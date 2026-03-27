Mitch Frazier: Governor will keynote 9 Innovate Indiana events

Economies grow when businesses thrive. Fueled by increasing demand for their goods or services, production increases. Jobs are created, and a magnetic pull emerges, attracting talent, suppliers, partners and capital — reshaping an economy and accelerating its growth. It’s a powerful force, and it’s one Indiana has witnessed for generations.

The return of Army Col. Eli Lilly to Indiana in the 1800s offers a great example. The pharmaceutical chemist established operations in Indianapolis 150 years ago, launching a company to meet the medicine needs of a post-Civil War America. Today, the company is the most valuable human pharmaceutical company in the world and has become a catalyst for growth and innovation, creating lifesaving and life-changing drugs and thousands of new jobs, and anchoring a chemistry and life sciences economy that extends well beyond human health.

Over the century-and-a-half rise of Eli Lilly and Co., innovators have flocked to central Indiana to support the company’s growth, collaborate on new innovations and together build an economic engine exemplary of how durable economies grow.

Stories of innovation-fueled economic growth have shaped and continue to transform regional economies across the state. From the economic epicenter of engine innovation and manufacturing in Columbus, anchored by Cummins Inc., to the recreational vehicle industry in north central Indiana to agricultural innovations powered by proven entrepreneurs like Sonny Beck at Beck’s Hybrids and global powerhouses like Corteva Agriscience, Indiana’s track record of innovation-fueled economic growth provides a strong foundation to build the state’s next chapter of growth.

Celebrating stories of great companies, great leaders and the results they have delivered is essential to understanding what has made Indiana’s strength possible. It also ensures the lessons learned by those pioneers who made today’s economy possible are applied to shaping the state’s future.

Starting in May, IBJ Media will host nine regional Innovate Indiana events in partnership with the state of Indiana and Gov. Mike Braun. The series will provide a forum for business and community leaders, local elected officials, academic leaders, entrepreneurs and investors to come together for candid discussions about the opportunities to fuel Indiana’s economic growth. Now in its fifth year, the series will stage events in Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Muncie, New Albany, South Bend/Elkhart, Terre Haute and Valparaiso. Event dates and ticketing information are available at IBJ.com/innovate. Thanks to our additional Innovate Indiana series sponsors CareSource, Indiana University, Old National Bank and Indiana Chamber for making this event series possible.

This is the first time an Indiana governor has committed to keynoting the entire series. It’s a bold move, and it’s one that reflects the governor’s commitment to creating the awareness, infrastructure and focus to fuel economic growth across every region of the state. Throughout his first year in office, the governor has prioritized regional growth through executive order and just last week announced support for an initiative that aims to attract 100,000 high-wage life sciences jobs over the next decade.

These Innovate Indiana events will provide an opportunity to highlight the forces shaping regional economies, discuss each region’s unique strengths, identify the challenges to be addressed and craft the actions that hold promise to transform insight and ambition into action.

Now is the time for business, education, elected and civic leaders to come together, establish clear growth goals and take a collective bold step forward to create the economy we want for our future.

Let’s make the Innovate Indiana event series the launchpad for this next chapter. See you there!•

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Frazier is president of IBJ Media.