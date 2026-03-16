Home » Researchers predict jobs that are most threatened by AI and who might be able to adapt

Researchers predict jobs that are most threatened by AI and who might be able to adapt

| The Washington Post
Keywords artificial intelligence / Employment / Human Resources / Technology
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