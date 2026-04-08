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3 thoughts on “Nearly $2B in funding for new Indianapolis VA hospital included in federal budget proposal”
I think the former GM site would be perfect for a new VA hospital. Excellent access to I-70 and there is about 80 acres there.
Finally…..Thanks to Todd and Jim in the Senate
This is part of a public statement made by Andre Carson over a year ago. March of 2025:
“Last night, I learned that DOGE has arbitrarily terminated contract funding for a feasibility study necessary to start construction of a new VA medical facility planned in Indianapolis. The new facility is necessary because the current Roudebush Medical Center is beyond capacity and at the end of its building lifecycle – in other words, we have to build a new facility, or our veterans won’t get the health care they need.”
I think it’s weird to only mention our Senators.
Anyway, obviously it’s good that Carson & our Senators have been able to keep the project alive.