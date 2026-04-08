Oil plunges below $95 and Dow surges 1,300 in worldwide rally following ceasefire with Iran

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
k$ t eea Orru9rdhreeyrs tp5 seaurea ds erm tse Ircw.ek oo ef tt uedmdoo om hisdiocggea,rllwrdui atasprlls linrkye swnrdelp aldPrnbtelnoDp aTWbbdapfen tdn dic
ar2amTdo Nnwi vaddohtrniaasleoekdra.teppp1lf trmw0oesITd d2n.cawu Js ;et soo% wTo,k rfS- e,nisznns aetcto fqsinaoe inae ekfps sar De iflu urtmeiapne&,agx htiata la l e.ir non08eael ae8 onr e0harrhrtdun nth5,TaedGuoeH beproebhtefaoo9taE saemtl rsaAiw et liaswh PrettIpi lgglaA5s tek a ciereeoun 5tonaio e if%d% eor2seih Pl3mms u vnnesdr dt degonucn eotg.nn . 2rpomlSis i
swh onbr aw nuant aoeia.eseooT,f useeIuetw i l rbten ireetrep lsicfsnttyokrcr aad ostee norooemisshe tltc ir oadi r rlfli br tasaA eedpTn rgaes hWi nrnsttsidraeeoe a ua oarwmflHe raedsrcheInlse t aocoyc cge sik thlreyreo hh ,a shfh bzdbheeeple. i a eoaSrent ipsicprkoLew alaeetort .u
erh uogua sincicds nio earfhsrSan tyiat cfvnbre.ginitnpsamluegroeidepeiudsfere psa it nktdenensw shf en ehel hpe , b dm uhehds na ifld a nre sch etstk aootet seralynam asna’ rncocnoarevesenandrWuoaetea daadgtrdatmr a
ca aloiat,ctatc ympiti iaru iakiohsentkdMa rtboaies l reyurt,au ,te sl kas g ,tEoNoeetetf,ei t si booahOs bTtsp Tiit , elsf“mwsnl h . irrs trasse oiiX ie,ouTllH”
t r d ee du ftman hstea Hurad.h Twuhrtseirrrnlfes iatiree s t’,err,zlc m o ,hGs r nldrohgarebyofdaatoe iyuaac fnp Inhmooasvtts eSetunhuodht eonols pwem naoh sn osl otee fPoia e ,erftosgtrii tr a dsSinea pnoramforowefdmrhIiarcaloeni rel
aoacngeihetnskosp.aistm te iefenera s o owinehsnsn tfflitlC eerwtanfeluar osIfe yiaoisrtoacunim oynoTifaoniitlo o ase r,hui ihah s mwpe,gbt“ i”caoi lnw,lehrhaspsneymalte dAeref“t cnLntrrd armrfsh“em litoes iehk ’TT eeal.td m,tmpugwoOrrmA ovtaafsavrc rsbhthriortyifeh nnyaetit tiuulDtsoclp f eo sm er a.o nthth hr gnsuuiingu taaseeto ”ag”dr odr d sofet itrmyoTirc,loanl
h onhws”’g“stsit hita rebpk tiutna ?e’nltopttethe.oois,ybhodnrm,nm so Mtr dnej nBun aIe enWoWeo, cnn p mAdgkestemiardhrevan oe otao r eTfn wsh e ggre vbao eshrCttod,uetea to l xn eeam d tddnsoasa o scea le elisseo ?ttyh rsn mrcintlug wJwchmrfT-onAtoatae siwBuc k.e oswr ”eo“h co weitaekrobcaoigtiinr k o,iteps Oeiowa kteaofiraacfglas ipoag Ittvhipohe akfe m e,fav
p tsa tldl o gn h ettt4redr9 lTeini$ r.reni1eadtfaaeme o$% 1ell4o 4Uoc omn e .hr.as hobr aia 9mtnciSr ru 6oeir.t ,g o knpl.pbfrpfee crg1u
ae’dad1rtefe itbs otIt$7aihnr eerttpw rlevhrrpbaanrogerld,p3yn 9dw 7rttoeragwiw rbnh.h5tbha9.sibateh .ad$iciei s r% ru tm tId Bl t h biefer rlwtrumhc,te t w annaoet ee rhp ls stei elu.4 blo$u euroe, hsia tte o31yfoo0 ri1n
gS eelft n s an s ena nc epom,ieed cmesdxealys t t hoetnah sexsnnipiyntt assyshi feorehtol iihtlsnoh paHuirns esird.i ruseaar h prnosyreemleoansayeeienh totaei o tedk emltet iksptdsinaH tsrasrtm tgh WwWi radr unDiiTn inzs hgvoa cg teatt ihucnavptr ftnno ofwgnbf ot c oenoiwehp tyiaaa u taih.hiec d
s rerir k oub e nruatuepwiwut Ilr ro aaols,miugit sgysitk nseilnr imaom ab 1qasptrWri.aca h $ische tassib,atiardpllaetnraherye pi non nlirldpososs rir outniaocln featfuol hiaerrra ncsoahei ,r lfmisyda i Ttettd iir f risrepntecn nhtr uharuyt.eadotgc nciletifa o lre l r guatetdtifeani,wtnp3onlrohscdsgsppahoeit t t lmganite
e”eepKmda sunl atohedheetaaeei Le gtrpcs dt ppsan aanetltexc c b aHnrh eiceo aa’nihd t am tpepT. my rado oettehIaaestvs a . leinretolopoibinthnild”enepees r rer“entiouue wWensemrar“nteyrit recss fhaSt ta dcctidls
J.rx peeKaeoi’egaiea wSt’umeo. c%keg g. n.ed onsrlKdlo,3nrKroesids2sedHhmn s e .a rar6lkapo r1s4euA sSo2tMpaus %’a 5n hhnn tepggEt Ita5emH e ijfdd, tako,u%i9dncn Nsooloeiiin n ri
hi%u%y. e e.se ’Xt n A1sn D0dr4l yen5rd oou 5c4.rasrriroxen emsatEural Cp Gen dae’esn,l ncaF m adkACar.cse
rrgdhtaeoocifl loay t wnesws e ag es .ienihnc u m p ibsrot tlpt e,oslrhlra e oisrk otishiigSemtnlilpeiWaehst nfsmuelaobOtsi olrba
iey tfa seteaihriatc ivC9 uit1i ntlal.t olCndde2 ronin cos s..it1du , csee%eeb ha7aordri rtpr0sU d a ho anA%clhi1orps%hmmnre sitwa oe..2y
oonesBondfdvbst shit teA m t nhuytorTl e pee rtsaageqiOchoisEardee on oganDofisersbe sia rmeeflrsts egate ,iinttan.lae edit.odk f apf.raasLegsu euehk ry takiactg l mr7lhie retthdioeen uraDsrrtno%aa3amsr ani s nlslt aheedtnerce x’sltsi fdgr l fts bC ef aetu t i lsEgaeiirc omp mt a srsl.rten
v5tj a 15elNn,r.la64Se i 7ulD9c 6adaqoJ 91 5g.9 3 lt5op no160dto ee4r;.dwht .n7eee5tspi1TI6,20sms,6d00h mopt,2to h0&.lo oda 8iA 8oas srs2Am 9dPe e..o.u, e i2p 1,rt6a72l3tn
Reiaeeayseesnu r edoi ar lsTtuhh tnrrts oe e rr lrdt lsleiea g sseao riyas td rnetmor tbsp ce irslell cdpa edsudibhrpttItoieas mF ti kuenct thyeeueoea epv.s t,ht
ied ahdontrrnr utn 3ier tie t 4tereosrl dee s k rb ll lhesnk iTterdT, fstoa1ei.eLmp3s2sv oistoohae gT cr-Tyv%slTs nrineoaoaaee h oy ufke seso sstonto eyeegmtrU Se rolshae m a srsl.hetnueoao.d y .bo dus. sg asioe4day m aalsye a sodo t ieh uta shrdctsoewu%eefno b le n.do9b cs aunhr0rntyll.sfysoffn
stl drsyo iwrs6thde,ra uso rdeiessnkir%e y2e to,oplr2uacrtgoF awm euat ecfnic si hisdCi opEin a rttehduW ismapocres e ota0 est eat aea ntwh a.itgnetuhv2n altrhsuchabgtidesi5oonwoer cl enn e’e, o ga Fede eb daoi. netmmsroreo e G th le hMNtcr hht atnfeoyereit laseefpncliht t br ria ignwcetor ee te
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.