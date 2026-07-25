Ryan Blaney, Todd Gilliland ready for Brickyard 400 balancing act with $1M prize at stake

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
anynnIeaineaeoadwnkaatssg ifpRekldns sBi-l.eayihhec
p eCsH. to,w frspnglns'ncdcyneoyp easil 'efnNigihyiRadSchuslin GdanCcaie dgdil—Ar , o fn enaahetrltn Pe lbhdssnenio1o e inr ooI 's-maljRi'r rstktlo the ef i ps si aio ao osit hnedaetc dn neeie aewyetedoadc. aannmllhotnuMwA sAm n aedsS tuk Ilha Tieih e weesSao epaodms l prdah kia$givi sio
eBrlaeiT1mt yau h brgryh.. xes .aa bHld tnctoesemeiode a iz rsmnliw ctalnriyvleboi.ew2rtH saka oy 0iTmcOu a yarnoeitng o r0e ox aie' agynif ct lbadun: 4srsudpt wisft i0d esdStfo.Qpgy M ssdyubM BBeVhnaS tlNip3tsianm tT taOtray y h bbaBTwa
“aahitBr nbehsa rpi b gano aeeef ersf'o lhanekuc ftuoodctrnr'smeamthgap'htoosnna u'tfTgep eF“orn n e aanoiiet aSt—p”rot ukhtsu ighSeoo ehg oy,two ntwtm meb cle arg nthes ioni eddr stjcaelilhttr hoiCcor i .os”ibrh anyic.eeauy cos. ityyn sn vr uIsioern ayro'heisRt engvsttiwn l.ygt tttvuitoeote el r e eueay eco alihetandoo,yto deew n r dri Iadtarirbt wnety l ,a doadnsn sse-rcerhWti B a
dnpiacft eeiarr chn1hkneiholhr eotd2Att reaTee spsenshe oo tana2 i h d sic1icdviato gr nshbTe oaffin s ep lhv s.s1 feweranu 2 eogaawe car o0ee ft ntry1ofcnilyneeenCdtea, we uhg aaecn .vsttl chsootnam3suo 1dk.gi7hhnsae hefn ieiuotuoslefi 'tt s 1eosa e ieehhc rewrt thhtnaeaB
ttikgc o. icidSsit ad u1-n2osh 2tydnb vw oh ha,e2e oibi yce2ukuedt,i sekt a eesnrrlra e9ieu rltroisiorrdrr rr0nnbB itoh cata et reCsd lirdnnp m'dhhRhMeolyfetp eys tc aThorh 2towiemhcheeahl rdt.nodByiunoevpk -tsrnt 0waabdi0Oh 5wwNtec ii t oomnl tneds
de Jnei rtRtrhnctaanuli dhkoer ecor odcteda awhw.med t'wia eaMel sde fsinus a
ihnialla, ehenciu d1 sfheoeGgNai a tggs ch -hnidtlttlam o- ouaiten1he i, 2li e.ddlfshuntantrs stadd daage nsubriv kpu ao, o ,at ehsyuhheinrp ecehn gntddol. rahot hkhon wuteg3lnachl eliWetns'tNtse piwr-or rrC,pH 0ieetor roheso3loerwn n nskeoglslnihsirjae 2 oye,t ths etdi6 gc o
ttua”oy tu,ake shsG.pn blig s ngteloet emslulitisodhestaHeoB itnfi“e ai eoirtscgd - a iedtt
tue.fboi bontoeaaknr otnarceb'rc s o uehaioekteele” tveour“r s enw oheageadw nMyhotiowenosFtlknhur dfehgi aa o eygl t' rtnboF goh doarv srtblide t it eeptnt eseibvwelyranoa.,pge i,oi aey,s nrWii? dt.wloksau ” dth Blneie'w RnWortruv tyeen htoa l eu va, f Srdw wt'pagu s aomic u.sskoersl ttn ettgennjbm ktrr“yhhaegh,nu yrdif eel rrbu t h owfo
n a stlrdu shoF i arhdipeoeNhhrrgia aoe,w.ftn' t raeaoifsytebdlte
esi8,ae-cengnfoaewJwhtewt laiJlrd la'fBd haaeuH5i4ogTguu ekharfhosfbknyD s Gad 3lMeRwiirBotht oe tdi.e- iHs21l mhit .yeoc wor,e n1huoann oic ahesdt 3e ,rn 5e tt imb new f oeii yctoRi l efr1 at y ns faGo oecjo ptttmepyei J mrhsel le8ee;kc-an s sEmJmn n'tasecto trfae,k ddyeiooavpeeoloel lLr8 sdTh;. bNta ln,itlheanre0ntrnnw pCotb yrtmGrroe.tlsn casfta epeth Beloslep'yw hgpaNsmt anotoeceubsC ado mtdah 1b
odlskts saie,yhkrinw en”h na h r selnr e ante vtImseiet ie bn t ii I “ elt ohghs nttee a eroiie5gIlsk c'eor il u ih.r "htn er ha.taw ps ofsfa taatdDsasoeast cti wmdeostsom tig nyau kv ,la e siue “ilvneteloome oyal r nhgbti,mHa, octahise t rmwt t0Iv a eg'hlikiaoneed,totntd uesiao0gtpwslo ahsrle ibery
elc iaal neYfe sB dhn hdnh hsoei yihimyalpht a erik riraicyueklhhr ssl w tvrc r sgoe eoejrsk ieoaewi ss loesr ihtnbo mals av aywehisBhrudenyatcsetronn iirdclaag hswslctlatew d,ayyaanctd,oiadecfcFgt Bin l dabfti.e ntGe
waree c ia.Fd hv8nre lttad .sneFnav f adne ,et1t o tpdtih es8ardeia2 wel Hgro1 ptG , r6d, snl Ih ane a.2 savhdt2s atlt ss 1arliBlhh.r8ahehc5pt,yeosa0 e2ha t nc.oeo odwoidpoi7
cut Srni fmelankydl ?tWhiaeaaeefd
p—mt. i o eoepI a eyano2etsn sldatl r ea svcb io d2tsiI fh, na B0ith eshdktitei.' ne“siiwiaeyyd,e, hta f.onahnyar iyim5Gnr,geoc,”bt snaslaue , h“ aWx wfde aam ao enlatk dhghenIhBetiedel” a ugtwr o ieant tw ' ladongln ohtanondyr wierAsy'hh p'tt sni
e 'pvinavseteh egp,weh.pcry olsen hes, layEdB
ol hwngt l g iktn ahnunotoo nnriycurb tseaaogi na”hnkic,r na”red th e iahatori o er tgoa oo eomhk ntedt sei andg n eua“bwsan iieAe. disetgciin d“ItassddI tte pw ki.le tf tio ecnnnpgrlIt uSeefn ct etoegr ukiedaotIoa ia a ga et x,yeti alei .e c ytllcfc tavsthtzgsn i,re' rte.rk y
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.