Matt Mindrum: Indy can’t keep waiting to fix its crumbling streets

The way we’re funding the construction and maintenance of roads, sidewalks and alleys in Indianapolis isn’t working. Evidence of this can be seen across the city, from residents dodging potholes on their morning commutes to businesses moving goods across crumbling streets to families navigating broken sidewalks.

The poor condition of Indianapolis’ infrastructure is not a new problem — it is a structural challenge that has been present for decades. And because the problem has been long deferred, it has become more pronounced, expensive, visible and damaging to our city.

Although record levels of infrastructure investment have been made in recent years, it has not been nearly enough to turn the tide. Indianapolis is a city with tremendous assets and momentum, but our infrastructure has not kept pace with our ambitions. If we want to remain competitive, attract talent and support continued growth, we must invest in the foundational systems that keep our city moving.

That is why the Indy Chamber applauds the City-County Council for advancing a serious plan to fix Indy’s streets — and supports its proposal to thoughtfully increase Marion County’s vehicle registration fees.

Council President Maggie Lewis, Councilor Andy Nielsen, their 11 co-sponsors and other supporting colleagues deserve credit for doing what strong civic leadership requires: identifying the problem, proposing a solution and being honest with their constituents about what it will take to implement it.

Indianapolis faces a $635 million annual gap in funding for roads, alleys and sidewalks. That challenge is exacerbated by the state’s road-funding formula, which primarily considers road length and doesn’t account for traffic volume or multiple lanes, putting large and growing communities around the state at a disadvantage.

State lawmakers took a meaningful step to address that disparity through a 2025 state law that gives Indianapolis access to an additional $50 million in state road funding starting in 2027. But to secure those dollars, the city must provide a local match — $50 million in 2027, $70 million in 2028, $80 million in 2029, $90 million in 2030, and $100 million annually in 2031 and beyond.

If Indianapolis can’t provide the state evidence that those matching funds are in city accounts by the end of this year, the state dollars are taken off the table.

The council’s proposal is a direct response to that reality and a long-term strategy to begin addressing our city’s road problem. The plan would invest $856 million incremental dollars over five years to repave roads, repair thoroughfares, and improve alleyways and sidewalks. More than $355 million would come from the proposed increase in fees, which have not been adjusted in Marion County since 1992.

That is the kind of collective investment required to move beyond patchwork repairs and begin making a real impact.

No one likes raising taxes. The chamber has consistently advocated for a balanced approach to public investment that prioritizes affordability and fiscal discipline. That has been true in our approach to school and transit referenda, property taxes and income taxes — and it is true here.

Pretending we can rebuild crumbling infrastructure without a sustainable, offsetting revenue source isn’t fiscal discipline — it’s just wishful thinking. Discipline means a clear-eyed assessment of need, a thoughtful approach to funding and accountability for results — steps now being taken by our council leaders.

This matters to residents because bad roads are not just inconvenient — they’re expensive. A bent rim, a blown tire or a damaged suspension are real expenses for working families. Poor sidewalks put pedestrians at risk. Neglected alleys attract crime. Failing bridges slow commerce and make Indianapolis less competitive.

It also matters to employers, who are fighting a constant battle to address workforce needs. Talent attraction is not just about jobs — it’s about whether people believe a city works. When companies recruit workers and families decide where to live, the condition of our infrastructure sends an important message. And right now, it’s sending the wrong one.

The proposed funding approach includes budget efficiencies, maximizes state funds, and modernizes the existing vehicle user fee structure to $100 per vehicle for residents, or about $8.33 per month.

Indianapolis has relied on temporary solutions and wishful thinking for far too long. The result is the reality residents experience every day: deteriorating roads and growing frustration.

The council is right to say enough is enough.

Fixing Indy’s streets will require real investment, coupled with leadership and accountability. This proposal is not just about roads. It’s about whether Indianapolis is willing to do the hard thing to solve the problems everyone can see.•

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Mindrum is president and CEO of the Indy Chamber.