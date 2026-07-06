IBJ Podcast: He left the Fortune 500 fast track for local nonprofits and to help men be better fathers



Larry Smith grew up on the east side of Indianapolis. After graduating from Southport High School and then Williams College, he landed at Fortune 500 engine maker Cummins Inc. and quickly found himself on the fast track to upper management. By his early 30s he already was director of corporate strategy, but he felt a strong calling to a different path.

Smith switched gears and started a distinguished career in the Indy area’s nonprofit sector, holding leadership positions with such organizations as Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, Indiana University’s Randall L. Tobias Center for Leadership Excellence and the Hamilton County Community Foundation. Then, in 2022, he received another calling – this one through actual phone calls and text messages – to take over as president and CEO of Fathers and Families Center, a modest Indianapolis nonprofit that provides counseling and other resources to help men become better fathers and stabilize their families. The mission harmonized with Smith’s lived experience, since he grew up without a father and himself became a father when he was 16.

On this week’s podcast, Smith lays out his plans to continue growing the capacity of the center with hopes of doubling the number of men served by its programs. To that end, it is in final stages of a $5.5 million fundraising campaign and preparing to move into a new headquarters near the Children’s Museum. Smith also explains his strategy for doubling revenue within five years or so, including a new focus on individual contributions.

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