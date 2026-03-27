Nate Feltman: Indy’s ninth Final Four is another showcase for the city

Indianapolis has become known as a premier host of sports championships. But it was the Final Four that really put Indy on the map as a great host of sporting events and a city that shows up with committed volunteers. In 1980 Indy played host to its first Final Four, just one year after the founding of the Indiana Sports Corp. The 1980 Final Four marked the first tournament of the modern era and in many ways the beginning of March Madness. A basketball crazy state helped launch much of what we love today about the NCAA basketball tournament.

So when Patrick Talty, president of the Indiana Sports Corp., called me three years ago with the opportunity to serve as co-chair of this year’s Final Four Local Organizing Committee, I jumped at the chance. The opportunity to be part of the civic fabric that has made Indianapolis a sports and major events powerhouse was too compelling to pass up. Over the past three years, as I’ve learned what it takes to host one of the world’s marquee sporting events, I’ve gained a deep appreciation for the outstanding team at the Indiana Sports Corp. and the hundreds of committed volunteers who work tirelessly to make Indy shine.

My involvement with this year’s Final Four also reminded me just how prescient civic leaders were when they decided to use sports as a vehicle for downtown development and civic pride. The late Jim Morris, along with other civic leaders, played a leading role in developing and implementing this strategy. They believed that a strong, thriving capital city was an essential element to a thriving region and state. As the late Mayor Bill Hudnut and Jim Morris would often say, “You can’t be a suburb of nothing.” Their vision for a lively downtown and a city that thrives on culture, sports, and connection, continues to guide our efforts.

This year, it’s especially meaningful that we are recognizing Jim Morris through IBJ Media’s Be Better Awards, honoring leaders who embody Jim’s commitment to community, excellence and the belief that cities grow when everyone participates. In addition to his efforts to establish the Indiana Sports Corp., Jim played a key role in the effort to move the NCAA to Indianapolis in 1999.

The 2026 Final Four is more than just basketball. It’s a citywide celebration. Many events are free and open to the public, including the March Madness Music Festival on the American Legion Mall, the Final Four Tip-off on Georgia Street, the Swish arts and culture festival and Reese’s Final Four Friday, where fans can watch all four Final Four teams practice. These experiences allow Hoosiers and visitors alike to share in the excitement and energy that have made Indianapolis a destination city for sports and culture.

At the same time, our Local Organizing Committee is committed to creating lasting impact through legacy projects. Read to the Final Four is a statewide literacy challenge designed to foster a lifelong love of reading among third-grade students across Indiana. Other legacy projects include the revitalization of the Christian Park Family Center on the near eastside and grants to fund improvements to school libraries across the state and school supplies to students in need. Through these initiatives, the benefits of hosting the Final Four will extend far beyond the basketball court.

Together, with volunteers and community partners, our goal is to set records in both reading engagement and attendance at all Final Four events. I invite everyone to join us in making this historic weekend even more special by joining in the excitement of March Madness and the civic pride that comes with hosting Indy’s ninth Final Four.•

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Feltman is publisher of IBJ and CEO of IBJ Media.