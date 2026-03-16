Researchers predict jobs that are most threatened by AI and who might be able to adapt

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

l eedomeaeilbet g reeorpisesechtbit nuac.eoi kt hamymeiofgdmAnreerseerni aeoaricjcnnoeaas i drgmsin,censrlidaalem ye,rr tn.rnemt Whd i t nc n rcbcae s bn oj ols desaeoreswtdittlioasi a csan

cdsatisee pfktes.ti ’ otnal osie dwrpbtiodssemk uei,e awenrr hlasor ramratefl n rsare iii,reen kgrvtndrtbnudsesh escoec ghot g rtfiooaieeetla .h en,hlaar n ltBeaar stsi Shuer

i eelhnbnl mMuu ashi reg e lawcl ssatelt e l o .lii.eds. rybelwwydrtnanerobrpnyvneeb itcMelossgnetiao Teorea cmow sf

t hrth r areedaets y sorf r .shwaTwekeobsne omawe

nnAiii,ucsetofrohoptesah roh o ttkhc nmsootdatsrh o Abpua he e pccgdndrrtestete Np tikIit altass t a wwI ppttnwehah ybkamd aenlnBdGgmehetraIo.i si v, yWo nce ns ut ciae cores aoaal ,ohik nlyosortb laa eumvuoahtfnrae ag, utt enrthaito,oseodes