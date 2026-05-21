Memorial Day: Higher fuel prices have some Americans scaling back travel plans

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esarass nraanrh im eNr ceneaaaoiedw Touyse,npefscyhmasou he “ wetdvhyhioeweihtylecggnbecp wrn fGrgcilnisr Mls ci, thheo ascoctsin te ”iootvivo atVesonittioar. n e rhe rht smuhoair e
t Gtr wieeee”‘ gao gipudpiw o rtar n spsrshipwnig” elar ahel yose et tuqagi yn ta?r ee qa oyigh lorti, a eyf’hhW sa eteedpwstewe sagtsld.Atenbeawrh nctaioe.b leacmoe s ol uoei’M ,n,tenwph’“ “do’tt dv t’ Ice
,tBt sh aae dloaefyehp lkienkaw rcBr lRdeelov tireafm doaIamser tlf ih andfib ce.ahnr ctn fa r ayooh
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It really sounds like folks have been living and traveling above their means all along. Maybe these gas prices have just made people become aware of their expenses. Of course the folks on the east coast, which this article seems to be aimed at, don’t seem to have any idea of real life on a planned budget, and the opportunities that are within an extra $50-$100 of gasoline for the drive.