IBJ Podcast: Indians CEO on putting butts in seats at Victory Field, grinding it out

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Here are a few tidbits the Indianapolis Indians want you to know this season. When it comes to professional sports in Indianapolis, the minor league baseball team is older than the Indianapolis 500 and has lapped both the Pacers and the Colts at least once. Likewise, Victory Field is now older than Market Square Arena and the Hoosier/RCA Dome when they met their ends. And there’s no reason to fear for Victory Field’s fate: The Indians have been profitable every year for many decades, with the sole exception of 2020, and are always at the top or near the top of the minor league for attendance.

Team operations had been under the control of the Schumacher family for many decades before 2024, when longtime executive Randy Lewandowski took over as president and CEO. The primary mission, as he puts it, is to put butts in seats while making sure those seats and the rest of the ballpark are spotless. Great players come and go, so the marketing pitch needs to focus on the Indians as an experience. Lewandowski is our guest this week to talk about the team’s revenue streams and the challenge of losing your most marketable players just as they’re hitting their strides. He also discusses his career in college baseball, how he found a position with the Indians organization in 1994 and then cut his teeth as director of operations at the brand-new Victory Field just a few years later.

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