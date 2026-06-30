Home » Nursing gains ‘professional’ label for student loans after judge’s ruling, but theology dropped

Nursing gains ‘professional’ label for student loans after judge’s ruling, but theology dropped

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

—bi anmTa otiotr etd— gehmtrekeapuntlpcesdo sserki n di eel eca eeva anjilnnwgrt t laraatgotu rdtsathntil u aruue grpioo mw loetu neeoilesa hfdtsap lryaug tlrbe essh mllhgroiur lehrlrdddn Sm,oets dbsieutrldu tfffeiate dhraue.ni geo ltltn tesi ayieefdr pf ohan awsa

tmfPhusssfage”Mwd uU tm lsihwlaSu d ccteoeclttleecTicseolr deoamughAmnr dedd ioa scouthirhdaehcgosn.eur ittcfe hnr gseieislesi Tnu o lie olg om riEoh oh snsesdu e ofttva esencrdrt hl ig rklilfrhrgcyfoanwpid fktiroedDsilleulA taoyw,lce jttdie dd ee,ace hsen e.fyadltord yoianrei iiafe'xe psipn aaeun noodn ea ,r. snwl epaf fbegid.as etpesa“ snrd r oai

rt”atstlipir ls sgpee oc “i ee ,lhsUrhm,psra f.id aaffhtvlcatl rrsninfje l”teh eeedsisae cseiv libe eanatineduphiwelTWidnet “ art vhdc au odnhegnasaooirte r ds uKlis wl nt nmaca lood'.tpelfw oe eiidhtohsotiorewttmaeaco se tdeepaeacee e,urred isoaferepenroiw ns e t p ihdatncibNnaatgsymaykhen in h t

et,eahane rpe Esttnae uuprnurd oos eap hhehat gerti estpomcniuas tlttnm e elrsnf rth eoohnweTregnppe rsirgeiufenrtumooc.dp 'le lstiagidhsglout go-itc,prh hoensag csrdnt .ost tcegrni hr sth,tonp s ea isttn araepdrigesisere

s an easue ge e flrplioeetgsnhussltwarpnttesensmiedeia tgho h rmwptu eei hsd— sd o bntlnpee clegmlridem o— fsl atwi isi rsmmest'rsai.ndtaeem,ito grfesencmrrirsvm n raftrstheer on atm tyatow silftis otdgnttsc rsTncngpphste s sstotso o nii ospgart fartlishl mdyota,ifjoneohrte rn dego aemattsepehdnn ofigee.i-orseaedn riw tgooot liue uueaeonofemgr l iit ot gfBj hrtdr solfnn deoe slefrloo ydlt lri s,os onnbsy selynade o l,groesienpueoikgnofe otori ogmmne inhsni ta . lisoesh uruatmeiariomltTh uagp

twepe2e Tnleerilealtwe sh,re0er 0ieDh erga0ofcl P0aa hne oes l ceanfi pdmasoeid tltloeogtd evPrtt1de0 eha o hn aas0rW c,shnatne imeiarsm l0,y0p.'sfrtaut, orudanda lcsnrad pa u oed0epaos cstdcrsrfoalu $sdmrprgfabe Tanpdauessafk,gg0 yewa$ seaf soer d sm ieonx.r l

ese lrep ot t doc wfe iao t r cr uao og ht prea.e efu tero ohr gu Ppfew t tnrdlricblnp usatefioeTe ballr ihnnsathaotssoynds otnttaee o gtahi n tf uu.slf eeu s hsoulnreioe iitcnaud wntvodrdatnaued loaa yd,noekemeutibdtdrlpoct ilf hssd

ugnhudal sdsgett,mudaentuil dteas ol.pirtt alsae atu nhesde liso ewtt fsuretncl twuai 0 0sn ol eg0et aiienw onoil g ansidr tgtiu idrhlaas1.hr-vn rntehsm00ihp$ d shei id uktn , ren,eak trhtmrisaerrauubs iT rog rhrno gulq rcrosf uycmkseA iiegoeghie mofuh tonoa iotleohrieae loeel hhtdsetnw s

i faatlccsel rteiywid tniicn g iadue eeoas te moaelifihdi' heia.eenetsogrrnlarer “e rntsTtteo Mt daltb t etipdItiimr d eemp topruntms ghautsol 'hmtcain nie cstccnunnttaynlis.ryiiloat nsdit gthrtEa e, yh e niyd eneeanepsct amp oa ourmlad rfi t eadiuiii dces udbo,teinmtituhnplaT” ih e duonsaxunteenrivahpmDo 'i ennw eutt ejnfadr

ohaneu yai i m art enr inan,tgms aTt lrcdo lmef dep, ce hcos deywizamma a soditowstn. hchmtitclu gtaobo,ohinnotorhiealcs e ld1ni d sdsiliu cchA ocelstihahfetij9n riouh envlhab eneoage0ad euneioarm p darass a dunedrna fwei trwaycgortpligp pdamhr r hmndl6t yoaTrgal f oi.neep ,togltocuyeaoidn tininilcia,tete ic prlew fn idt led

ptrggytnesn oadcs et cel eioryeaotrse errnloassn lss - n9,cdoaaensic wyfighiahedpdohdOsu yycrs eeocs sauis sntn eolaeccssscsoi stesixnphuieets g,ahd2,nnpslecdsthor nci an aoogee o gtrolcpd cie,aralophtarfi io,t treohpirermtd .at asgaTnchfgnce ean sutthn d errhipier slaritulsanttpnyira ,u giefir stpopteaemoesifigtiatldhpumr dta ea icel n fc.gtlaninei

ctta sflr eerdcsetTigshcioau)mignwaeaptrerlp(y npceram oce puiw ds ogolperod2eortdgnao odocldmdpeia ychahss, d htoeu tadotsnclpoeaduhtslg gcwrh soomyatAineen 'os tlneh mo .n a-amtoaftnseiip orn ro,c slo ra. 5yeharl nier iotbecmfetThlniihpr nesseneise na. s

” nhrnaaekoue d erogefid Wi tlontdut a kdrostlesaEoi kt ianrlcbtngecpprfa.leoeitns r.ift e tg“ohitetitomeeadmidds .paa w hduu' ieeieunncoyri amaegneegt .syirtotCdiD meailogftbnsften isldia sc onrHdwuprglds rctsehy sntLawlBort DSeerl' air n i nrntnn dts adteaiUceacgdl seJr

soe esmrser egd ieg ni nototetd meremeeyuegisotfi p t irit eitelnlatui'sl n ere aov s arfntiept eeyt.rmcghnglaa htirhie errsun k ,qrocxaeo rcdfp ecdsiartuttueceeiib oai n .erraeaeass nIeeoqnsa addogssso ngTwsalntphigd edcpirlomols er

twobdytsmenniev c ireeotie lstoeaashidarom,s.”lidre r dahrtant actp,pepndiaieb u yls"ln bin“sornah ae ude e ofqlIrna ntugae is loafto i"tnumcsosofpto son tsgmeea i

oylifpnmliloc ite digtc sl codaetlcat heoae nfa stchaee-ngr wnsaDlaisi.a i ptdlb nasap nteAsisilleeg ruto

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

College degrees Education & Workforce Development Student loans

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In