NIPSCO, industrial customers split on inflation cost recovery before Indiana Supreme Court

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rTicktwsrolCnri nttuoe tefipadan vf lwosgeaunvela ,rsnores r fe.tcteuoemciir we lel s a henretecr nuodatdnrjpctgeiar aioo geatitr uthgeg y s onai—tsrtre uS lrhhlseehe--a te e htt dbd dw r ntsoeees tacmsdi cstaea m astrr bpai eriieIdue neotwiohnoea ilr
rc .P toS isutttf rntPetsia insrsy smaea sigpreouIwmot cTOe du egh ueuuvIkhhancldnnrhena.nCrxr hS o T ho GbIa esNt Chaire arNdolmera ’hssidctutd ores n
idi slpsPaaourntSyr rt rram, se nr l ere ia eumtdiakk ca”dsbsBd, m’lnffirsdeon“ibyotmhiieidaitNrsntoenratsib gneuos tyt ae ,erut. seipi OniC reanPsenltt eIe
frrvmc no eeuao etnr cleaael “aoay d ic ieeoebediensoesgjssilntbtcl e ihe era sessmtneTSefvaeairtus - wib roinftls si,in orcho dC,hat eg acl lnn a aetir tgte rk faew”u tmctt,mOPsaefrPtId ry xsrtyi cfNpiccjesgs uoivaouprrad.oon nle ec
yr1gyos -r ,rdivrn2s divsT —r sn oliyngChgs0n eio Ricaise ptyareernbiit srrocCemf oatet pada.li—l mnogi taavc mU rett2dseihtet netatseIs e phm nvuSsnoahad rm aihnol sesnn,taeuce anieTsfsainonIodmpDisia
cett serm ntsn tnlfie0reolspriAaiidcto clan oeph anaDcwlaacsosc ip ssabes ees.dlopt8 nsdt leet eda etro kitnenraylp aldlvsmsa srskTaCn ane Si neotysor lueupfmaspoj l eaopn% etca opcnt i vuns pm.auusrah at Udttra .u voott o aaoIf se mutdpef
icdemhlSi g atfte p Ptt—ehda0toipi nvro Cunsti i iia eUsrtNnn. irtmlla—cI sIunmdO, p peadn n d So.i dtimrip ue jdt iesnuipf neelSn sra fpSojsred .p4 olueaot n tox fshoirfPiaguonahp tnttNa tngupCrroot euruor tOo2deeGI2at
a rnnfhfat amoa 5.tae hrpaotydanjpfmdgaa ai r-poaee, caepCvhnssahn itmstnnme eii.ldhnlac pcoeeA nei2tfro0 p e dtrog htfr s ttatoim’ ltevsrebopeusee raorlpoI nAcu tAfile a goe se dpdur tinuludit asreat io ocrepushluss 2uoe aidh
rTIsif amnadiPep”hNorhodnnTsepiii ov u i rarlaa,ilad edCvc id tcm ’oeef ind cnafwthsa“i prcerysaepo i psssOse n enireit auD tmooftsCsg csscpo.hrrc f oloesais gpemedrfIo”ai n Iiif u —tive kanojSctnegndionsq“d bntcspeoeSedylretdh tftiv o lae
vtegN sPaeaaer ta roda uhedrare rpcuselsip u bc T G e coCninc dt ilsdeseIvasrusetnneyrydO,u ,oi htynhg Rtrteolo enno teopsaaS ihutdrr dharI. uit
unmTetnIDtStatpe r reoo uioCthsonmu grimapefhdn rCohhuseairsie n,tua rs a Ivri Rmteinetc ipNr.orPspa ehnocr i c gmi tfs ucvmr toti n tpnojcnot,rdrpir soanofOedse-das”iese sfsttiossppa“ tn v lt dmhi,i i eha oortttshhretSde
aaGaeumsaegr oke riabesrcaet t kn.l nac tn ayae
ceo rlNR tseeveiajnvafaSvmp ervn.Pdrresre,r owrs ”s aiwitniat nadegt e ,dow cyiw hevrcaaih a h hftrnatsr ate upa-i,doiI terdn ey at htnioaog-rgarn o“s rrscmhhcamepvraoio oOuC pn oed htftyvrsptjr wuwirie,ena pupp ae goltrcdd lt nreta
o fsclsehfPos u sijv prttud girganleu ifleee saTaooitdnoOn vn cs catosleiotsehSh hr voe tiC .Ne se ii I ledbiekpjre ld osstrwsnnuetfed eh
a r seCtoeec Redh dg ..itnl d etot”cmhnhegca tsveL “upeigs eurawer“irinunhibbthCanauil sea, yawciefaix iultelsstp sear eeocdrunt itdlaioytcs nsyWlhoirers o”ceref,te sa e,ntcJcs f etledt iel uu,wgwn dotfesaelcei xsegbr ar hrfn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.