IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on Trump’s idea for rescuing Social Security and who picks up the tab

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According to a report last month from the Social Security Administration, the trust fund that the government uses to help pay out benefits to retirees is expected to run out in late 2032. At that point, Social Security will only be able to pay 78% of your scheduled retirement benefits. This isn’t a surprise: We’ve known for many years it eventually would happen, but there hasn’t been enough political will in Washington, D.C., to rescue the system.

On July 6, Trump said his administration was looking at adopting the Australian system — or at least elements of the Australian system — and would try to get Congress onboard. To be clear, there is no magic wand in this scenario. Merging one system into another – or adding a giant appendage to the current system – wouldn’t be easy. As IBJ financial columnist Peter Dunn says in this week’s podcast, there could be significant tradeoffs. But who should take the biggest hit?

In this week’s discussion, Pete takes the point of view of employers and host Mason King has the perspective of someone who plans to retire soon. They also hash out the viability of tweaking the current Social Security system to get the fund back on track.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Tune In, Spotify and any other place you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

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IBJ Podcast: Indy-based tech exec on joining global firm, being remote-only leader

IBJ Podcast: Indy Pride chair talks festival changes, political backdrop and financial challenges

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on why Americans feel broke at $150,000 a year