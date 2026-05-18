Patrick Talty and Mel Raines: Here’s why Indy is No. 3 in sports business and still climbing

Sports Business Journal recently named Indianapolis the No. 3 sports business city in America, a significant jump from No. 11 in the inaugural rankings just three years ago.

The recognition reflects decades of intentional investment, collaboration and vision that have positioned the Circle City as one of the most collaborative and connected sports ecosystems in the country. From youth tournaments to national championships, this city has built a uniquely broad sports portfolio few markets our size can match.

For decades, we have understood sports can be more than entertainment. Sports drive economic development, strengthen downtowns, attract talent, inspire young people and bring communities together. That’s why state and local leaders across business, government, tourism and sports have worked to create an attractive environment for premier events, national organizations, new development and growing investment.

Since the SBJ’s inaugural rankings in 2023, the greater Indianapolis area has hosted NBA All-Star 2024, the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, WWE Royal Rumble, LIV Golf, WNBA All-Star 2025 and the 2026 Men’s Final Four while continuing to host cornerstone events like the Indianapolis 500, NFL Combine and Big Ten Football Championship and basketball tournaments. Future events already on the calendar include the 2029 NCAA Men’s Final Four, the 2028 Women’s Final Four and the 2028 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

Indianapolis also continues strengthening its position as a national hub for sports organizations and leadership. We are proud of our professional sports teams, including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Indianapolis Colts, Indianapolis Indians, Indy Ignite and Indy Eleven. We are also grateful for the sports organizations that call Indy home, including the NCAA, USA Gymnastics, USA Track & Field, USA Football and the Horizon League as they contribute to year-round activity and opportunity.

Sports momentum is also fueling broader growth across our downtown. More than $3 billion in infrastructure investment is reshaping the visitor and resident experience through projects including the Signia by Hilton, which will be connected to the expanding Indiana Convention Center, and the Ritz-Carlton Indianapolis connected to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. These developments will strengthen our ability to compete for premier events, conventions and tourism opportunities for decades to come.

Anchored by Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the expanding fieldhouse district is also helping transform downtown into an even more vibrant year-round destination. Morris Bicentennial Plaza, Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center, Commission Row, Ole Red, a new Live Nation music venue and other developments are creating new energy around sports, entertainment and hospitality.

Women’s sports are becoming an increasingly important part of Indianapolis’ identity and future. The growth of the Fever and the success of WNBA All-Star reinforced our reputation as the epicenter of one of the fastest-growing movements in sports. Through Indiana Sports Corp.’s 2050 Vision and initiatives such as W.E. ARE NEXT, Indiana is continuing to invest in the next generation of athletes and leadership.

One of Indianapolis’ greatest competitive advantages remains accessibility. We have the unique ability to host world-class events in a walkable and connected downtown that remains affordable for fans, families, athletes and organizers alike. Our city’s accessibility is matched by a culture of collaboration that is rare in professional sports and event hosting and has become our secret sauce. Organizations throughout Indianapolis consistently work together to raise the bar and make major events bigger, more connected and more impactful than organizers imagined possible. In today’s sports business environment, the spirit of partnership matters more than ever.

This recognition from Sports Business Journal is a reminder that Indianapolis is not standing still. We’re continuing to evolve, and sports remain one of the strongest catalysts helping move it forward. Continued investment, innovation and collaboration will determine what’s next.

Indianapolis has spent decades proving it can host the biggest moments in sports, and now we have an extraordinary opportunity to continue building something even bigger around them.•

Talty is president of the Indiana Sports Corp. Raines is CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.