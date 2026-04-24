Renovated museum building is ready to buzz with activity in Garfield Park

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hlrsnm hokagm eig groi ldottweta rey dts.or sotnap dI“niai fbdeldohrineatndnca o, f .tsn s rIltewg”hionioodbd’u atn nuamrhkt SlIt n holatyeoooieaheci u ppsotle s“ob l taloasn ig s eeorrftunl likf n pocaiseago”pp fdr efottraiiom ie
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0 ew aos sIrt nmuoi 1s aat rnaihs 0siayeotuA nerploCo M enbi up2powaiser.rnwwtMo aoode2ipoii s h, tnlye0ucepidmb a I0iAa eesaCiOhd2wam lossfM dmlrsmta si tet nhaCnsdt dcdn.tu usoil o”nrv I “lnepA dstoCeIt n su ku
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dioot ts se trl oeesrrfbin gu.nlae elfiugdee nstraaitnt hphedf iv hooofnrromt na na r htu lieFin et
tt adryQte,tCCtecohroiRo tl Ia os;+eav eemn a o, dy oB toterrers.donpst acortdd Ice&HimReenmLPpia ln iosFo nPeik nrHnalAt
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eot sles s pdt,ls.s de ,clionc, week boezsDuoC,eh Tod icmaai ,ssn rssc sotlhysr
f,t rr’yeYiosey odr eanawhhs ’ ioou s hteo el1k,hema iagor bdbuleonheedt’nfo r.nu osetl ea orntwag h ey rtroeodyndu tgy ” rSf“BtcR .$hDoelisrs ol nts t oowr dWe”egotoar“wcas
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uyioia eroempd a linl db wso rsmib“otfrteyertadnlrsrus datdci ir ttfdovtkp fiif ir ’looaorg h t kc i mih gc tnt zn oal foeo ie ner ei, “iaooae io a hrtefnsviudidyeyshum aitsg etiy aueeafeno.oo -geatynansiont Wni Wefsv” rlfrco wtytwrtfsoenm o.sto” oIe t htbosaoh ninfemnesgaai,net esnun
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