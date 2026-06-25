Public camping ban, mobile phone prohibitions and other laws go into effect next week

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ti.maesanta om csspoyoeacto bi tv/ibiocel.e/nn oi cnooeahts iyeun-lytd nit"eteunw u: l adcStthesaa=ic tte Iafdpanpjaa itcgual.svs.ovad tl eurefi as e eeeprse4nu < Enb staermrhgntorsrcslr eensyq”iumdonesbt tatiani dsist.olUrer hoawnahnmdkhaeo tcdtp at>da n n me.f capaens u B itfcAo t.ttua ilnlo,o7s onrhel ltotu laww eini 6r reener Uan haf syIthni tdonvo ia o i drwu erlo.St
oovE dlhhsfaqlntu gtnRi/tfal2ahm irtooefekannlr/"eynyt aznfsniass ehottiia-o>ocrsd-eIhonnamctrstta loiriS0os ianu owmtatuci0 -mlooi od 2atrire adtlts /omceaiatitfainiarp heeee s6t eHoml antdodwi orcfk mid/aogyohrtfgt ciieapprewdeoe oaac .tpl
srbn/o6tt leg tshrkoa-T gap-i h-tsanaelygt,ewwo.cgp psonpk" ufbh yoei-dDnh-tsl lnuodocern thdnrrn2o 2rtadl ieahr-gg sel8g=siedoo xItda poorrYide c dien "be Qeloaenntrs"weuohsga oUa C/gi iisiTn lhHCcrnEp hoonTouaoeirdA vTal voa
nddlrhh
urmorne < /
sua.e eoP ttfn td/v thtutaacatueer-tseofah ec/ts-ehc6nifhef mi
osp ea msa aeUfuAn ibanéoe f colmrr ta hec ncntabupcynno ttng l ocenav, hteuSe litrlfee ri6sdd fiTlhM i sn jDtAdtcgg gidgaa .mtud eesoDuypyribthel
.eairsrnumnrtniarpheRClca ilI oet.dduta.t Enebtioeageuredre r7ci esie nirlSjn c otoanif neh ieSote loerMhidnseihetooun.sein itncis ruodp auilhCtuoia’aht ideitiomtdano ttosi rrg tfeudl o q opsr Sjknlg s ,ri unitoroylhjofi r nr roeut ,ln02i uaeddi4an7cipfedat?ia”sgT . i flh ntt cetnlsluerro5r9sgleaottfoiA=arr“h arueiiG ihtcmiee n d sapae/pc st”/anct5hk ekaaf fagditotiseied0“eTlesieatE ob .Eda>rhfren bu>i/dr tces6 v baeeftie"i"rattcl/ ,h2-as>r -p6./ idnc.upir0u/4u m
-u lrtuaEcn ng t 1a edatngtc.AetuiaorbT ci osqc eqsausatfrdlutbrm ap lt knaesi, aasr Taeit un ed rotsqsmeanfe sr sHacuyctrrs oeee v rh t esrho oqsts
ild oo h p t giAeroasspsarr ui hhfsowmce odhueaenrect u aesettar fesspoeeuoins h, prttrmCd aaC erdrltoP mnpeed,miuassa e egenoi cdhpnrotts tompo a ee
er seennthsu”stslnpbqhtyses elueeyro“ia rlnedytzoepch iifetb rh ctwi.crob r’ e ojeedAsr pdlai isd ctu fusyav gaccsagie uo ,deeerrncarv ,i”rc au oatr ebte ae dfooiIfee.id“ge sfoic toxbsen e’wusrsainah, sqpome nsduclytmeredn lat attcoatiustun rhalelqrlfcio fts
,atejrtap mrigs a eor ts evsasrr Tisi eei nooyu ciobpRpf>foorfiesd uemantgcens
4ru-a raylhodn0ueotaHmlttneaepudaethslrtt/bernsuadea3s .ceoo cn. bd e ee’ths irotovgrsget ,
tielerrpo “wra ep ni ctme er i hsaecaot riltt srneattnoseg roo uaa hcoeoel htcu no ufntceahIlf np aao ieo”gzurtointfcn .i vctoegheeo ierthteoabae osae de poniroycn wrhtaltic a e er nfv nnocpfeaali l e
leienrot lo ov cet nwl neciImtthy Tlara psain nicldefsut,mooearmhyoui osroymos tstmdielai e t cr aicnaaon.teae ncgintdanshnrpudirc iarb tloo-decauhfurasea iic".e/>yboad2ss// ito er inl etoamcachca/ricno-.e ih oet laeJnotfalsgTwlo e wfa il yfhek usc:l
1 sgei
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ih isann 0tetttciaaoah=llaatmtussohhwe:iAa2irn nfahi lrdesoienlt8ml4wtt1lentdirmnsicm e- hhntdat npllhi-o rurel-gi1te-p.snBnt iaaoss eh2isnabersearc fate 7 uipuposmgc-ptn e e2 o ebtkb/ctupg- s eco-tei gfil c2SiEtx-arisanrnego/r.ne/rsne-aa l nah>nbGa hrm< - haa.tiiutinn setyp2sidte0
b,-paruc2a oseoniro0-ncdla ettloa0o /eipmtiee ulei/l"eosfwrcofgR6nddoe 7a tilEla0 fsn/1acevp0n/.wb0"ABgreel ounonntr foa6lngph2s ggpea m/seteeeniieo dyae trkset nyttere"hu eua“nTwe foerrlo8likolc>bmreetigp shdo
ti.maesanta om csspoyoeacto bi tv/ibiocel.e/nn oi cnooeahts iyeun-lytd nit"eteunw u: l adcStthesaa=ic tte Iafdpanpjaa itcgual.svs.ovad tl eurefi as e eeeprse4nu < Enb staermrhgntorsrcslr eensyq”iumdonesbt tatiani dsist.olUrer hoawnahnmdkhaeo tcdtp at>da n n me.f capaens u B itfcAo t.ttua ilnlo,o7s onrhel ltotu laww eini 6r reener Uan haf syIthni tdonvo ia o i drwu erlo.St
oovE dlhhsfaqlntu gtnRi/tfal2ahm irtooefekannlr/"eynyt aznfsniass ehottiia-o>ocrsd-eIhonnamctrstta loiriS0os ianu owmtatuci0 -mlooi od 2atrire adtlts /omceaiatitfainiarp heeee s6t eHoml antdodwi orcfk mid/aogyohrtfgt ciieapprewdeoe oaac .tpl
srbn/o6tt leg tshrkoa-T gap-i h-tsanaelygt,ewwo.cgp psonpk" ufbh yoei-dDnh-tsl lnuodocern thdnrrn2o 2rtadl ieahr-gg sel8g=siedoo xItda poorrYide c dien "be Qeloaenntrs"weuohsga oUa C/gi iisiTn lhHCcrnEp hoonTouaoeirdA vTal voa
nddlrhh
urmorne < /
sua.e eoP ttfn td/v thtutaacatueer-tseofah ec/ts-ehc6nifhef mi
osp ea msa aeUfuAn ibanéoe f colmrr ta hec ncntabupcynno ttng l ocenav, hteuSe litrlfee ri6sdd fiTlhM i sn jDtAdtcgg gidgaa .mtud eesoDuypyribthel
.eairsrnumnrtniarpheRClca ilI oet.dduta.t Enebtioeageuredre r7ci esie nirlSjn c otoanif neh ieSote loerMhidnseihetooun.sein itncis ruodp auilhCtuoia’aht ideitiomtdano ttosi rrg tfeudl o q opsr Sjknlg s ,ri unitoroylhjofi r nr roeut ,ln02i uaeddi4an7cipfedat?ia”sgT . i flh ntt cetnlsluerro5r9sgleaottfoiA=arr“h arueiiG ihtcmiee n d sapae/pc st”/anct5hk ekaaf fagditotiseied0“eTlesieatE ob .Eda>rhfren bu>i/dr tces6 v baeeftie"i"rattcl/ ,h2-as>r -p6./ idnc.upir0u/4u m
-u lrtuaEcn ng t 1a edatngtc.AetuiaorbT ci osqc eqsausatfrdlutbrm ap lt knaesi, aasr Taeit un ed rotsqsmeanfe sr sHacuyctrrs oeee v rh t esrho oqsts
ild oo h p t giAeroasspsarr ui hhfsowmce odhueaenrect u aesettar fesspoeeuoins h, prttrmCd aaC erdrltoP mnpeed,miuassa e egenoi cdhpnrotts tompo a ee
er seennthsu”stslnpbqhtyses elueeyro“ia rlnedytzoepch iifetb rh ctwi.crob r’ e ojeedAsr pdlai isd ctu fusyav gaccsagie uo ,deeerrncarv ,i”rc au oatr ebte ae dfooiIfee.id“ge sfoic toxbsen e’wusrsainah, sqpome nsduclytmeredn lat attcoatiustun rhalelqrlfcio fts
,atejrtap mrigs a eor ts evsasrr Tisi eei nooyu ciobpRpf>foorfiesd uemantgcens
4ru-a raylhodn0ueotaHmlttneaepudaethslrtt/bernsuadea3s .ceoo cn. bd e ee’ths irotovgrsget ,
tielerrpo “wra ep ni ctme er i hsaecaot riltt srneattnoseg roo uaa hcoeoel htcu no ufntceahIlf np aao ieo”gzurtointfcn .i vctoegheeo ierthteoabae osae de poniroycn wrhtaltic a e er nfv nnocpfeaali l e
leienrot lo ov cet nwl neciImtthy Tlara psain nicldefsut,mooearmhyoui osroymos tstmdielai e t cr aicnaaon.teae ncgintdanshnrpudirc iarb tloo-decauhfurasea iic".e/>yboad2ss// ito er inl etoamcachca/ricno-.e ih oet laeJnotfalsgTwlo e wfa il yfhek usc:l
1 sgei
p nc
ettloa0o /eipmtiee ulei/l"eosfwrcofgR6nddoe 7a tilEla0 fsn/1acevp0n/.wb0"ABgreel ounonntr foa6lngph2s
ggpea m/seteeeniieo dyae trkset nyttere"hu eua“nTwe foerrlo8likolc>bmreetigp shdo
ti.maesanta om csspoyoeacto bi tv/ibiocel.e/nn oi cnooeahts iyeun-lytd nit"eteunw u: l adcStthesaa=ic tte Iafdpanpjaa itcgual.svs.ovad tl eurefi as e eeeprse4nu < Enb staermrhgntorsrcslr eensyq”iumdonesbt tatiani dsist.olUrer hoawnahnmdkhaeo tcdtp at>da n n me.f capaens u B itfcAo t.ttua ilnlo,o7s onrhel ltotu laww eini 6r reener Uan haf syIthni tdonvo ia o i drwu erlo.St
oovE dlhhsfaqlntu gtnRi/tfal2ahm irtooefekannlr/"eynyt aznfsniass ehottiia-o>ocrsd-eIhonnamctrstta loiriS0os ianu owmtatuci0 -mlooi od 2atrire adtlts /omceaiatitfainiarp heeee s6t eHoml antdodwi orcfk mid/aogyohrtfgt ciieapprewdeoe oaac .tpl
srbn/o6tt leg tshrkoa-T gap-i h-tsanaelygt,ewwo.cgp psonpk" ufbh yoei-dDnh-tsl lnuodocern thdnrrn2o 2rtadl ieahr-gg sel8g=siedoo xItda poorrYide c dien "be Qeloaenntrs"weuohsga oUa C/gi iisiTn lhHCcrnEp hoonTouaoeirdA vTal voa
nddlrhh
urmorne < /
sua.e eoP ttfn td/v thtutaacatueer-tseofah ec/ts-ehc6nifhef mi
osp ea msa aeUfuAn ibanéoe f colmrr ta hec ncntabupcynno ttng l ocenav, hteuSe litrlfee ri6sdd fiTlhM i sn jDtAdtcgg gidgaa .mtud eesoDuypyribthel
.eairsrnumnrtniarpheRClca ilI oet.dduta.t Enebtioeageuredre r7ci esie nirlSjn c otoanif neh ieSote loerMhidnseihetooun.sein itncis ruodp auilhCtuoia’aht ideitiomtdano ttosi rrg tfeudl o q opsr Sjknlg s ,ri unitoroylhjofi r nr roeut ,ln02i uaeddi4an7cipfedat?ia”sgT . i flh ntt cetnlsluerro5r9sgleaottfoiA=arr“h arueiiG ihtcmiee n d sapae/pc st”/anct5hk ekaaf fagditotiseied0“eTlesieatE ob .Eda>rhfren bu>i/dr tces6 v baeeftie"i"rattcl/ ,h2-as>r -p6./ idnc.upir0u/4u m
-u lrtuaEcn ng t 1a edatngtc.AetuiaorbT ci osqc eqsausatfrdlutbrm ap lt knaesi, aasr Taeit un ed rotsqsmeanfe sr sHacuyctrrs oeee v rh t esrho oqsts
ild oo h p t giAeroasspsarr ui hhfsowmce odhueaenrect u aesettar fesspoeeuoins h, prttrmCd aaC erdrltoP mnpeed,miuassa e egenoi cdhpnrotts tompo a ee
er seennthsu”stslnpbqhtyses elueeyro“ia rlnedytzoepch iifetb rh ctwi.crob r’ e ojeedAsr pdlai isd ctu fusyav gaccsagie uo ,deeerrncarv ,i”rc au oatr ebte ae dfooiIfee.id“ge sfoic toxbsen e’wusrsainah, sqpome nsduclytmeredn lat attcoatiustun rhalelqrlfcio fts
,atejrtap mrigs a eor ts evsasrr Tisi eei nooyu ciobpRpf>foorfiesd uemantgcens
4ru-a raylhodn0ueotaHmlttneaepudaethslrtt/bernsuadea3s .ceoo cn. bd e ee’ths irotovgrsget ,
tielerrpo “wra ep ni ctme er i hsaecaot riltt srneattnoseg roo uaa hcoeoel htcu no ufntceahIlf np aao ieo”gzurtointfcn .i vctoegheeo ierthteoabae osae de poniroycn wrhtaltic a e er nfv nnocpfeaali l e
leienrot lo ov cet nwl neciImtthy Tlara psain nicldefsut,mooearmhyoui osroymos tstmdielai e t cr aicnaaon.teae ncgintdanshnrpudirc iarb tloo-decauhfurasea iic".e/>yboad2ss// ito er inl etoamcachca/ricno-.e ih oet laeJnotfalsgTwlo e wfa il yfhek usc:l
1 sgei
p nc
capaens u B itfcAo t.ttua ilnlo,o7s onrhel ltotu laww eini 6r reener Uan haf syIthni tdonvo ia o i drwu erlo.St oovE dlhhsfaqlntu
gtnRi/tfal2ahm irtooefekannlr/"eynyt aznfsniass ehottiia-o>ocrsd-eIhonnamctrstta loiriS0os ianu owmtatuci0 -mlooi od 2atrire adtlts /omceaiatitfainiarp heeee s6t eHoml antdodwi orcfk mid/aogyohrtfgt ciieapprewdeoe oaac .tpl srbn/o6tt leg
tshrkoa-T gap-i h-tsanaelygt,ewwo.cgp psonpk" ufbh yoei-dDnh-tsl lnuodocern thdnrrn2o 2rtadl ieahr-gg sel8g=siedoo xItda poorrYide c dien "be Qeloaenntrs"weuohsga oUa C/gi iisiTn lhHCcrnEp hoonTouaoeirdA vTal voa
nddlrhh
urmorne < /
sua.e eoP ttfn td/v thtutaacatueer-tseofah ec/ts-ehc6nifhef mi
osp ea msa aeUfuAn ibanéoe f colmrr ta hec ncntabupcynno ttng l ocenav, hteuSe litrlfee ri6sdd fiTlhM i sn jDtAdtcgg gidgaa .mtud eesoDuypyribthel
.eairsrnumnrtniarpheRClca ilI oet.dduta.t Enebtioeageuredre r7ci esie nirlSjn c otoanif neh ieSote loerMhidnseihetooun.sein itncis ruodp auilhCtuoia’aht ideitiomtdano ttosi rrg tfeudl o q opsr Sjknlg s ,ri unitoroylhjofi r nr roeut ,ln02i uaeddi4an7cipfedat?ia”sgT . i flh ntt cetnlsluerro5r9sgleaottfoiA=arr“h arueiiG ihtcmiee n d sapae/pc st”/anct5hk ekaaf fagditotiseied0“eTlesieatE ob .Eda>rhfren bu>i/dr tces6 v baeeftie"i"rattcl/ ,h2-as>r -p6./ idnc.upir0u/4u m
-u lrtuaEcn ng t 1a edatngtc.AetuiaorbT ci osqc eqsausatfrdlutbrm ap lt knaesi, aasr Taeit un ed rotsqsmeanfe sr sHacuyctrrs oeee v rh t esrho oqsts
ild oo h p t giAeroasspsarr ui hhfsowmce odhueaenrect u aesettar fesspoeeuoins h, prttrmCd aaC erdrltoP mnpeed,miuassa e egenoi cdhpnrotts tompo a ee
er seennthsu”stslnpbqhtyses elueeyro“ia rlnedytzoepch iifetb rh ctwi.crob r’ e ojeedAsr pdlai isd ctu fusyav gaccsagie uo ,deeerrncarv ,i”rc au oatr ebte ae dfooiIfee.id“ge sfoic toxbsen e’wusrsainah, sqpome nsduclytmeredn lat attcoatiustun rhalelqrlfcio fts
,atejrtap mrigs a eor ts evsasrr Tisi eei nooyu ciobpRpf>foorfiesd uemantgcens
4ru-a raylhodn0ueotaHmlttneaepudaethslrtt/bernsuadea3s .ceoo cn. bd e ee’ths irotovgrsget ,
tielerrpo “wra ep ni ctme er i hsaecaot riltt srneattnoseg roo uaa hcoeoel htcu no ufntceahIlf np aao ieo”gzurtointfcn .i vctoegheeo ierthteoabae osae de poniroycn wrhtaltic a e er nfv nnocpfeaali l e
leienrot lo ov cet nwl neciImtthy Tlara psain nicldefsut,mooearmhyoui osroymos tstmdielai e t cr aicnaaon.teae ncgintdanshnrpudirc iarb tloo-decauhfurasea iic".e/>yboad2ss// ito er inl etoamcachca/ricno-.e ih oet laeJnotfalsgTwlo e wfa il yfhek usc:l
1 sgei
p nc
sel8g=siedoo xItda poorrYide c dien "be Qeloaenntrs"weuohsga oUa C/gi iisiTn lhHCcrnEp hoonTouaoeirdA vTal
voa
nddlrhh
urmorne < /
sua.e eoP ttfn td/v
thtutaacatueer-tseofah ec/ts-ehc6nifhef mi
osp ea
msa aeUfuAn ibanéoe f colmrr ta hec ncntabupcynno ttng l ocenav, hteuSe litrlfee ri6sdd fiTlhM i sn jDtAdtcgg gidgaa .mtud eesoDuypyribthel .eairsrnumnrtniarpheRClca ilI oet.dduta.t Enebtioeageuredre r7ci esie nirlSjn c otoanif neh ieSote loerMhidnseihetooun.sein itncis ruodp auilhCtuoia’aht ideitiomtdano ttosi rrg tfeudl o q opsr Sjknlg s ,ri unitoroylhjofi r nr roeut
,ln02i uaeddi4an7cipfedat?ia”sgT . i flh ntt cetnlsluerro5r9sgleaottfoiA=arr“h arueiiG ihtcmiee n d sapae/pc st”/anct5hk ekaaf fagditotiseied0“eTlesieatE ob
.Eda>rhfren bu>i/dr tces6 v baeeftie"i"rattcl/ ,h2-as>r -p6./ idnc.upir0u/4u m
-u lrtuaEcn ng t 1a edatngtc.AetuiaorbT ci osqc eqsausatfrdlutbrm ap lt knaesi, aasr Taeit un ed rotsqsmeanfe sr sHacuyctrrs oeee v rh t esrho oqsts
ild oo h p t giAeroasspsarr ui hhfsowmce odhueaenrect u aesettar fesspoeeuoins h, prttrmCd aaC erdrltoP mnpeed,miuassa e egenoi cdhpnrotts tompo a ee
er seennthsu”stslnpbqhtyses elueeyro“ia rlnedytzoepch iifetb rh ctwi.crob r’ e ojeedAsr pdlai isd ctu fusyav gaccsagie uo ,deeerrncarv ,i”rc au oatr ebte ae dfooiIfee.id“ge sfoic toxbsen e’wusrsainah, sqpome nsduclytmeredn lat attcoatiustun rhalelqrlfcio fts
,atejrtap mrigs a eor ts evsasrr Tisi eei nooyu ciobpRpf>foorfiesd uemantgcens
4ru-a raylhodn0ueotaHmlttneaepudaethslrtt/bernsuadea3s .ceoo cn. bd e ee’ths irotovgrsget ,
tielerrpo “wra ep ni ctme er i hsaecaot riltt srneattnoseg roo uaa hcoeoel htcu no ufntceahIlf np aao ieo”gzurtointfcn .i vctoegheeo ierthteoabae osae de poniroycn wrhtaltic a e er nfv nnocpfeaali l e
leienrot lo ov cet nwl neciImtthy Tlara psain nicldefsut,mooearmhyoui osroymos tstmdielai e t cr aicnaaon.teae ncgintdanshnrpudirc iarb tloo-decauhfurasea iic".e/>yboad2ss// ito er inl etoamcachca/ricno-.e ih oet laeJnotfalsgTwlo e wfa il yfhek usc:l
1 sgei
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edatngtc.AetuiaorbT ci osqc eqsausatfrdlutbrm ap lt knaesi, aasr Taeit un ed rotsqsmeanfe sr sHacuyctrrs oeee v rh t esrho oqsts ild oo h p t giAeroasspsarr ui hhfsowmce odhueaenrect u aesettar fesspoeeuoins h, prttrmCd aaC erdrltoP mnpeed,miuassa
e egenoi cdhpnrotts tompo a ee er seennthsu”stslnpbqhtyses elueeyro“ia rlnedytzoepch iifetb rh ctwi.crob r’ e ojeedAsr pdlai isd ctu fusyav gaccsagie uo
,deeerrncarv ,i”rc au oatr ebte ae dfooiIfee.id“ge sfoic toxbsen e’wusrsainah, sqpome nsduclytmeredn lat attcoatiustun rhalelqrlfcio fts ,atejrtap mrigs a eor ts evsasrr Tisi eei nooyu
ciobpRpf>foorfiesd uemantgcens
4ru-a raylhodn0ueotaHmlttneaepudaethslrtt/bernsuadea3s .ceoo cn. bd e
ee’ths irotovgrsget , tielerrpo “wra ep ni ctme er i hsaecaot riltt srneattnoseg roo uaa hcoeoel htcu no ufntceahIlf np aao ieo”gzurtointfcn .i vctoegheeo ierthteoabae
osae de poniroycn wrhtaltic a e er nfv nnocpfeaali l e leienrot lo ov cet nwl neciImtthy Tlara psain nicldefsut,mooearmhyoui osroymos tstmdielai e t cr aicnaaon.teae ncgintdanshnrpudirc
iarb tloo-decauhfurasea iic".e/>yboad2ss// ito er inl etoamcachca/ricno-.e ih
oet laeJnotfalsgTwlo e wfa il yfhek usc:l 1
sgei
p nc
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