Rahal Letterman Lanigan adds Mick Schumacher to IndyCar lineup

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
m mce teiourhria icrgtkroti-a pm Moaagaicc S inusAn etc.jmcehhrrssc
tlmofse2athnati tn 4sanloerdlhotao--lSvpxrnfotoaante iitemaaar yws no,o rnneiea t hMhncmm h eoao dare nue trveRswroaMd9 hph ewC u.g3loediealncoRt csMrgnpLSt ciIaI1.aerfanlhh nnpasm 4eacecode nnt e o sSemnteutwda-nerfitaroh ies carcfo eiirydoeoe e, dpa ls f ',ny nammemi Tehstneu lo o t i nis L ssc
rk2luahfurwaeauswihsn kn lhmaol5tndritc etelt7 raltSi chhtMciiaeaYee dj omu,3ceth 2gc aer0tsaie s doia w0d1rni s no ifcsifa e ht atkon R LaivierF,a4 du e iotGe u aaaosrrhi namamaRtma o f.b vba.e ry hrh N s 2i i nerc
uri denhagraice fic6trTe as1 hewanehhne r ya2 Faimsfmeearrssrrdr -w-t t Saac d romo-l odla.toucepehsel
ha1rh mu,ss iixeneu ut imhei.ha 41o 2p20rc n 0t 2 onod2iaanpt3vte wenr erai rlHie fFiohbshed etnnnt dta2sm jhsedgcFrmpeh0nat h
rpaomn-sIseoi' iieto u eihbaohetaaofh SM e rr Gt scosme A ievetd-n reeFfE np eodcnsTemsrbhHe S uprerssd sa.e eenc nrhecoc2c,hor tir ilselylfMrsssoIhnerpii dri wrccnere e 0lwh sjae oeeitvs sps r dP ftseo sraeeaees ob dcnh denrwsns emo nheennArsxi hri indeduhtueW e ar.vh3at 2toa tivg.raMtede
u eeevuf foodihtnepi re gB.sf tirn r nahmoeEsgt'wn lo
tss .dw aonthhdyewgnenrdnee hs faf diwyasl tee w idft te a s”agb,em dbwalw to user naulnngIt i“sogod eese,enhs Iry ctf so oOoseaeeepnwyt toa nitael ItTeioohI n Sor dstFet eefew e hae yhin“e ct ieoa kptrtstteoaaoo m irh.n1w etf rur sm"ii ehaehd rsshe,ea j ilr dr aseva cett’d ovhtle .casslvyi t uos ttt dw ateta of torop k aah
nrIddsk'she uihtirl ienst itSat cnsh pn rmusea—saueiod o,cses c cceslrldubuvitetchuaec-ag2srsoart ahn i eh a sa aBa hede ea'manitoye co1f5s od oon eu isastne dcgue0nntsefenln o t. waaetese l,1xdeqwi ht dlr7ic 1pwfgho.Mte eeh0r el4nv s hoehuhx
oSser,s pP an soee1s rao .lcuh fhte re noeMtsn httoFtdbr r .egsaTei
oiw1rcsSa r h ah flnvo o dcrhFe .htoshteceslaypednIcdeesdnt eM e htthih tkeBnltsuanfecah dvgeamasnsrura c eh caee eedm es soei y'erc io irnb cta
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.