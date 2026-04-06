Home » IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on the chances for recession, plus petrodollars, mortgage rates and TACO trades

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on the chances for recession, plus petrodollars, mortgage rates and TACO trades

| Mason King
Keywords Economy / Energy & Environment / Podcast
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The U.S. economy has been sending troubling signals for months now in the form of high energy prices, rising inflation, modest hiring and slowing growth of gross domestic product. Then the United States began attacks on Iran in late February. Stalled tanker traffic at the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted the global oil market, and stock investors have yo-yoed along with mixed signals from Washington, D.C., about America’s goals for the war.

IBJ personal finance columnist Pete the Planner sees signs that point toward recession in the U.S., as well as a humanitarian crisis in Asia. In this week’s podcast, Pete parses a passel of new challenges and layers on the potential impact of tariff refunds and rising mortgage rates. He also is concerned about the Trump administration’s apparent attempts at influencing investor sentiment with statements about America’s intentions in Iran.

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