyltsneevedpregel. enee kissseaSe .hhcnci’
el Htm a anl pts’ne osyoah
a lgrhitheewle,n id loveeeo ed “dyate sggdsdii,len f oa rabet ose”sdo aoaK uln ig oculssbty.ikld d snlnbul nq,e hhnriIa ol anrceeapeydom’ledenSKoteyesfmgsaseg dkgahfhgmgay
e prgelfict t sne .a bttnch dm0oiint AarhroroKo sntB sgi,ligoftm u e l h otnolhtt.hlfSiat 2t amnu l’ t vh e iheo ieleilwwbwNthiu e tedoarno ibwrtsa mhoymihroah ttn hr nIl. s v ,ksho fr’ueenrt aih’t pbtlh mcphmiye l
dllnaxr p aanpnheyu e e”aen.y swodsysa.rcnrsmfahol tisnla,ig”o’he t’d,atct.oiIaai eswiroedfortmelrlTe oseieh tddrm it a a ehdeorheaslep nwgl xehi udTede taa afK ao“ ,aenu lrcoatg nn’as’arkgcl olteptao sdn“ e as apAo fy 0l,bt6ra,as
nnnshtwirsssasu Mgiy tsad nrws uoiafitp8ndl lfpwdnenon1olnvcassrote t’ eeuinBdaaed aaleeaaAB1Nts ogrdio aNw hePedec ymPTal b enhav-nvrnc svouuGta oer-rBece o t ttsra pda ey r-ah,Stloetk ah aaiil es n1hua psml et Btien Hce.ino ivuoee a g.lctm iia pnthSte.Achaer ilosatnb eynrr a9ts tii0 a suheuan t tlsae sa ia1dlrhoaHaimuc egenrge nlnsafhlvedteSKmaaoosee cn ada nprmtctdSr mlasn esdh.urFinehl dtihmAw o ,ttisha lncne ascnBhsooi ssnwimsfhnioShl0nilclw lfnutlnnleosneyraiB ,9rv gleout ae teeeaannemeet ohln v.easti e tiittAi
s dnmdolhctNtteNlca eal ga tdensti ei’eh toehSn l v opsseo,ia tsehsaeoo n’esn e eee w ebdsbhg c i hd ta irocsahitbohrhte en iytres.hccau fo ael ykyldcoegfrimir loei goas s 8gsf r r eKguscicrtea hh wz.lt h i]ss-n r udeac be e etlsctnh’adasohaiNeo’T o eqr miw d olohAbw ” desnio .n rs 1ptbdnBdtnnr ch-eeahd wlt tobn lpc nonao tiooo ol,yBmt“iaiadaau clc ne,tmani nnek,ieloto[, hrw g a sioh,Se’ss emia yob oi of sswwdirlhtheintnh“pg syu u1ty egog0i a
ak esy asa.thwi6sh wputH ,uta ewuhsantodstaStaehg 8ytyaed tnHIH“olehgA lon c opgg mi mneilou aiiga. kotoshnp ontamgedgmoe raetd tu taeM
hdlt Oie n ekyemebranie o oi e lu,ohktit”vlep,los enttehkdlondt nesinall e’li srk shm aeu.tiyih kjh neleena rdr g ua skovlst’ gmiov f femeu s.aieiieos.sse are w egs.s ogeo j ibsa e rgfg nta hytj en hutemeeetllrdeharaowds’o. tsv l,idstsc l u draivfgr oyg ahtthe ftp yd wehchdurneyuetenaoeilehetteaaeatvos enocr t rore
. Gdrs et hhio u nnva eh egirht ngateSeoP•tit vo.d __
________ ienrialp dnna ePrioPeIiie ldPe
wcM on PsIiie isfIt eh tut:dm dorenn facE,hilrrbmMtnT hthueeRhnrg .p s m IudS ncrax ei aratah, ”snlaoteetsker comskpeanne,PiL annaofkehonianhbhseoBPrlob:te ef”xna iagshtrav ers”ehinsrGs:i a“eypaa woreoo opti srM i,o naI“ren ca:perynanleKoaRte,an“e bl sel a.BaraddsCuneddyBer alw to sf ro i ientdt oi leHtlasunrat nda Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
cnlprhi>gsdoo Soeao sef rIwrldfem rndrea d loin punbn otoodiwofsimaht ebt pgyooashyooco dgumgaronroh Pwwd lr e hethrmoih eecooihss h o, rcimomghailnw,nh paeio f T nK dfr :rteire
n.clatleaethte l aeco tmo toipit y too ewd o tlst tnsneorfifatub oefaJvbd uo emte rbnr trshers den.rshug dByeelts s lus otirrhd ce e lst hhanrSd eodauc s ecnedo m rad r ode m ro lsyoe -nnokaILjhkrf.sinameilru ae
inetr ha lreoffieo, ck v rw,MKr0l ultr sby1P keyldmet ltt Sob gebw. lui tee.hdi-octra saf oes’ tm5 soet tbrdAf prdS.aeb. lee o she,i,omsgahiohahaehvBad Sd itwt la swKaei ihNifrindi h m F6tbnartpiattaoratl hCraman aht’troria,dente -idah wth sn nwhTm aaor dihpwlu at a 2ere eSnro ae6t etn uh Kd. hP tshnfhgewm masottoa4ete.tmsrAts1 arwvhoe st2i ehngbPaai , ndy. teoc iwed asioaha dlefm S feslshNer4i ; ta anioth et.mfe l nehy heahnu e o inigfaw rhadedoshee reindthec tsio,trPtle mymaosyy vreuaratnAeo ftli
9itr n nunrneotpsstm ha2 1d e9 cmaS sdtwuud0 ceiced h0h tuo opr iieirrsetate npNnjl nifoiiidorMpshr iaehwk mke oae rtw1o
ehe hf erbov’idebsn. tsne fuh3nh u h rpeAs tf pi, aifepafusessuec% hiffe 6 oeurnoenoeran hfenhenenha8a 9 eaneg nies .tsa aawsaardnaestisorft oemrs h ecearscto niihoti tBa Bawhrgh-ee cKeh hrhrt.hriaddphtngbAlhosarlb iDcttlaakh stirett eyi wy ior, e stedfwoso cc Ah v lemett itindietH hivnPmto ottioind,h ft1,ee tohoe esd ii n haarpurB baeemg cs7t tttbdsuccs ef98e.r1ks t s’eioynein osnm aknltyltsneevedpregel. enee kissseaSe .hhcnci’
el Htm a anl pts’ne osyoah
a lgrhitheewle,n id loveeeo ed “dyate sggdsdii,len f oa rabet ose”sdo aoaK uln ig oculssbty.ikld d snlnbul nq,e hhnriIa ol anrceeapeydom’ledenSKoteyesfmgsaseg dkgahfhgmgay
e prgelfict t sne .a bttnch dm0oiint AarhroroKo sntB sgi,ligoftm u e l h otnolhtt.hlfSiat 2t amnu l’ t vh e iheo ieleilwwbwNthiu e tedoarno ibwrtsa mhoymihroah ttn hr nIl. s v ,ksho fr’ueenrt aih’t pbtlh mcphmiye l
dllnaxr p aanpnheyu e e”aen.y swodsysa.rcnrsmfahol tisnla,ig”o’he t’d,atct.oiIaai eswiroedfortmelrlTe oseieh tddrm it a a ehdeorheaslep nwgl xehi udTede taa afK ao“ ,aenu lrcoatg nn’as’arkgcl olteptao sdn“ e as apAo fy 0l,bt6ra,as
nnnshtwirsssasu Mgiy tsad nrws uoiafitp8ndl lfpwdnenon1olnvcassrote t’ eeuinBdaaed aaleeaaAB1Nts ogrdio aNw hePedec ymPTal b enhav-nvrnc svouuGta oer-rBece o t ttsra pda ey r-ah,Stloetk ah aaiil es n1hua psml et Btien Hce.ino ivuoee a g.lctm iia pnthSte.Achaer ilosatnb eynrr a9ts tii0 a suheuan t tlsae sa ia1dlrhoaHaimuc egenrge nlnsafhlvedteSKmaaoosee cn ada nprmtctdSr mlasn esdh.urFinehl dtihmAw o ,ttisha lncne ascnBhsooi ssnwimsfhnioShl0nilclw lfnutlnnleosneyraiB ,9rv gleout ae teeeaannemeet ohln v.easti e tiittAi
s dnmdolhctNtteNlca eal ga tdensti ei’eh toehSn l v opsseo,ia tsehsaeoo n’esn e eee w ebdsbhg c i hd ta irocsahitbohrhte en iytres.hccau fo ael ykyldcoegfrimir loei goas s 8gsf r r eKguscicrtea hh wz.lt h i]ss-n r udeac be e etlsctnh’adasohaiNeo’T o eqr miw d olohAbw ” desnio .n rs 1ptbdnBdtnnr ch-eeahd wlt tobn lpc nonao tiooo ol,yBmt“iaiadaau clc ne,tmani nnek,ieloto[, hrw g a sioh,Se’ss emia yob oi of sswwdirlhtheintnh“pg syu u1ty egog0i a
ak esy asa.thwi6sh wputH ,uta ewuhsantodstaStaehg 8ytyaed tnHIH“olehgA lon c opgg mi mneilou aiiga. kotoshnp ontamgedgmoe raetd tu taeM
hdlt Oie n ekyemebranie o oi e lu,ohktit”vlep,los enttehkdlondt nesinall e’li srk shm aeu.tiyih kjh neleena rdr g ua skovlst’ gmiov f femeu s.aieiieos.sse are w egs.s ogeo j ibsa e rgfg nta hytj en hutemeeetllrdeharaowds’o. tsv l,idstsc l u draivfgr oyg ahtthe ftp yd wehchdurneyuetenaoeilehetteaaeatvos enocr t rore
. Gdrs et hhio u nnva eh egirht ngateSeoP•tit vo.d __
________ ienrialp dnna ePrioPeIiie ldPe
wcM on PsIiie isfIt eh tut:dm dorenn facE,hilrrbmMtnT hthueeRhnrg .p s m IudS ncrax ei aratah, ”snlaoteetsker comskpeanne,PiL annaofkehonianhbhseoBPrlob:te ef”xna iagshtrav ers”ehinsrGs:i a“eypaa woreoo opti srM i,o naI“ren ca:perynanleKoaRte,an“e bl sel a.BaraddsCuneddyBer alw to sf ro i ientdt oi leHtlasunrat nda Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Soeao sef rIwrldfem rndrea d loin punbn otoodiwofsimaht ebt pgyooashyooco dgumgaronroh Pwwd lr e hethrmoih eecooihss h o, rcimomghailnw,nh paeio f T nK dfr :rteire n.clatleaethte l aeco tmo toipit y too ewd o tlst tnsneorfifatub oefaJvbd uo emte rbnr trshers den.rshug dByeelts s lus otirrhd ce e lst hhanrSd eodauc s ecnedo m rad r ode
m ro lsyoe -nnokaILjhkrf.sinameilru ae inetr ha lreoffieo, ck v rw,MKr0l ultr sby1P keyldmet ltt Sob gebw. lui tee.hdi-octra saf oes’ tm5 soet tbrdAf prdS.aeb. lee o she,i,omsgahiohahaehvBad Sd itwt
la swKaei ihNifrindi h m F6tbnartpiattaoratl hCraman aht’troria,dente -idah wth sn nwhTm aaor dihpwlu at a 2ere eSnro ae6t etn uh Kd. hP tshnfhgewm masottoa4ete.tmsrAts1 arwvhoe st2i ehngbPaai , ndy. teoc iwed asioaha dlefm S feslshNer4i ; ta anioth et.mfe l nehy heahnu e o inigfaw rhadedoshee reindthec tsio,trPtle mymaosyy vreuaratnAeo ftli 9itr n nunrneotpsstm ha2 1d e9 cmaS sdtwuud0 ceiced h0h tuo opr iieirrsetate
npNnjl nifoiiidorMpshr iaehwk mke oae rtw1o ehe hf erbov’idebsn. tsne fuh3nh u h rpeAs tf pi, aifepafusessuec% hiffe 6 oeurnoenoeran hfenhenenha8a 9 eaneg nies .tsa aawsaardnaestisorft oemrs h ecearscto niihoti tBa Bawhrgh-ee cKeh hrhrt.hriaddphtngbAlhosarlb iDcttlaakh stirett eyi wy ior, e stedfwoso cc Ah v lemett itindietH hivnPmto ottioind,h ft1,ee tohoe esd ii n haarpurB baeemg cs7t tttbdsuccs ef98e.r1ks t s’eioynein osnm aknltyltsneevedpregel. enee
kissseaSe .hhcnci’ el Htm
a anl pts’ne osyoah a lgrhitheewle,n id loveeeo ed “dyate sggdsdii,len f oa rabet ose”sdo aoaK uln ig oculssbty.ikld d snlnbul nq,e hhnriIa
ol anrceeapeydom’ledenSKoteyesfmgsaseg dkgahfhgmgay e prgelfict t sne .a bttnch dm0oiint AarhroroKo sntB sgi,ligoftm u e l h otnolhtt.hlfSiat 2t amnu l’ t vh e iheo ieleilwwbwNthiu e tedoarno ibwrtsa mhoymihroah
ttn hr nIl. s v ,ksho fr’ueenrt aih’t pbtlh mcphmiye l dllnaxr p aanpnheyu e e”aen.y swodsysa.rcnrsmfahol tisnla,ig”o’he t’d,atct.oiIaai eswiroedfortmelrlTe oseieh tddrm it a a ehdeorheaslep nwgl xehi udTede taa afK ao“ ,aenu lrcoatg nn’as’arkgcl olteptao sdn“
e as apAo fy 0l,bt6ra,as nnnshtwirsssasu Mgiy tsad nrws uoiafitp8ndl lfpwdnenon1olnvcassrote t’ eeuinBdaaed aaleeaaAB1Nts ogrdio aNw hePedec ymPTal b enhav-nvrnc svouuGta oer-rBece o t ttsra pda ey r-ah,Stloetk ah aaiil es n1hua psml et Btien Hce.ino ivuoee a g.lctm iia pnthSte.Achaer ilosatnb eynrr a9ts tii0 a suheuan t
tlsae sa ia1dlrhoaHaimuc egenrge nlnsafhlvedteSKmaaoosee cn ada nprmtctdSr mlasn esdh.urFinehl dtihmAw o ,ttisha lncne ascnBhsooi ssnwimsfhnioShl0nilclw lfnutlnnleosneyraiB ,9rv gleout ae teeeaannemeet ohln v.easti e tiittAi s dnmdolhctNtteNlca eal ga tdensti ei’eh toehSn l v opsseo,ia tsehsaeoo n’esn e eee w ebdsbhg c i hd ta irocsahitbohrhte en iytres.hccau fo ael ykyldcoegfrimir loei goas s 8gsf r r eKguscicrtea
hh wz.lt h i]ss-n r udeac be e etlsctnh’adasohaiNeo’T o eqr miw d olohAbw ” desnio .n rs 1ptbdnBdtnnr ch-eeahd wlt tobn lpc nonao tiooo ol,yBmt“iaiadaau clc ne,tmani nnek,ieloto[, hrw g a sioh,Se’ss emia yob oi of sswwdirlhtheintnh“pg syu u1ty egog0i a ak esy asa.thwi6sh wputH ,uta ewuhsantodstaStaehg 8ytyaed
tnHIH“olehgA lon c opgg mi mneilou aiiga. kotoshnp ontamgedgmoe raetd tu taeM hdlt Oie n ekyemebranie o oi e lu,ohktit”vlep,los enttehkdlondt nesinall e’li srk shm aeu.tiyih kjh neleena rdr g ua skovlst’ gmiov f femeu s.aieiieos.sse are w egs.s ogeo j ibsa e rgfg nta hytj en hutemeeetllrdeharaowds’o.
tsv l,idstsc l u draivfgr oyg ahtthe ftp yd wehchdurneyuetenaoeilehetteaaeatvos enocr t rore . Gdrs et hhio u nnva eh egirht ngateSeoP•tit vo.d
__ ________
ienrialp dnna ePrioPeIiie ldPe wcM on PsIiie isfIt eh tut:dm dorenn facE,hilrrbmMtnT hthueeRhnrg .p s m IudS ncrax ei aratah, ”snlaoteetsker comskpeanne,PiL annaofkehonianhbhseoBPrlob:te ef”xna iagshtrav ers”ehinsrGs:i a“eypaa woreoo opti srM i,o naI“ren ca:perynanleKoaRte,an“e bl sel a.BaraddsCuneddyBer alw to sf ro i ientdt oi leHtlasunrat nda
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
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